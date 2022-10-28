ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jenks, OK

Z94

Catch a Movie at This Haunted Oklahoma Theater

We have more ghosts per capita than anywhere else in the country, or at least it would seem that way! The Sooner State has more than its fair share of urban legends, ghost stories, tall tales, and haunted places. Oklahoma has all the bases covered when it comes to the...
PAWHUSKA, OK
News On 6

OKC, Stillwater Police Searching For Missing Girls

Two Oklahoma girls are missing after taking vehicle from home in Stillwater. Officials said 15-year-old Persia Lalehparvaran drove from Stillwater in a family member's car to pick up her 13-year-old cousin Tsegan Jones in Oklahoma City. Family and police believe the pair could be driving out of state to Houston.
STILLWATER, OK
fourstateshomepage.com

Arkansas man killed in Oklahoma crash

ROGERS COUNTY, Okla. – An Arkansas man died in a fatality collision in October, according to an Oklahoma Highway Patrol report released on Tuesday. John H. Herman, 56, of Fayetteville, Ark. died at 7 a.m. on Oct. 15 on OK-88 approximately one-fourth mile south of E 530, five miles north of Inola, Okla. in Rogers County the patrol said.
ROGERS COUNTY, OK
birchrestaurant.com

12 Best Restaurants in Tulsa, OK

Tulsa, in the Northeast corner of Oklahoma, is the 2nd most populated city in the state. The large Arkansas River passes right through the city. There is plenty to do in the city, from the Tulsa Air and Space Museum and Planetarium to The Gathering Place, a park filled with gardens, playgrounds, a skate park, a splash pad, and more. Tulsa is also home to some fabulous eateries.
TULSA, OK
News On 6

Checotah School Honored With National Blue Ribbon School Of Excellence

Checotah Intermediate’s staff and students we’re out at Lake Eufaula State Park on Monday, celebrating becoming a national blue-ribbon school. Checotah Intermediate is one of only four schools in Oklahoma being honored this year with the National Blue Ribbon School of Excellence. Jyme Beth Powell has taught fifth-grade...
CHECOTAH, OK
tulsapeople.com

Gold standard: Miss Oklahoma Megan Gold is fighting to end senior hunger

At just 22 years old, reigning Miss Oklahoma Megan Gold is the newest resident of Covenant Living at Inverness. With a social impact initiative of ending senior hunger, Gold says while she knows no one at Inverness is facing food insecurity, immersing herself into the older adult community will still help solidify her focus on aging services and older adult wellness.
TULSA, OK
News On 6

Prairie House In Broken Arrow Celebrates Resident's 100th Birthday

Folks in Broken Arrow helped a woman celebrate her 100th birthday on Monday. Residents at Prairie House Assisted Living and Memory Care got together to celebrate Wilma Hannah. Family, the Centenarians of Oklahoma and a representative from the Mayor's office paid her a special visit as well. "She's pretty excited...
BROKEN ARROW, OK
News On 6

Popular Sapulpa Restaurant To Close Its Doors After 60 Years

A popular restaurant in Sapulpa is closing its doors after 60 years in business. It's the end of an era at Freddie's Barbeque and Steakhouse. It's a place people said you can get a good meal and leave with even better memories. Edmond Slyman's uncle, Fred Joseph, founded the legendary...
SAPULPA, OK
News On 6 KOTV - Tulsa

Osage Police Looking For Group Who Shot At Homes In Turley

Osage County deputies are looking for help finding a group of people who were shooting at houses from the street. They say last Sunday night 3 or 4 men in a silver Ford truck shot at and hit two houses near Turley. Deputies say the first house was hit near North 40th West Avenue and West 69th Street North. They say the men then drove to West 88th street North and North 28th West Avenue where they shot at a second home.
OSAGE COUNTY, OK
The Spun

College Football World Reacts To Nervous Quarterback's Video

Even some of the most talented players have nerves when they make the jump to the next level. In Saturday's game, Oklahoma State freshman QB Gunnar Gundy was visibly shaking as he took his first snaps as a Cowboy. Something that was caught by trainer Trey Hannam. "Whoa. Freshman at...
addictedtovacation.com

12 Awesome RV Parks Near Grand Lake Oklahoma

If you’re looking for a great place to camp and relax, you should consider an RV park near Grand Lake, Oklahoma. There are plenty of different options, so you’re sure to find one perfect for your needs. Whether you’re looking for a place to camp with your family or you’re just looking for a great place to get away from it all, an RV park near Grand Lake, Oklahoma, is the perfect choice for you.
GRAND LAKE, CO

