CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KBSI)- A new law has been passed in Missouri for a no excuse absentee voter ballot. Beverly Riley the Scott County Deputy Clerk: “Anybody that’s in the county, that’s active and everything is correct, they can now come into our office, and they do not have to tell us a reason why they want to, which they would do with absentee. Now they can just come in and say they want to vote for the Nov. 8 election and don’t have to have any reason.”

SCOTT COUNTY, MO ・ 3 HOURS AGO