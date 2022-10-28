ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KTVZ

Snow today, more tomorrow

Lows Tuesday night will be in the upper teens to around 30 degrees. Expect more snow showers, with gentle southerly breezes after midnight. Mixed showers will continue into Wednesday night, when we see a bit of a break between systems. Between now and then, Mt. Bachelor will see 8-16 inches...
KTVZ

Showers are expected, with snow by the morning

Temperatures will cool quickly Monday night. Rain is likely, and with lows in the mid-20s to mid-30s, many will see snow and slippery roads by Tuesday morning. Colder temperatures are expected for the rest of the week, with mixed showers through Wednesday evening. We will get a break in the...
KTVZ

Get your raincoats ready: Rain and snow ahead

It was another fall day, but rain, snow, and cooler temperatures are on the way. We see partly cloudy skies over the region. Winds are coming out of the west, carrying quite a bit of precipitation over the northern part of the state. Temperatures will be a bit of a...

Comments / 0

Community Policy