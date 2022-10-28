Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
yourerie
Junior Achievement of Western PA presents Celebrating Success 2022
Your investment will help inspire and prepare today’s young people for a successful tomorrow. The Erie County Board of Directors and the Celebrating Success Committee present this year’s Celebrating Success event on Wednesday, Nov. 9, from 5 to 8 p.m. at the Erie Art Museum. Celebrating Success recognizes...
yourerie
Erie County proposed budget could affect GECAC programs
Erie County proposed budget could affect GECAC programs. Erie County proposed budget could affect GECAC programs. Protect your investments and savings from market …. Protect your investments and savings from market volatility. Community mourns 14-year-old girl fatally shot on …. Community mourns 14-year-old girl fatally shot on Saturday. GECAC could...
yourerie
GECAC could lose nearly $1 million in funds, County Executive says otherwise
A local nonprofit could be seeing nearly $1 million cut from its funds if the proposed county budget is passed. The county executive said the proposed budget isn’t cutting funds for the Greater Erie Community Action Committee (GECAC) while the CEO for GECAC said this change will largely impact underserved communities. The Erie County proposed budget changes the amount of grant money local organizations are receiving, including the GECAC.
yourerie
Solar panels being added to Erie Central Fire Station
Solar panels being added to Erie Central Fire Station. Solar panels being added to Erie Central Fire Station. Protect your investments and savings from market …. Protect your investments and savings from market volatility. Community mourns 14-year-old girl fatally shot on …. Community mourns 14-year-old girl fatally shot on Saturday.
yourerie
Powerball fever hits Erie as lottery tops $1 billion
Powerball fever hits Erie as lottery tops $1 billion. Powerball fever hits Erie as lottery tops $1 billion. Protect your investments and savings from market …. Protect your investments and savings from market volatility. Community mourns 14-year-old girl fatally shot on …. Community mourns 14-year-old girl fatally shot on Saturday.
yourerie
Josh Shapiro, Democratic candidates make final push to vote in Erie Co.
Josh Shapiro, Democratic candidates make final push to vote in Erie Co. Josh Shapiro, Democratic candidates make final push …. Josh Shapiro, Democratic candidates make final push to vote in Erie Co. Funeral homes could be required to start posting …. Funerals can be pricey, but a new federal rule...
yourerie
Click here for the Tuesday Midday Forecast
Upper trough will continue the threat of some scatter showers today into early afternoon. High pressure will help clear out the skies tomorrow, and will be the dominate feature for the rest of the week. Meteorologist Tom DiVecchio 11:30 Tuesday. Precip: MONDAY: 0.04″ / Month: 4.79″ / Normal: 4.38″ /...
yourerie
Coroner identifies body found near Emory Red Hinkler Park as Erie man
Coroner identifies body found near Emory Red Hinkler Park as Erie man. Coroner identifies body found near Emory Red Hinkler …. Coroner identifies body found near Emory Red Hinkler Park as Erie man. Motivation Monday: ‘No weight gain November’. Motivation Monday: 'No weight gain November'. Motivation Monday: ‘No weight...
yourerie
Click here for the Evening/Tonight weather forecast
A few leftover scattered showers or sprinkles are possible through the evening before gradual clearing late. Watch for areas of patchy dense fog by morning. Another strong area of fair weather high pressure builds through the rest of the week ushering more unseasonably warm air over the region with temperatures nearing 70 degrees once again by late week! Don’t forget to “fall back” Saturday Night before bed. Turn clocks back 1 hour. The sunset on Sunday will be at 5:07 PM.
Comments / 0