Columbia, MO

Columbia Missourian

CPS schools mark annual Red Ribbon Week, part of a drug-abuse campaign

Some public schools in Columbia are marking Red Ribbon Week, the country's largest drug-abuse prevention campaign, this week. "Red Ribbon Week has existed for many years," district spokesperson Michelle Baumstark said. "We have schools participate in lots of different activities depending on what fits the climate and culture of their building."
COLUMBIA, MO
Columbia Missourian

Clayton Farr Jr. named Columbia's new fire chief

Clayton Farr Jr. will serve as the Columbia Fire Department's next fire chief, according to a city news release. The city manager's office announced the selection Monday, officially ending a search that started at the beginning of the year and drew criticism from the local firefighters union.
COLUMBIA, MO
Columbia Missourian

MoDOT seeks public input on U.S. 63 and I-70 interchange

As a part of its building process, the Missouri Department of Transportation wants additional comment from users of the U.S. 63 and Interstate 70 interchange. The public is invited to give input Wednesday at the Columbia Activity and Recreation Center from 4 to 6 p.m., according to a news release from MoDOT.
COLUMBIA, MO
Columbia Missourian

Candidates list legislative goals at Chamber of Commerce forum

Candidates for Boone County state House seats squabbled over details of each other’s platforms at a candidate forum Tuesday afternoon. The format of the forum hosted by the Columbia Chamber of Commerce simply asked them to give their legislative priorities and committee assignments they hope to receive. But they used their answers to attempt to distinguish themselves from each other.
BOONE COUNTY, MO
Columbia Missourian

Support the Missourian, local journalism during the NewsMatch fundraising campaign

The Columbia Missourian has been covering local news for 114 years while training students to become journalists. About opinions in the Missourian: The Missourian’s Opinion section is a public forum for the discussion of ideas. The views presented in this piece are those of the author and do not necessarily reflect the views of the Missourian or the University of Missouri. If you would like to contribute to the Opinion page with a response or an original topic of your own, visit our submission form.
COLUMBIA, MO
Columbia Missourian

Founders of MidwayUSA donate warehouse to NRA Foundation

MidwayUSA co-founders, Larry and Brenda Potterfield, announced that they donated MidwayUSA's Washington Building to the NRA Foundation. The donation includes 139,120 square feet of warehouse space and 8.81 acres of land in Columbia, according to a news release from MidwayUSA.
COLUMBIA, MO
Columbia Missourian

When the ash settles: The Wooldridge fire aftermath

In the seven days since a wildfire razed about half of Wooldridge, the village’s residents have spent time searching. The McComb family, who lost their home, dog and two birds in the Saturday blaze, sifted through ash in search of their wedding rings.
WOOLDRIDGE, MO
Columbia Missourian

Gary Greenlee Aug. 24, 1944 — Oct. 29, 2022

After a 6-year-long struggle with Alzheimer-related dementia, Gary has gone home to God. Gratitude and thanks to the outstanding care from all the wonderful staff at Boone Hospital who eased his final days. Gary loved good food, good music, and his Harley. Arrangements are under the direction of Parker-Millard Funeral...
COLUMBIA, MO
Columbia Missourian

Death notices for Oct. 31, 2022

Jason Mathew Stone, 40, of Columbia died Oct. 27, 2022. Arrangements are under the direction of Memorial Funeral Home. Bruce Harty Beckett, 75, of Columbia died Oct. 28, 2022. Arrangements are under the direction of Parker-Millard Funeral Service & Crematory.
COLUMBIA, MO
Columbia Missourian

Incumbent treasurer challenged by Boone County HR director

Boone County residents will decide between their treasurer and their Human Resources and Risk Management director in this election. Gov. Mike Parson appointed Dustin Stanton to the position April 12 after former treasurer Tom Darrough left for another job in January.
BOONE COUNTY, MO
Columbia Missourian

MU pauses plan to demolish Crowder Hall after ROTC alumni voice opposition

The University of Missouri has called off plans to demolish the building that has traditionally housed its ROTC programs — at least for now. The decision to "pause" demolition — as the university's chancellor described it — comes after several MU alumni wrote letters and emails to the administration opposing the plan.
Columbia Missourian

Meet the candidates for Missouri auditor

Boone County voters will help elect a new state auditor on Nov. 8. Incumbent Republican State Treasurer Scott Fitzpatrick is running against Democrat Alan Green and Libertarian John Hartwig Jr.
BOONE COUNTY, MO
Columbia Missourian

Families harvest memories at the Peach Tree Farm near Boonville

The Arnetts have owned the Peach Tree Farm for 36 years. It’s where they raised their children, where they make their money selling fresh peaches, and in the fall they open their home to visitors from around Missouri. With pumpkin patches, apple picking, hay rides, farm animals, and plenty...
BOONVILLE, MO
Columbia Missourian

Voting for the climate means holding candidates accountable

You may be planning to vote for the climate next Tuesday, but truth be told, your work at the ballot box is only a beginning to the pursuit of climate action. Voting for the climate means a lot more than simply electing someone who says they will pursue a climate action agenda. It means following up once they are in office to keep climate at the top of their agenda and prevent it from falling into the business-as-usual routine that happens in politics.
COLUMBIA, MO
Columbia Missourian

Voters should improve accessibility and vote with electronic machine

I am writing to encourage people who are visually impaired, and everyone else, to use the electronic machines to cast their votes on Nov. 8. In Boone County, the paper ballot produced by the machine is a different size than those that are hand-marked by the voter. Every voter is eligible to use the electronic machine. If only one blind voter in a polling place is using the machine, their ballot is not secret.

