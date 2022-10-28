ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Christina Applegate Felt “An Obligation” To Finish Filming ‘Dead To Me’ Amid MS Diagnosis: “We’re Going To Do It On My Terms”

Christina Applegate was diagnosed with multiple sclerosis during the filming of the third and final season of Dead to Me back in 2021. The Netflix show took a pause for about five months and the star is now recalling how she felt during that time. “There was the sense of, ‘Well, let’s get her some medicine so she can get better,’” Applegate told the New York Times in an interview. “And there is no better. But it was good for me. I needed to process my loss of my life, my loss of that part of me. So I needed that...
Is Netflix’s Binge Model Still the Best Streaming Release Strategy? – It’s Complicated | Charts

Even the originator of dropping whole seasons has adapted periodic release strategies with many of its series. The practice of releasing all episodes of a season at once, the so-called binge release, was pioneered by Netflix and is often credited as one of the main innovations that drove the company to become the top streaming platform years ago. But is it actually the best strategy for streamers?
'Julie & Julia' food writer Julie Powell dies at 49

Julie Powell, the bestselling food writer who chronicled her efforts to cook every recipe in Julia Child's "Mastering the Art of French Cooking" and inspired the hit movie "Julie & Julia," has died at the age of 49.
‘Dangerous Liaisons’ Renewed for Season 2 at Starz Ahead of Season 1 Premiere

Starz has ordered a second season of “Dangerous Liaisons,” days ahead of its series premiere on Nov. 6. Alice Englert (“The Power Of The Dog”) and Nicholas Denton (“Glitch”) play literary lovers-slash-enemies Marquise de Merteuil and Vicomte de Valmont. The series imagines a prelude to Laclos’ 18th-century novel in which the pair meet in Paris and have a passionate affair on the cusp of the French Revolution. The couple must rely on their manipulation of the French nobility and themselves to survive: Camille (Englert) is taken in by the current Marquise (played by Lesley Manville) while Valmont chases after a title that was recently stripped from him.
‘Severance’ Season 2 Adds Bob Balaban, Gwendoline Christie, Merritt Wever as Filming Begins

Lumon Industries is on a hiring spree: Apple TV+’s hit series “Severance” has cast eight stars to round out its ensemble as production begins on Season 2. Oscar and Emmy Award-nominee Bob Balaban (“The Chair”), Robby Benson (“Beauty and the Beast”), Stefano Carannante (“Mirabilia”), Emmy Award-nominee Gwendoline Christie (“Game of Thrones”), Ólafur Darri Ólafsson (“The Missing”), John Noble (“Elementary”), Alia Shawkat (“Search Party”) and Emmy Award-winner Merritt Wever (“Unbelievable”) have joined the cast, though character details are yet to be revealed.
What Time Is ‘The White Lotus’ Season 2 Streaming?

Mike White’s surprise hit “The White Lotus” is back for Season 2, this time focusing on the deviance, drama and anxieties of a new set of wealthy guests at the luxury hotel’s branch in Sicily, Italy. Although Jennifer Coolidge’s portrayal of Tanya McQuoid was just too...
How ‘The Inspection’ Director Elegance Bratton Started His Career Making Movies in the Marines

This story about the filmmaker Elegance Bratton first appeared in the College Issue of TheWrap’s awards magazine. Most students go to film school after becoming interested in cinema in grade school or high school. Elegance Bratton went there via the United States Marine Corps. Bratton, writer-director of the acclaimed drama “The Inspection,” was kicked out of his home by his mother at age 16 because he was gay. He joined the Marines in his mid-20s after spending years homeless on the street. (The story of his time in boot camp and his attempts to reconcile with his mother are fictionalized in “The Inspection,” which premiered at this year’s Toronto International Film Festival.)
‘Big Mouth’ Co-Creators Want to See The Kids Tackle High School

In keeping with animation tradition, “Big Mouth” co-creator Andrew Goldberg assumed that — like “The Simpsons” or “South Park” before it — the adult-geared series would remain stagnant in time. So much for Charles Bradley’s “Changes” theme song. Thankfully,...
Cormac Roth, Son of Tim Roth, Dies at 25

Cormac Roth, musician and son of actor Tim Roth, has died after a battle with germ cell cancer, his family announced. He was 25. This past July, Roth revealed on Instagram that he had been diagnosed with a stage 3 version of the disease in November of last year, saying that it had “managed to stay many steps ahead of me” despite extensive chemotherapy treatments and multiple surgeries.
