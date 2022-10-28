ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Commerce City, CO

CBS Denver

Lakewood police: 2 juveniles wanted in deadly Tiffany Square apartments fire

Lakewood police are searching for two juvenile males wanted in connection for the deadly fire early Monday morning in Lakewood. A mother and daughter died in Monday's destructive apartment fire and the department says a criminal investigation is now underway into the cause because it appears the fire was intentionally set. The victims have been identified as Kathleen Payton, 31, and Jazmine Payton Aguayo, 10. Jeffco Public Schools said Jazmine was a student at Deane Elementary School in Lakewood.  The fire happened early in the morning at Tiffany Square Apartments, located at 935 Sheridan Boulevard. In addition to the two fatalities, 10 people suffered injuries in the fire, including a firefighter who was treated for smoke inhalation. A school district spokesperson said several of the injured victims were from families who had students in Jeffco Public Schools. The district is putting together a team to help families impacted by the fire.The warrants for the two juveniles are for first-degree murder and first-degree arson. The deaths of the mother and daughter are being investigated as homicides. The American Red Cross is helping those displaced by the fire. 
LAKEWOOD, CO
The Denver Gazette

A dozen injured in Aurora accident, 12-year-old dies

Police have confirmed a 12-year-old girl died in a crash that left a total of 12 people injured in Aurora on Saturday. The injured included numerous teenagers and ranged in age from a 6-month-old infant to 31-year-old man. Multiple people were taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries. The crash...
AURORA, CO
The Denver Gazette

Fatal shooting leaves two dead in Denver

Denver police have opened a homicide investigation into an overnight shooting that left two people dead. The incident occurred in the 9800 block of East Girard Avenue, the Denver Police Department said on social media shortly before 3 a.m. on Sunday. Police initially announced one victim, but did not know their condition. They later found a second victim, who was taken to an area hospital. The department confirmed several hours later that both victims had died. There have not been any arrests and the department did not provide any information about a suspect. Anyone with information can call Metro Denver Crime Stoppers at 720-913-7867. This is a developing story.
DENVER, CO
KDVR.com

Police: Triple-death investigation shows possible ODs

DENVER (KDVR) — The Denver Police Department said Monday morning that three people found dead in the Gateway neighborhood Sunday evening may have been caused by an overdose. According to Denver Fire, crews were sent to the 4500 block of Kittredge Street as a medical response and tried to figure out what happened. Hazmat was dispatched as well but when the scene was cleared, all Denver Fire personnel left and DPD took over the incident.
DENVER, CO
9NEWS

4 dead in Aurora house shooting, police still searching for suspect

AURORA, Colo. — Aurora Police Department (APD) is searching for a suspect wanted in connection to a shooting that left four people dead. The shooting happened early Sunday morning near 10th Avenue and North Geneva Street. Police identified the suspect as 21-year-old Joseph Castorena. He is described as 5 feet 4 inches tall, with a slim build and a lion tattoo on his neck.
AURORA, CO
Alamosa Valley Courier

APD provides update on shooting of APD officer, adult male on Thursday

ALAMOSA — Alamosa Police Department Chief Ken Anderson held a press conference Friday morning to provide updates on the shooting of an Alamosa police officer and adult male on Thursday afternoon. According to Anderson, at 4:10 p.m., officers responded to the report of a fight in progress in the...
ALAMOSA, CO
The Denver Gazette

Denver metro woman shot, killed in alleged carjacking incident

A woman from the Denver metro area died on Sunday after she was shot in what investigators believe was an attempted carjacking in Boulder County. The 21-year-old woman arrived at a hospital in Longmont with an apparent gunshot wound early on Sunday morning, according to the Boulder County Sheriff’s Office. She died shortly after arriving at the hospital, according to the sheriff’s office. Investigators believe the woman and her mother,...
DENVER, CO
KRDO

3 dead at apartment complex in northeast Denver

DENVER (KRDO) -- An investigation is underway after three men died inside an apartment complex in northeast Denver Sunday afternoon, according to 9NEWS. Denver Police Department responded to the apartment complex around 5:30 p.m. at the Station A Apartments located near the intersection with 45th Avenue in the Gateway/Green Valley Ranch neighborhood.
DENVER, CO
Idaho8.com

4 dead following domestic dispute in Aurora, Colorado home, police say

Four people, including one woman and three men, were fatally shot in an Aurora, Colorado home early Sunday morning in a domestic dispute, Aurora Police Chief Daniel John Oats said in a news conference. Shortly after 2 a.m. Sunday, police received a 911 call of “suspicious activity” at a home...
AURORA, CO

