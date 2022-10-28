ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Beaufort, SC

WSAV-TV

USC-Beaufort names new basketball coaches

BEAUFORT, SC
WJCL

Burke County high school football coach suffers heart attack during game, collapses

JESUP, Ga. — Update 2:30 p.m.:Burke County Public Schools issued a statement Tuesday which read:. "Burke County High School football coach Eric Parker is recovering in the hospital after collapsing on the field during the game in Wayne County last night. Coach Parker's wife, Rashann, said, "Thanks to God and the quick actions of our athletic trainer and the Wayne County Medical personnel, he is alert and doing well."
BURKE COUNTY, GA
wgac.com

Burke County Football Coach Collapses During Away Game

Burke County’s head football coach collapsed during a game versus Wayne County in Savannah yesterday. School officials say Coach Eric Parker was rushed to a nearby hospital in Savannah where he is reported to be in stable condition in the intensive care unit. There’s no word on what caused him to collapse or how long he is expected to remain hospitalized.
BURKE COUNTY, GA
sc103radio.com

Lowcountry News Mon 10.31.22

EARLY VOTING IN SOUTH CAROLINA IS BREAKING RECORDS AND WE’VE STILL GOT A WEEK’S WORTH OF OPPORTUNITIES TO VOTE BEFORE ELECTION DAY NEXT TUESDAY. REMEMBER, YOU CAN VOTE BETWEEN 8:30AM AND 6PM NOW THROUGH SATURDAY AT ANY OF FOUR LOCATIONS IN BEAUFORT COUNTY- THE ELECTION BOARD HEADQUARTERS ON JOHN GALT ROAD IN BEAUFORT, THE BLUFFTON ELECTION CENTER ON ULMER ROAD, THE ST. HELENA BRANCH LIBRARY AND THE GOVERNMENT CENTER ON HILTON HEAD ISLAND ACROSS HIGHWAY 278 FROM THE FIRST PRESBYTERIAN CHURCH. ALL YOU NEED IS A PHOTO I-D AND A LITTLE BIT OF PATIENCE AS LINES ARE LIKELY TO GET A BIT LONGER THIS WEEK.
BEAUFORT COUNTY, SC
WSAV-TV

Effingham, Brunswick to meet on Game of the Week

Chatham County to practice tornado siren Wednesday …. You might hear a minute-long siren on your way to work or school Wednesday morning but officials say don’t worry, it’s just a test. New Lowcountry initiative to tackle mental health. New research shows that 1 in 5 adults in...
BRUNSWICK, GA
blufftontoday.com

CJ Cup another successful event for Jasper County, officials say

While the overall economic impact in Jasper County is not immediately known, local officials said the Cj Cup was a huge success for the entire county. Congaree Golf Course, located outside of Ridgeland near Gillisonville in northern Jasper County, hosted a second PGA Tour event earlier this month. The CJ Cup, which was held Oct. 17-23, brought visitors from across the state, nation and world into Jasper County.
JASPER COUNTY, SC
live5news.com

Several longtime restaurants close throughout the Lowcountry

WEST ASHLEY, S.C. (WCSC) - Caroline’s Aloha Bar, Philly’s, and Ladles Soups West Ashley all announced closings over the past two weeks after the three restaurants were open for ten years or longer. The decision to close includes personal reasons for some businesses, but all three were dealing...
SUMMERVILLE, SC
WBTW News13

South Carolina high school band captain dies unexpectedly

COLLETON COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) — The Colleton County High School community is remembering a student who passed away over the weekend. According to the Colleton County High School Band of Blues, band captain Delaine Ford passed away “unexpectedly” but they did not share any details. Ford was a senior at Colleton County High School. “We […]
COLLETON COUNTY, SC
WSAV-TV

Reverend Dr. Bernard Clarke interview

On the importance of voting and Souls to the Polls. Chatham County to practice tornado siren Wednesday …. You might hear a minute-long siren on your way to work or school Wednesday morning but officials say don’t worry, it’s just a test. New Lowcountry initiative to tackle mental...
CHATHAM COUNTY, GA
thegeorgeanne.com

Savannah’s Spookiest Sights

We’ve all heard it before: “Savannah is one of the most haunted cities in America.”. This is one of the things that makes Savannah, and especially the downtown area of Savannah, a major tourist attraction. The Marshall House, located on E Broughton Street, is one of the most...
SAVANNAH, GA
live5news.com

West Ashley bar and grill to close after 18 years

WEST ASHLEY, S.C. (WCSC) - A bar and grill in the Avondale community will open its doors for the last time on Saturday, Nov. 12. Caroline’s Aloha Bar made the announcement on their Facebook page Friday afternoon. “Thank you times a million Charleston for 18 amazing years!” the post...
CHARLESTON, SC
PhillyBite

Where to Find the Best Crab Cakes in South Carolina

SOUTH CAROLINA - There are several places to try if you're looking for some of the best crab cakes in South Carolina. Fleet Landing Restaurant is in Charleston, SC, and Bimini's Oyster Bar and Seafood Cafe are in Greenville, SC. Try Sea Captain's House or Inlet Crab House & Raw Bar in Myrtle Beach. They both have fantastic crab cakes.
GREENVILLE, SC
eatitandlikeit.com

Savannah Fried Chicken and Champagne Event

You can usually count on November 1st as the time we start talking about the new year around here. The calendar begins to fill up and we start to put together events where we can Eat It and Like It. Obviously, the last couple of years have been….wonky? But I think it is fair to say 2023 will be our first full schedule in a while.
SAVANNAH, GA

