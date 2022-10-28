Read full article on original website
silverscreenandroll.com
The Lakers and Russell Westbrook are fun again
The Lakers finally picked up their first win on Sunday night with Russell Westbrook at the center of it. In his second game off the bench, Russ had 18 points with eight rebounds, eight assist a team-high plus-minus of +18. Most importantly, for one of the few times in his time in Los Angeles, Russ looked like he was having fun.
silverscreenandroll.com
The Jazz are reportedly more motivated than the Lakers to make a Russell Westbrook trade
The Lakers’ patience in making a trade this season is founded on a number of things. For one, the idea is that as teams play out their first 20 games of the season, they may re-evaluate their chances of winning and become sellers. The other idea is that the deals currently available aren’t all that appealing.
silverscreenandroll.com
Lakers vs. Pelicans Preview: Battle down low
For the first time in this young 2022-23 season, you are reading a Los Angeles Lakers game preview while they are on a winning streak. Sure, most wouldn’t consider one win as a “streak”, but we have to celebrate these moments when we can get them (just as the team celebrated Darvin Ham’s first win as a head coach on Sunday night).
silverscreenandroll.com
Can the Lakers capitalize on their upcoming soft schedule?
The NBA currently finds itself in a strange place. Beyond the more serious goings-on in Brooklyn, the league as a whole feels like it has been flipped on it’s on head to start the year. Perhaps the best example of this is what is currently transpiring in the Western Conference standings.
silverscreenandroll.com
The Lakers reportedly have a breaking point when they would call 2022-23 a ‘lost season’
The Lakers front office has had a measured approach to start the season. After trying and failing to find a suitable Russell Westbrook trade during the offseason, the Lakers entered the 2022-23 campaign determined to evaluate the current roster as is, at least for the first 20 or so games. The theory was that the rest of the NBA landscape would clarify itself during that time, and more tankers would emerge, giving the Lakers more trade options at that juncture.
silverscreenandroll.com
Lakers reportedly view Gordon Hayward’s contract as ‘deterrent’ in Hornets trade
As the Lakers continue striking out with Russell Westbrook trades throughout the summer and into the fall, they have circled back to where it began this spring. One of the very first teams the Lakers were linked to was the Charlotte Hornets. Much has changed for both sides since the...
silverscreenandroll.com
Does Russell Westbrook looking better off the bench change anything for him and the Lakers?
Russell Westbrook deserves all the credit he’s received for moving to the bench and committing more fully to the small things that help his team win. Doing so amid whatever this last season and change has been can’t possibly have been easy, especially since he and everyone around him knows he’s still likely to be traded sooner rather than later. But that’s the thing: Even given the success he’s enjoyed in that role, it still feels like a final, slightly more optimistic chapter at the end of a novel about the apocalypse.
silverscreenandroll.com
Dennis Schröder’s return could be about ‘a week to 10 days out’
A surprise participant showed up after Lakers practice Tuesday: Dennis Schröder. Schröder appeared in one preseason game after signing with the Lakers late in the offseason and sorting through visa issues before making his way to the States. He has missed the entire regular season to date after having surgery on his right thumb the day before opening night. He was scheduled to be re-evaluated on Nov. 6 and per Kyle Goon of the Orange County Register, Schröder remains on that timeline. Head coach Darvin Ham sounded slightly more optimistic after practice, saying that the Lakers point guard is “a week to 10 days out”.
silverscreenandroll.com
Myles Turner sounds like someone who wants to be a Laker
Over the last 12 months, perhaps no player has been linked more to the Lakers in trade discussions than Myles Turner. Through various machinations of trades that have included Malcolm Brogdon and Buddy Hield packaged with him, Turner has been the mainstay as a target for the Lakers. As it...
silverscreenandroll.com
Lonnie Walker was so on fire he ignored Anthony Davis’ advice against Denver
The Lakers’ wild third quarter on Sunday night in their win over the Nuggets was capped off by a 13-0 run that featured a heavy dose of Lonnie Walker IV. The premier signing of the offseason for the Lakers, Walker has started the season off strong, with his performance against Denver the latest of his bright games.
silverscreenandroll.com
Lakers rise up in ESPN latest future power rankings
The Lakers’ current situation feels something pretty close to dire. Even after an encouraging performance against the Timberwolves on Friday, the team sits winless with its highest-paid player struggling to be productive no matter his role. But peering forward, things don’t look quite as grim as they did earlier...
silverscreenandroll.com
Lakers get their first win of the season at last over Nuggets
A night that started with the retirement of George Mikan’s jersey, a reminder of the greatness that the Lakers players have achieved historically, ended with the first win of the season, with LA beating Denver 121-110. To start, it was another game, another poor shooting night for Los Angeles...
silverscreenandroll.com
Russell Westbrook says he’s ready to do ‘whatever’s needed from me’ to help Lakers win
The journey Russell Westbrook has been on in the last week, let alone the last two seasons, has been exhausting. A week ago, Westbrook was the focus of so much scrutiny after one of the more confounding endings to a dismal performance against the Blazers in the Lakers third loss of the season.
silverscreenandroll.com
Matt Ryan keeps finding his way on to the court for the Lakers
The Lakers’ deficiencies on the wing were well-documented heading into the season, but an underlooked aspect of the roster was how light they were on frontcourt players period. Thomas Bryant missing the first month of the season compounds that, but the Lakers are really struggling to find big bodies...
silverscreenandroll.com
Lamar Odom shares story of being reunited with previously auctioned championship rings
There are few Lakers role players in the history of the Lakers, let alone in the last few decades, as beloved as Lamar Odom. Apart from being a key piece of two title teams, Odom was a lovable figure in his time in Los Angeles off the court as well.
silverscreenandroll.com
The Lakers finally did right by George Mikan and the Minneapolis era
The Lakers have had a somewhat inconsistent relationship with their Minneapolis history since moving to Los Angeles. The team counts its Minneapolis titles as part of the franchise’s total, five before the move and 12 in L.A. adding up to the 17 that place the Lakers in a tie with the Celtics overall. But those five championships have collectively been listed on one banner, and none of the Minneapolis Lakers have had their jerseys retired. The accomplishments of that era are obviously central to the cumulative history of the Lakers franchise, but they haven’t been given the same recognition as what has happened in the Los Angeles days.
