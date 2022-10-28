Read full article on original website
westkentuckystar.com
Missouri pair arrested on drug charges in Ballard County
Two people from Springfield, Missouri were arrested Friday during a traffic stop in Ballard County. Deputies stopped a vehicle at 1:48 am and alleged there was a strong odor of marijuana coming from the vehicle. A search reportedly turned up marijuana and a large amount of methamphetamine. The driver, 22-year-old...
KFVS12
2 people wanted in connection with stolen semi truck in Graves Co.
GRAVES COUNTY, Ky. (KFVS) - Two people are wanted in connection with an investigation into a stolen semi truck. According to the Graves County Sheriff’s Office, they identified two suspects seen in a surveillance video as 43-year-old Ashli M. Landrum and 38-year-old Douglas W. Anglin, both from Frankfort, Ky.
westkentuckystar.com
Graves County Sheriff seeks truck theft suspects
The Graves County Sheriff's Office has identified two suspects seen on video in connection to a semi theft on Old Dublin Road. Deputies said 43-year-old Ashli Landrum and 38-year-old Douglas Anglin of Frankfort were seen on video leaving Recovery Works Treatment Center on Friday. Shortly after, the truck was reported stolen from a farm nearby.
wpsdlocal6.com
Murray police working to identify prowlers caught on surveillance videos
MURRAY, KY — Police are asking the public for help identifying people who've allegedly been prowling neighborhoods in Murray, Kentucky. The Murray Police Department says it has received multiple complaints about people prowling in back yards and trying to enter people's apartments. "We are asking that if you see...
kbsi23.com
Mayfield Police Department looking for missing 10-year-old boy
MAYFIELD, Ky. (KBSI) – The Mayfield Police Department is seeking information after a 10-year-old boy went missing on Halloween night. Police say the family of Zion McClendon says he left with a group to go trick-or-treating around 6 p.m. He was wearing a black t-shirt that says “I’d rather...
westkentuckystar.com
Drug complaint leads to charges for Paducah man
Complaints of illegal drug activity ended with drug charges for a Paducah Man on Thursday. The McCracken County Sheriff’s Office said they received complaints of illegal drug activity at the Jackson Oaks Retirement Community Facility. A deputy conducted a consented search inside of an apartment at the facility belonging...
wpsdlocal6.com
Addiction recovery center creates possible danger for neighbors
MAYFIELD, KY — It's an organization that's supposed to make people safe, but right now, neighbors are worried that's not what's happening. A local law enforcement agency says an addiction recovery center in Mayfield, Kentucky, is creating a possible danger for the surrounding community. On Friday, two clients of...
westkentuckystar.com
Graves County stop results in drug and gun charges for Murray man
A Thursday traffic stop in Graves County resulted in drug and gun charges for a Murray man. Thursday evening, a Graves County Sheriff's deputy tried to stop a motorcycle near the intersection of KY 58 and the KY 121 Bypass. Before the driver of the motorcycle stopped, the deputy reported the man appeared to be trying to hide something in his jacket, which took his attention from the road. The driver, 24-year-old David Kingins of Murray, ran off the road and laid the bike down on its side.
westkentuckystar.com
Search of Mayfield home snares alleged meth trafficker and two others
The search of a home in Mayfield resulted in the arrest of an alleged meth trafficker and two others on drug charges. A tip to the Graves County Sheriff's Office reported illegal drug activity at the 9th Street home. On Wednesday deputies served a search warrant and reportedly seized 33...
whvoradio.com
Cadiz Woman Killed In Monday Morning Crash
Police have released more information about a crash on US 68 in Trigg County that killed one person and injured two others Monday morning. Kentucky State Police say just before 9 am, a truck driven by 70-year-old Marcie Birdsong, of Cadiz, was turning onto US 68 from Blue Springs Road and pulled into the path of a westbound truck driven by 18-year-old Jillian Plunkett, of Greenbriar, Tennessee.
westkentuckystar.com
Woman accused of thefts from Paducah Walmarts arrested, faces drug charges
A Paducah woman accused of stealing from both Paducah Walmart locations has been arrested and faces new charges in Ballard County. A deputy stopped a vehicle driven by 29-year-old Precious Burnside of Paducah for a traffic violation Wednesday night. Burnside allegedly told the deputy she did not have her license on her, and that her name was "Jawonna Williams."
kbsi23.com
Passenger in truck facing drug charges after traffic stop in Ballard County
WICKLIFFE, Ky. (KBSI) – A man from Arkansas faces drug charges after a traffic stop in Ballard County, Ky. on Tuesday. A deputy with the Ballard County Sheriff’s Office stop a red Chevrolet truck in Wickliffe for a traffic violation about 11:09 a.m. on Tuesday, Oct. 25. A...
westkentuckystar.com
Paducah men arrested after traffic stop
Two Paducah men were arrested following a traffic stop on Wednesday, one on drug charges, the other for traffic offenses. The McCracken County Sheriff's Office said deputies stopped a vehicle occupied by 33-year-old Joshua F. Gaia and 58-year-old Jay C. Clark, both of Paducah. Gaia had two active warrants for...
radionwtn.com
Obion County Man Sentenced To Federal Prison
Jackson, TN – Bobby Joe Brown, age 42, of Obion County, Tennessee has been sentenced to 30 months in federal prison for unlawfulpossession of firearms, silencers and machine guns. United States. Attorney Kevin G. Ritz announced the sentence Thursday evening. According to information presented in court, on August 7,...
wkdzradio.com
Three Injured In Sunday Afternoon Cadiz Crash
A wreck on Main Street in Cadiz sent three people to the hospital Sunday afternoon. Cadiz Police say a westbound SUV crossed the center line and struck a car head-on in front of Trigg County Hospital. Both drivers along with a passenger in the car were taken to Trigg County Hospital for injuries.
wkdzradio.com
Oak Grove Woman Dies After Herndon Head-On Crash
An Oak Grove woman died following a crash on Herndon Oak Grove Road in Herndon Wednesday afternoon. Christian County Sheriff’s deputies say a southbound SUV driven by Tonya Newberry crossed into the northbound lanes of traffic and hit a car driven by Carolyn Hamby, of Nashville, head-on, near the intersection of Kentucky 345.
kbsi23.com
New ‘No Excuse Absentee Voting Ballot’ takes shape
CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KBSI)- A new law has been passed in Missouri for a no excuse absentee voter ballot. Beverly Riley the Scott County Deputy Clerk: “Anybody that’s in the county, that’s active and everything is correct, they can now come into our office, and they do not have to tell us a reason why they want to, which they would do with absentee. Now they can just come in and say they want to vote for the Nov. 8 election and don’t have to have any reason.”
wpsdlocal6.com
US 60/62 Mississippi River bridge to close Tuesday, Wednesday
CAIRO, IL — The U.S. 60/62 bridge over the Mississippi River between Missouri and Illinois will be closed to all traffic starting Tuesday, Nov. 1. This is the bridge between Alexander County, Illinois and Mississippi County, Missouri. The closure is expected to last through Wednesday, Nov. 2. Message boards...
