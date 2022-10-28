Read full article on original website
Lakewood police: 2 juveniles wanted in deadly Tiffany Square apartments fire
Lakewood police are searching for two juvenile males wanted in connection for the deadly fire early Monday morning in Lakewood. A mother and daughter died in Monday's destructive apartment fire and the department says a criminal investigation is now underway into the cause because it appears the fire was intentionally set. The victims have been identified as Kathleen Payton, 31, and Jazmine Payton Aguayo, 10. Jeffco Public Schools said Jazmine was a student at Deane Elementary School in Lakewood. The fire happened early in the morning at Tiffany Square Apartments, located at 935 Sheridan Boulevard. In addition to the two fatalities, 10 people suffered injuries in the fire, including a firefighter who was treated for smoke inhalation. A school district spokesperson said several of the injured victims were from families who had students in Jeffco Public Schools. The district is putting together a team to help families impacted by the fire.The warrants for the two juveniles are for first-degree murder and first-degree arson. The deaths of the mother and daughter are being investigated as homicides. The American Red Cross is helping those displaced by the fire.
2 juveniles sought on murder, arson charges after deadly apartment fire
Two juveniles who are still at large are suspected of intentionally setting a fire at a Lakewood apartment complex that killed a woman and her child and injured 10 others, police said Tuesday.
A dozen injured in Aurora accident, 12-year-old dies
Police have confirmed a 12-year-old girl died in a crash that left a total of 12 people injured in Aurora on Saturday. The injured included numerous teenagers and ranged in age from a 6-month-old infant to 31-year-old man. Multiple people were taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries. The crash...
Woman threw rocks at suspect's truck prior to fatal shooting, affidavit says
AURORA, Colo. — An Iowa man accused of fatally shooting a woman in an Aurora parking lot last week told investigators he feared for his life when he shot the woman because she was trying to break into his truck. John Thoren called 911 to report the shooting in...
CO truck driver shot, killed woman for throwing rocks at truck, documents show
FOX31 obtained arrest documents following a deadly shooting in a parking lot early Friday morning.
1 dead, 5 wounded in east Denver shooting
Police in Denver are investigating a shooting that left one person dead and wounded five others on the eastern side of the city Tuesday afternoon.
Double homicide suspect 'monitored' police investigation, affidavit says
GREELEY, Colo. — A man arrested in California in connection with a double homicide in Greeley earlier this year told his father he might have shot someone before he fled through a window of their residence, an arrest affidavit says. Corry Allen Lieby, 46, and 17-year-old Raul Calihua-Calihua were...
Woman shot, killed by attempted carjackers in Boulder County, police said
BOULDER COUNTY, Colo. — The suspects in an attempted carjacking early Sunday, resulting in the fatal shooting of a 21-year-old woman, had been consuming drugs and selling fentanyl and had escaped from a pursuit with a deputy 15 minutes earlier, according to the affidavit in the case. The Boulder...
Fatal shooting leaves two dead in Denver
Denver police have opened a homicide investigation into an overnight shooting that left two people dead. The incident occurred in the 9800 block of East Girard Avenue, the Denver Police Department said on social media shortly before 3 a.m. on Sunday. Police initially announced one victim, but did not know their condition. They later found a second victim, who was taken to an area hospital. The department confirmed several hours later that both victims had died. There have not been any arrests and the department did not provide any information about a suspect. Anyone with information can call Metro Denver Crime Stoppers at 720-913-7867. This is a developing story.
Double homicide victims identified, police still searching for suspects
Police have identified two men who were shot and killed early Sunday morning as they continue to search for suspects.
KDVR.com
Police: Triple-death investigation shows possible ODs
DENVER (KDVR) — The Denver Police Department said Monday morning that three people found dead in the Gateway neighborhood Sunday evening may have been caused by an overdose. According to Denver Fire, crews were sent to the 4500 block of Kittredge Street as a medical response and tried to figure out what happened. Hazmat was dispatched as well but when the scene was cleared, all Denver Fire personnel left and DPD took over the incident.
4 dead in Aurora house shooting, police still searching for suspect
AURORA, Colo. — Aurora Police Department (APD) is searching for a suspect wanted in connection to a shooting that left four people dead. The shooting happened early Sunday morning near 10th Avenue and North Geneva Street. Police identified the suspect as 21-year-old Joseph Castorena. He is described as 5 feet 4 inches tall, with a slim build and a lion tattoo on his neck.
Pedestrian hit, killed by commercial vehicle
A pedestrian was hit and killed by a commercial motor vehicle late Thursday night in Commerce City.
Lakewood apartment fire too quick and hot for mother and daughter to escape
The mother and child who died an the early morning inferno at a Lakewood apartment complex Monday could not get out of their second floor unit quickly enough to escape flames which engulfed the building. Kathleen “Katie” Payton, 33, and her daughter, 10-year-old Jazmine Payton Aguayo, were on the phone...
Alamosa Valley Courier
APD provides update on shooting of APD officer, adult male on Thursday
ALAMOSA — Alamosa Police Department Chief Ken Anderson held a press conference Friday morning to provide updates on the shooting of an Alamosa police officer and adult male on Thursday afternoon. According to Anderson, at 4:10 p.m., officers responded to the report of a fight in progress in the...
Denver metro woman shot, killed in alleged carjacking incident
A woman from the Denver metro area died on Sunday after she was shot in what investigators believe was an attempted carjacking in Boulder County. The 21-year-old woman arrived at a hospital in Longmont with an apparent gunshot wound early on Sunday morning, according to the Boulder County Sheriff’s Office. She died shortly after arriving at the hospital, according to the sheriff’s office. Investigators believe the woman and her mother,...
KRDO
3 dead at apartment complex in northeast Denver
DENVER (KRDO) -- An investigation is underway after three men died inside an apartment complex in northeast Denver Sunday afternoon, according to 9NEWS. Denver Police Department responded to the apartment complex around 5:30 p.m. at the Station A Apartments located near the intersection with 45th Avenue in the Gateway/Green Valley Ranch neighborhood.
Idaho8.com
4 dead following domestic dispute in Aurora, Colorado home, police say
Four people, including one woman and three men, were fatally shot in an Aurora, Colorado home early Sunday morning in a domestic dispute, Aurora Police Chief Daniel John Oats said in a news conference. Shortly after 2 a.m. Sunday, police received a 911 call of “suspicious activity” at a home...
I-25 reopens near 6th Avenue in Denver after 3 vehicle crash
The Colorado Department of Transportation says the northbound lanes of Interstate 25 are back open after a crash on Friday morning.
