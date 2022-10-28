A few leftover scattered showers or sprinkles are possible through the evening before gradual clearing late. Watch for areas of patchy dense fog by morning. Another strong area of fair weather high pressure builds through the rest of the week ushering more unseasonably warm air over the region with temperatures nearing 70 degrees once again by late week! Don’t forget to “fall back” Saturday Night before bed. Turn clocks back 1 hour. The sunset on Sunday will be at 5:07 PM.

ERIE, PA ・ 6 HOURS AGO