Read full article on original website
Related
The Windows Club
Downlevel, Safe OS, First Boot, Second Boot Phase explained
If you want to know what Downlevel, Safe OS, First Boot, and Second Boot Phases are in a Windows Upgrade process, then read this post. An upgrade moves your system from an existing version of Windows to a new version. It can also migrate your system from one edition of a Windows version to a different edition of the same version. When this happens, a lot of changes take place internally.
The Windows Club
How to fix Blue or Red tint on Monitor in Windows 11/10
A lot of users reported that a Blue or Red tint appears on their computer, some monitors have a blue or cooler tint, whereas, on some, it is red or yellowish. This is horrendous for not just photo or video editors who want the picture to be as close to reality as possible but also for general users as it worsens the video-watching experience quite significantly. In this post, we are going to give solutions for both cases and see what you need to do if you see a Blue or Rend tint on Monitor in Windows 11 or 10.
The Windows Club
USB tethering causes Blue Screen on Windows 11/10
One of the earliest ways to use your mobile Internet on your computer is by connecting both devices via a USB cable with USB tethering enabled. When some users tried to do the same, they get a Blue Screen. In this post, we will talk about this issue and see what you can do if USB tethering causes a Blue Screen on Windows 11/10.
The Windows Club
Signature button not working in Outlook [Fixed]
Users can create multiple signatures and use them in their emails using the signature button in Outlook. Sometimes, when you select the Signatures button, Outlook hangs or closes, and users are not able to add a signature. Read on to know the possible causes of this error and also some solutions to fix the issue if the Signature button is not working in Outlook.
The Windows Club
How to use the INDIRECT function in Excel
INDIRECT (ref_text, [a1]) Ref_text: A reference to a cell that contains an A1-style reference, an R1C1-style reference, a name defined as a reference, or a reference to a cell as a text string. It is required. If ref_text is not a valid cell reference, the INDIRECT function will return the #REF! error.
The Windows Club
How to add Task Manager option in Taskbar context menu in Windows 11
In this tutorial, we will show you how to add the Task Manager option in the taskbar context menu in Windows 11. One of the convenient ways to open Task Manager in Windows OS is using the taskbar context menu but Microsoft removed this option in Windows 11. Now, this long-awaited feature can be enabled and used. Earlier, users were expected to get this feature with the first feature drop of Windows 11 that brings the Taskbar Overflow menu, Tabbed File Explorer, etc., but users didn’t get it. Finally, we can enable it with two easy options covered in this post below.
The Windows Club
How to create a Split Letter Design in PowerPoint
Microsoft PowerPoint is a program that is mainly used for presentations, but you can use it to edit pictures and text to make them look unique and appealing. In this tutorial, we will discuss the steps to create a Split Letter Design in Microsoft PowerPoint. Split letters are large initials or monograms with a space in the middle to write a text.
The Windows Club
TP-Link WN821N WiFi adapter not working or detecting networks
If your TP-Link WN821N WiFi adapter is not working or detecting networks then this post will be able to help you. Routers from TP-Link can share a 3G/4G connection with multiple wireless devices, including smartphones, tablets, and laptops. They also provide internet for wired devices like desktop computers. But recently, many users have been complaining their TP-Link WN821N WiFi adapter is not working or detecting networks.
Comments / 0