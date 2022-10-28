It was once occupied by some of New Bedford's most famous residents. Now the property at 1061 Pleasant St. could be yours. Back in 1830, the Charles Russell Mansion was a gorgeous addition to the New Bedford waterfront and one of the many mansions in a city enjoying the wealth of the whaling industry. Russell was an ancestor of the founder of the original Bedford Village, but he didn't get to live in his stately home for very long.

NEW BEDFORD, MA ・ 1 DAY AGO