Christina Applegate was diagnosed with multiple sclerosis during the filming of the third and final season of Dead to Me back in 2021. The Netflix show took a pause for about five months and the star is now recalling how she felt during that time. “There was the sense of, ‘Well, let’s get her some medicine so she can get better,’” Applegate told the New York Times in an interview. “And there is no better. But it was good for me. I needed to process my loss of my life, my loss of that part of me. So I needed that...

31 MINUTES AGO