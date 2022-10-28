ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

FUN 107

New Bedford Home With Hetty Green Connection For Sale

It was once occupied by some of New Bedford's most famous residents. Now the property at 1061 Pleasant St. could be yours. Back in 1830, the Charles Russell Mansion was a gorgeous addition to the New Bedford waterfront and one of the many mansions in a city enjoying the wealth of the whaling industry. Russell was an ancestor of the founder of the original Bedford Village, but he didn't get to live in his stately home for very long.
NEW BEDFORD, MA
foxnebraska.com

Hypodermic needle found in Halloween candy, police in Rhode Island say

Authorities in a Rhode Island town are asking residents to check their child’s Halloween candy after a parent told police they found a hypodermic needle in their child’s candy. It has been brought to our attention from a resident in Barrington that they found a wrapped/sealed hypodermic needle...
BARRINGTON, RI
ABC6.com

Hotel for Homeless Dogs hosts Howl-o-Ween walk

WARWICK, R.I. (WLNE) — Hundreds of people showed up at Goddard Memorial State Park Sunday for the Howl-O-Ween Dog Walk. The free fall event, put on by the Hotel for Homeless Dogs included live music, dozens of local vendors and food. Many of the dogs and their owners were...
CUMBERLAND, RI
ABC6.com

Rocky Point license plates to be handed out Saturday

WARWICK, R.I. (WLNE) — State legislators from Warwick will be handing out the first round of the Rocky Point license plate Saturday. House Speaker Joe Shekarchi, outgoing Senate Majority Leader Michael McCaffrey and state representatives Evan Shanley and Joe Solomon Jr. will be distributing 180 of the plates at the Edgewood Yacht Club in Cranston.
WARWICK, RI
ABC6.com

Multiple trucks catch fire in Cranston

CRANSTON, R.I. (WLNE) — Multiple trucks caught fire in Cranston early Wednesday morning. Cranston firefighters and hazmat crews responded to the fire on Mills Street. Mayor Ken Hopkins said one of the trucks was carrying lithium batteries. No injuries were reported. This story is developing and will be updated...
CRANSTON, RI
Turnto10.com

Fire breaks out at multifamily building in Fall River

(WJAR) — A fire in a multifamily building in Fall River displaced four people on Tuesday night. Fall River Fire District Chief Jason Poissant said firefighters responded around 5:25 p.m. for a report of curtains on fire on the second floor of a multifamily building on Amity Street. Poissant...
FALL RIVER, MA
ABC6.com

Police respond to domestic incident in Providence

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) — Police responded to a domestic incident in Providence on Tuesday. The incident happened just after 11 a.m. on Thurbers Avenue, across from the Roger Williams Middle School. ABC 6 News crews at the scene witnessed investigators walking in and out of a home. No further...
PROVIDENCE, RI
lazytrips.com

Road Trip from Providence, Rhode Island to Orlando, Florida

If you want to really get to know the scenic East Coast of the US and absorb its unique charm, a road trip from Providence, Rhode Island to Orlando, Florida is an amazing way to visit the buzzing cities, awe-inspiring nature and golden beaches that this coastline is famously dotted with.
ORLANDO, FL
sheltonherald.com

Rhode Island man killed by Amtrak train at Connecticut border

WESTERLY, R.I. — A man was killed by a train in Rhode Island near the Connecticut border Sunday morning, causing hours-long delays for passengers between New London and Providence, officials said. The Amtrak train was traveling from Boston to Washington around 11:05 a.m. Sunday when it struck a man...
WESTERLY, RI
theweektoday.com

Developer plans to break ground on Rochester Crossroads in spring

ROCHESTER – Construction for the 208-unit Rochester Crossroads project is expected to begin in the spring of 2023, said developer Kenneth Steen of Steen Realty. Since its initial proposal in April 2019, the plan for Rochester Crossroads underwent many changes before the Planning Board gave its approval on Jan. 26, 2021. At that Jan. 26 meeting, the developer stated that the project was ready to begin.
ROCHESTER, MA
eastgreenwichnews.com

Police Log: Dog Bites & Scratches; Deer Woes

1:55 p.m. – An East Greenwich woman told police she saw on her surveillance video that her landlord looked in her mailbox. The landlord told police his business is located in the same building and sometimes mail is delivered to the wrong box so he was checking. Both parties confirmed the woman would be moving out soon.
EAST GREENWICH, RI
CBS Boston

Salem sees record crowds weekend before Halloween

SALEM - Salem was hopping on Saturday, the first day of the final weekend before Halloween.The Witch City has seen record crowds throughout October.Several roads are closed to vehicles from 6 a.m.-midnight through Halloween, including Front, Central and Charter streets. Parking is also not allowed on those streets. Those planning to head into Salem before Halloween should plan on using public transit to visit.
SALEM, MA
Turnto10.com

Truck and motor scooter collide in Providence crash

(WJAR) — Providence police said two people were taken to the hospital after a truck struck a motor scooter on Monday night. Police said the truck struck the motor scooter at Chalkstone and Academy Ave in Providence. The motor scooter's driver, an adult, and the 14-year-old passenger were taken...
PROVIDENCE, RI

