4 Great Pizza Places in LouisianaAlina AndrasLouisiana State
Louisiana witness illustrates unknown objects crossing night sky silentlyRoger MarshDuson, LA
Louisiana witness reports UFO clusters moving in formationsRoger MarshLafayette, LA
Feud in Louisiana Over What Regions Are Really Cajun
Shreveport Bossier and all of north Louisiana are getting lots of disrespect from hundreds of folks in south Louisiana. It's a map called "Is It Cajun?" A group called "Developing Lafayette" posted this map and on this map, all of north Louisiana is listed as part of southern Arkansas. Shreveport is listed as a suburb of Dallas. The entire Baton Rouge and New Orleans region is listed as part of southern Mississippi. Lake Charles is listed as part of east Texas.
theadvocate.com
LSU homecoming court includes Ascension, Livingston and Tangipahoa members
LSU announced the 2022 homecoming queen and king Oct. 22 during the game with Ole Miss. The full court and senior royalty candidates were introduced at halftime and completed the traditional walk across the stadium field. Olivia Christopher, a graphic design senior from Mandeville, was announced queen, and Navy Coggins,...
theadvocate.com
Iota, Church Point square off for District 4-3A championship
Iota football coach Ray Aucoin hasn't looked past any opponents, but he knew that if his team played up to its ability each week, the Bulldogs would face Church Point for the District 4-3A championship in Week 10. That time has arrived as the Bulldogs (7-2, 5-0) will host the...
$50,000 lottery ticket sold in Jefferson Parish
MARRERO, La. — Someone in Jefferson Parish went home with $50,000, after selecting a winning lottery ticket on Monday, according to Powerball's Louisiana Lottery website. The winning numbers were bought at Greg's Food Mart on Westwood Drive in Marrero. Louisiana Lottery has not released the name of the winner....
theadvocate.com
Principals approve Albany's decision to forfeit District 7-3A finale with Bogalusa
A Zoom meeting of District 7-3A principals held late Tuesday afternoon ended in a 4-0 vote, allowing Albany to forfeit its Friday football game to Bogalusa. "We had an opportunity to play for a district championship ... but we took a minute to step back and look at it holistically," Albany principal Sammie Lacara said. "When you look at what is in the best interest of both schools moving forward, this works.
NOLA.com
Along with Curtis vs.Karr, these other games will decide district championships, playoff qualifiers
You could call it championship weekend. The final week of the prep football season will pit some teams against each other with an outright district championship on the line. Among them will be the blockbuster between Edna Karr and John Curtis for the 9-5A championship Friday at Tulane's Yulman Stadium.
theadvocate.com
West Feliciana set for undefeated clash; Silliman sees season end
With one week left in the regular season, it’s time to take account of where the Feliciana Parish teams stand and see how they performed over the Halloween weekend. First, Silliman saw its season end with a hard-fought playoff defeat against the Pillow Academy 31-28. As you can tell by the score line, it was a game that could have gone either way.
theadvocate.com
LHSAA reverses decision to move Bogalusa High School game to neutral site
A decision to move Bogalusa High School's final game of the season to a neutral site in light of violence in the town has been reversed, the Bogalusa mayor's office announced Monday. The previous decision came from a majority vote from its athletic district's principals to move the game against...
theadvocate.com
Brian Kelly updates the status of four injured starters before LSU plays Alabama
LSU coach Brian Kelly announced that the Tigers will return some key players just in time to host No. 6 Alabama at 6 p.m. Saturday. As expected, sophomore starting safety Major Burns is on track to practice this week after having missed five games with a neck injury. He had 17 tackles and two pass deflections through the first three games this year, including an eight-tackle performance against Florida State, which included two for loss.
LSU recruit's 6-year-old brother dresses up as 'LSU Tigers commit' for Halloween
"What are you going to be for Halloween?" That's a question that gets asked to thousands of kids in the month of October as they prepare for Halloween. Many kids go as their favorite superhero or video game character. But not 6-year-old Camden Ferguson. The younger brother of LSU four-star ...
theadvocate.com
District 7-3A agrees to accept Albany's decision to forfeit Friday game to Bogalusa
A Zoom meeting of District 7-3A principals held late Tuesday afternoon ended in a 4-0 vote allowing Albany to forfeit its Friday football to Bogalusa. "We had an opportunity to play for a district championship ... but we took a minute to step back and look it holistically," Albany principal Sammie Lacara said. "When you look at what is in the best interest of both schools moving forward, this works.
theadvocate.com
Charter school improperly charging fees despite state law, taxpayer funding, audit says
Outside auditors are recommending the immediate closure of a charter school in Plaquemine for, among other things, charging parents thousands of dollars “in tuition and fees” to educate their children at remote locations across the state — even though the school received between $14,000 to $16,000 a year in public education funding for each of those kids.
theadvocate.com
Scott Rabalais: The quarterback Jayden Daniels can give LSU a chance to beat Alabama
The LSU-Alabama game has gone from what for the longest time looked like a certain defeat for the Tigers to one where they have a plausible chance of springing a major upset and taking control of the race in the SEC West. One factor trumps all, however:. When the lights...
theadvocate.com
Louis J. Arceneaux House in Carencro named historic property
The Lafayette Preservation Commission nominated and designated the Louis J. and Amelia Arceneaux House in Carencro as a historic property. The house, which dates back to the 1700s, at 134 Rose Lane was voted into the Lafayette Historic Register unanimously during a Thursday meeting. The property met several of the...
theadvocate.com
SEC announces game time, TV for LSU's road game against Arkansas on Nov. 12
The Southeastern Conference announced Monday the start times and networks for games of Nov. 12 — including LSU's matchup with Arkansas in Fayetteville. The Tigers and Razorbacks, who play annually for possession of the Golden Boot, will play at 11 a.m. with the game to be televised by CBS or ESPN.
Heart of Louisiana: Pitot House
NEW ORLEANS (WAFB) - The quiet Bayou St. John neighborhood of New Orleans was one of the earliest European settlements in Louisiana. It predates the founding of New Orleans by a decade. And a two-century-old historic home preserves some of that early history. Today, the bayou is a popular spot...
3 Great Burger Places in Louisiana
If you live in Louisiana and you love going out with your loved ones from time to time, here is a list of three amazing burger places in Louisiana that you should definitely visit if you haven't already because all of them are known for serving absolutely amazing food.
theadvocate.com
Will Sutton: Make New Orleans the home of the National Center of African Ancestry, and bring thousands who want to visit
We might not know where New Orleans City Hall will be located in the future, but it seems the Morris F.X. Jeff Auditorium will survive as ... something. Mayor LaToya Cantrell wanted to make the auditorium a smaller footprint City Hall, but that idea hit a hard stop after a community uprising against the proposal led to the City Council setting parameters to make sure that won’t happen. Since then, the mayor’s been working with the Save Our Soul Coalition, which fought the City Hall plan, to determine how the auditorium can be repurposed.
Powerball – Louisiana Sold Ticket Wins $150,000
There was no big winner in last night's multi-state lottery game Powerball. However, there were a lot of winning tickets sold in Louisiana for lesser prizes than the estimated $822 million dollars jackpot. One ticket sold in Louisiana can lay claim to a $150,000 financial windfall and 104 other tickets are worth $100 or more this morning.
Louisiana Man Missing in Arkansas National Park
Authorities and volunteers are searching for a missing Baton Rouge man who never returned from his hike in an Arkansas park.
