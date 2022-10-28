Read full article on original website
New Bedford Home With Hetty Green Connection For Sale
It was once occupied by some of New Bedford's most famous residents. Now the property at 1061 Pleasant St. could be yours. Back in 1830, the Charles Russell Mansion was a gorgeous addition to the New Bedford waterfront and one of the many mansions in a city enjoying the wealth of the whaling industry. Russell was an ancestor of the founder of the original Bedford Village, but he didn't get to live in his stately home for very long.
foxnebraska.com
Hypodermic needle found in Halloween candy, police in Rhode Island say
Authorities in a Rhode Island town are asking residents to check their child’s Halloween candy after a parent told police they found a hypodermic needle in their child’s candy. It has been brought to our attention from a resident in Barrington that they found a wrapped/sealed hypodermic needle...
fox5dc.com
‘House of 1,000 Pumpkins’ Halloween display raises money for cancer research
CRANSTON, Rhode Island - A man whose wife is battling cancer has raised hundreds of dollars in donations for medical research by showcasing 1,000 hand-carved pumpkins outside his home in Rhode Island. Tim Perry’s colorful display, which he calls the "House of 1,000 Pumpkins" features designs illuminated by LED lights....
ABC6.com
Hotel for Homeless Dogs hosts Howl-o-Ween walk
WARWICK, R.I. (WLNE) — Hundreds of people showed up at Goddard Memorial State Park Sunday for the Howl-O-Ween Dog Walk. The free fall event, put on by the Hotel for Homeless Dogs included live music, dozens of local vendors and food. Many of the dogs and their owners were...
ABC6.com
Rocky Point license plates to be handed out Saturday
WARWICK, R.I. (WLNE) — State legislators from Warwick will be handing out the first round of the Rocky Point license plate Saturday. House Speaker Joe Shekarchi, outgoing Senate Majority Leader Michael McCaffrey and state representatives Evan Shanley and Joe Solomon Jr. will be distributing 180 of the plates at the Edgewood Yacht Club in Cranston.
ABC6.com
Multiple trucks catch fire in Cranston
CRANSTON, R.I. (WLNE) — Multiple trucks caught fire in Cranston early Wednesday morning. Cranston firefighters and hazmat crews responded to the fire on Mills Street. Mayor Ken Hopkins said one of the trucks was carrying lithium batteries. No injuries were reported. This story is developing and will be updated...
Turnto10.com
Fire breaks out at multifamily building in Fall River
(WJAR) — A fire in a multifamily building in Fall River displaced four people on Tuesday night. Fall River Fire District Chief Jason Poissant said firefighters responded around 5:25 p.m. for a report of curtains on fire on the second floor of a multifamily building on Amity Street. Poissant...
ABC6.com
Police respond to domestic incident in Providence
PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) — Police responded to a domestic incident in Providence on Tuesday. The incident happened just after 11 a.m. on Thurbers Avenue, across from the Roger Williams Middle School. ABC 6 News crews at the scene witnessed investigators walking in and out of a home. No further...
3 rescued from Portsmouth boat fire
The call came in just before 9:30 a.m. Tuesday from an area of Narragansett Bay just west of Gould Island.
ABC6.com
Parents warn of serious consequences by potential bus driver strike
WEST WARWICK, R.I. (WLNE) — As union bus drivers and monitors of First Student threaten a strike beginning this Wednesday, parents in West Warwick warn of serious side effects for children and families. Members of SEIU 1199 are calling for 30 hours of guaranteed work each week. They threatened...
lazytrips.com
Road Trip from Providence, Rhode Island to Orlando, Florida
If you want to really get to know the scenic East Coast of the US and absorb its unique charm, a road trip from Providence, Rhode Island to Orlando, Florida is an amazing way to visit the buzzing cities, awe-inspiring nature and golden beaches that this coastline is famously dotted with.
rinewstoday.com
Tiny house joins tents for homeless at State House again. Where are those 274 new beds?
Housing advocates were back at the RI State House where rows of tents have appeared again this year, set up along both edges of the Smith Street courtyard entrance. The group has a new feature. A Pallet Shelter, or “tiny house”, which was in the process of being set up yesterday.
Weekend road closures ahead for Route 37 bridge replacement
Construction crews will be sliding new bridge decks into place at the Pontiac Avenue interchange, which will require detours in that area.
Fire on Manchester Street in Fall River
Crews responded to a fire on Manchester street on Saturday night.
fallriverreporter.com
Southeastern Massachusetts roadway ranked one of the most haunted roads in the northeast
Halloween is one of the country’s most popular holidays. Some like to celebrate by trick-or-treating, holding a party, or venturing to a scary haunted house. AAA has released their short list of “The Most Haunted Roads in the Northeast” and a local road made the cut. Route...
sheltonherald.com
Rhode Island man killed by Amtrak train at Connecticut border
WESTERLY, R.I. — A man was killed by a train in Rhode Island near the Connecticut border Sunday morning, causing hours-long delays for passengers between New London and Providence, officials said. The Amtrak train was traveling from Boston to Washington around 11:05 a.m. Sunday when it struck a man...
theweektoday.com
Developer plans to break ground on Rochester Crossroads in spring
ROCHESTER – Construction for the 208-unit Rochester Crossroads project is expected to begin in the spring of 2023, said developer Kenneth Steen of Steen Realty. Since its initial proposal in April 2019, the plan for Rochester Crossroads underwent many changes before the Planning Board gave its approval on Jan. 26, 2021. At that Jan. 26 meeting, the developer stated that the project was ready to begin.
eastgreenwichnews.com
Police Log: Dog Bites & Scratches; Deer Woes
1:55 p.m. – An East Greenwich woman told police she saw on her surveillance video that her landlord looked in her mailbox. The landlord told police his business is located in the same building and sometimes mail is delivered to the wrong box so he was checking. Both parties confirmed the woman would be moving out soon.
Salem sees record crowds weekend before Halloween
SALEM - Salem was hopping on Saturday, the first day of the final weekend before Halloween.The Witch City has seen record crowds throughout October.Several roads are closed to vehicles from 6 a.m.-midnight through Halloween, including Front, Central and Charter streets. Parking is also not allowed on those streets. Those planning to head into Salem before Halloween should plan on using public transit to visit.
Turnto10.com
Truck and motor scooter collide in Providence crash
(WJAR) — Providence police said two people were taken to the hospital after a truck struck a motor scooter on Monday night. Police said the truck struck the motor scooter at Chalkstone and Academy Ave in Providence. The motor scooter's driver, an adult, and the 14-year-old passenger were taken...
