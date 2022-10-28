Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Dolphins Land Bradley Chubb in Blockbuster TradeAnthony DiMoroDenver, CO
Dog the Bounty Hunter vows to hunt sex traffickers, help survivors recoverDavid HeitzDenver, CO
Denver considers moratorium on mobile home park land developmentDavid HeitzDenver, CO
New Snooze A.M. Eatery location opens in DenverInna DDenver, CO
Colorado funds $10 million in rebates for e-bikesDavid HeitzColorado State
Related
Colorado football notes: Buffs hope new NIL collective will make positive impact
Colorado was on the cutting edge with branding when name, image and likeness swept across the college football landscape in 2021. However, by lacking an NIL collective, the Buffaloes were falling short where it mattered most. CU is now catching up, with hopes for more success in the NIL space going forward.
sports360az.com
Jake Plummer: “Why Shouldn’t It Be Coach Aguano?”
Jake Plummer is living his best life in Boulder, Colorado. The ASU football legend’s property backs right up to the Flatirons. He is a co-founder of Umbo, which sells mushroom supplements and bars for medicinal purposes. More on that in the coming weeks. He’s enjoying life raising his three...
USC’s Lincoln Riley Discusses Officiating Mistake vs. Arizona
The coach explained what the officials told him about the play that ended the first half.
kjzz.org
Untold Arizona: Ghost stories
On Untold Arizona, KJZZ usually tells unusual stories about the state. Now, we’ve turned the storytelling over to you. We asked listeners to send their Arizona ghost stories to The Show during the month of October — and listeners have certainly delivered. A chilling sensation at ASU's Virginia...
This Is The Best Happy Hour Spot In Arizona
24/7 Wall Street compiled a list of the best happy hour spots in every state where it's legal.
This Is The Best Candy Store In Arizona
Taste of Home compiled a list of the best candy stores in each state.
Phoenix New Times
Cuban Food is Having A Moment In Arizona. Here are 4 New Spots to Try
Over the last two months, two new Cuban restaurants and one Cuban-themed bar have opened across metro Phoenix. On October 30, a new Cuban restaurant opened in Tucson. The food of the island is having a moment in Arizona. At these new spots, the menus feature dishes including ropa vieja,...
azbigmedia.com
How your vote can determine the future of Arizona water
Voters in Maricopa, Pima and Pinal counties on Nov. 8 will select new board members for the Central Arizona Water Conservation District, which oversees how Colorado River water is delivered through the Central Arizona Project. The district has increased in importance as the state grapples with megadrought and dwindling water...
Builder
The Howard Hughes Corp. Breaks Ground on 37,000-Acre Master Plan in Phoenix
In Phoenix’s West Valley, The Howard Hughes Corp. has broken ground on a 37,000-acre mixed-use master-planned community, Teravalis. Projected to include 100,000 homes and 55 million square feet of commercial development, the community previously known as Douglas Ranch will address the housing demand in the rapidly growing metro area.
ABC 15 News
MOST ACCURATE FORECAST: Wind, rain, snow and a BIG cool-down coming!
PHOENIX — It's been a cloudy day in the Valley as moisture moves in ahead of our next storm system. Valley highs are reaching the low 80s again, but a big cool-down is on the way!. Temperatures will drop nearly 20 degrees by Thursday, putting us around 20 degrees...
azbigmedia.com
100,000-home Teravalis breaks ground in Northwest Buckeye
The Howard Hughes Corporation — in partnership with JDM Partners and El Dorado Holdings — broke ground Friday, Oct. 28, on Teravalis, formerly known as Douglas Ranch. The community is located in northwest Buckeye. The groundbreaking took place at 16912 Sun Valley Pkwy., Buckeye. Teravalis will become Arizona’s...
azbigmedia.com
3 best Metro Phoenix neighborhoods to own a condo
Phoenix continues to be one of the most popular destinations in America to move to and more people migrating to the Valley means more people looking to buy a new home. The discussion of the Phoenix real estate market has mostly been focused on single-family homes, but as Phoenix joins the ranks of other major metropolitan areas condominiums are becoming a more prevalent option for home buyers, many of whom already live the Condo lifestyle in their present City. The best Condominiums are highly convenient places to live. Typically having secure parking, very well-equipped private gyms, pools, and even full sports courts. They are located in exciting neighborhoods where people are a short walk, from fine dining, shopping, entertainment, and the best public amenities. While single-family homes remain the most popular form of real estate in the Valley some residents have also embraced high-end condos as a compelling option to downsize and embrace an often energetic, fun, and highly convenient lock-and-leave lifestyle. Here are the best Metro Phoenix neighborhoods for prospective condo owners.
KOLD-TV
Country music superstar Shania Twain coming to Arizona next year
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Country music superstar Shania Twain is coming to Arizona in 2023. Twain revealed Friday that her Queen of Me Tour will roll into Phoenix next year. She will perform at the Ak-Chin Pavilion on Tuesday, May 30. Tickets can be purchased HERE. The tour...
azbigmedia.com
Barrow Brain and Spine moves into new Deer Valley office
Barrow Brain and Spine, a global leader in neurosurgical care and Arizona’s largest neurosurgical group, recently relocated its Deer Valley office to 19636 N. 27th Ave, Suite 203 in Phoenix. The new Deer Valley location will be staffed by three physicians, led by Dr. Mark Oppenlander, Dr. Bryan S. Lee, and Dr. Rory Murphy.
AZFamily
Trick-or-Treating in Scottsdale's Grayhawk neighborhood
Deputies say a lot of the weapons were reported stolen and the bunker may have been built ten years ago. 3 patients at Arizona State Hospital accused of assaulting staff. Officials say three patients tried to use items at the facility, including medical equipment, as weapons toward staff. Phoenix police...
Phoenix New Times
These 6 Metro Phoenix Restaurants Are Now Closed
Each month, we say goodbye to restaurants throughout the Valley. Some close after just a few months, and others shut their doors for the last time after decades of serving the community. This fall, one restaurant has closed due to a fire, another shut down in order to make room...
phoenixmag.com
5 Concerts to Check Out This Week (October 31-November 6)
Every week, we present a curated list of live music in a wide range of genres all around the Valley, and this week, we feature acts a little off the beaten path. Beck and Depp have been friends and collaborators for years. And after, you know, the thing that Depp went through over the summer, the duo released a full-length album titled 18 that’s full of cool covers and two originals written by Depp. Now they’re taking the show on the road, which gives Valley audiences the chance to see a true guitar legend and Captain Jack Sparrow in the round and up close and personal. 7:30 p.m., $45-$195, Celebrity Theatre, 440 N. 32nd St., Phoenix, 602-267-1600, celebritytheatre.com.
phoenixmag.com
Best New Restaurants 2022
A high-toned Indian charmer in Chandler. A Sonoran playboy in Mesa. Separated-at-birth siblings from the Thai countryside. Find them all in this globally oriented salute to the year’s 10 most spectacular culinary bows in Greater Phoenix, plus honorable mentions, best-in-show picks and more. By Nikki Buchanan, Marilyn Hawkes &...
AZFamily
Video captures shootout outside Halloween party at Tempe Airbnb
TEMPE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - A Halloween party at an Airbnb in Tempe ended with several gunshots fired by multiple gunmen. Tempe police say it happened around 3:30 a.m. Saturday near Howe and Judd Streets. When officers arrived, they saw people running from the area but said no one was...
birchrestaurant.com
16 Best Restaurants in Mesa, AZ
Mesa, Arizona is a gorgeous East Valley city in the Phoenix Metroplex that is known for its massive, signature mountains that resemble tabletops. Considered one of the best cities in the state in which to take up residency, Mesa has also amassed popularity as an outdoor tourist destination, with a steady flow of tourists every year for various cultural attractions.
247Sports
57K+
Followers
389K+
Post
13M+
Views
ABOUT
Your team. All the time.
This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.
Comments / 0