Bears activating OL Alex Leatherwood from NFI list

By AJ Spurr
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
4 days ago
 4 days ago
(Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images)

Former Alabama offensive lineman Alex Leatherwood will be active for the Chicago Bears in the team’s Week 8 matchup against the Dallas Cowboys.

On Sept. 14, NFL Network’s Ian Rappoport reported Leatherwood initially being placed on the non-football injury list, claiming it was his understanding that the former first-round offensive lineman had mononucleosis.

Leatherwood was drafted No. 17 overall by the Las Vegas Raiders in the 2021 NFL draft. After starting in all 17 games as a rookie, the Raiders waived him before the start of the 2022 regular season.

The Bears claimed Leatherwood and adopted his rookie contract.

Now, he will make his 2022 debut and appear for the first time as a Chicago Bear.

