KTUL
Tulsa surgeon performs Oklahoma's first procedure with new artificial disc replacement
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — There is a new option for people suffering from chronic neck and back pain. Dr. Kris Parchuri says he has performed hundreds of spinal disc replacement surgeries in Green Country. Now, he's the first in Oklahoma to use a new procedure with a new device.
pistolsfiringblog.com
Oklahoma State Faces Huge Drop in AP Poll after Being Shut Out by Kansas State
Things went about as bad as they could have for the Cowboys on their trip to Manhattan on Saturday. And to add insult to injury they were met on Sunday with a huge, albeit expected, drop in the polls. OSU fell from No. 9 to No. 18 in this week’s...
Catch a Movie at This Haunted Oklahoma Theater
We have more ghosts per capita than anywhere else in the country, or at least it would seem that way! The Sooner State has more than its fair share of urban legends, ghost stories, tall tales, and haunted places. Oklahoma has all the bases covered when it comes to the...
News On 6
OKC, Stillwater Police Searching For Missing Girls
Two Oklahoma girls are missing after taking vehicle from home in Stillwater. Officials said 15-year-old Persia Lalehparvaran drove from Stillwater in a family member's car to pick up her 13-year-old cousin Tsegan Jones in Oklahoma City. Family and police believe the pair could be driving out of state to Houston.
kgou.org
As polls tighten, Oklahoma Gov. Stitt to host rallies with big GOP names
Gov. Kevin Stitt is hosting a pair of “Red Wave Rallies” in Oklahoma City and Tulsa this week. Election day is next week, and Stitt will host a couple of nationally recognized names. The first is with Sen. Ted Cruz, R-Texas in Oklahoma City on Tuesday. The second...
fourstateshomepage.com
Arkansas man killed in Oklahoma crash
ROGERS COUNTY, Okla. – An Arkansas man died in a fatality collision in October, according to an Oklahoma Highway Patrol report released on Tuesday. John H. Herman, 56, of Fayetteville, Ark. died at 7 a.m. on Oct. 15 on OK-88 approximately one-fourth mile south of E 530, five miles north of Inola, Okla. in Rogers County the patrol said.
birchrestaurant.com
12 Best Restaurants in Tulsa, OK
Tulsa, in the Northeast corner of Oklahoma, is the 2nd most populated city in the state. The large Arkansas River passes right through the city. There is plenty to do in the city, from the Tulsa Air and Space Museum and Planetarium to The Gathering Place, a park filled with gardens, playgrounds, a skate park, a splash pad, and more. Tulsa is also home to some fabulous eateries.
okcfox.com
Stillwater Medical Center issues Code Green after 'substantial power outage'
STILLWATER, Okla. (KOKH) — The Stillwater Medical Center has issued a Code Green due to power failure in the hospital. The Code Green stands for an internal disaster, and was put into place on Monday after a 'substantial power outage' left all their phone lines and computer systems down.
DOJ sends $1.3 million to help fight human trafficking in northeast Oklahoma
The Department of Justice is sending $1.3 million to Tulsa to help the fight against human trafficking.
170,000 doses of fentanyl, large amounts of meth pulled off Tulsa streets
TULSA, Okla. — Officers with the Tulsa Police Department’s Special Investigations Division has recovered 330 grams of fentanyl and 90 grams of methamphetamine. 330 grams of fentanyl averages out to 170,000 doses. $11,500 in cash was also recovered during the search. According to the Tulsa Police Department, more...
News On 6
Checotah School Honored With National Blue Ribbon School Of Excellence
Checotah Intermediate’s staff and students we’re out at Lake Eufaula State Park on Monday, celebrating becoming a national blue-ribbon school. Checotah Intermediate is one of only four schools in Oklahoma being honored this year with the National Blue Ribbon School of Excellence. Jyme Beth Powell has taught fifth-grade...
OHP trooper recounts miraculous life-saving moment
An Oklahoma trooper said he is grateful for a second chance, recounting the terrifying incident that changed his life forever.
Inaugural program allows students to explore parts of Oklahoma’s dark history
The Tulsa Race Massacre and the Oklahoma City bombing may be the two darkest chapters in Oklahoma's history.
tulsapeople.com
Gold standard: Miss Oklahoma Megan Gold is fighting to end senior hunger
At just 22 years old, reigning Miss Oklahoma Megan Gold is the newest resident of Covenant Living at Inverness. With a social impact initiative of ending senior hunger, Gold says while she knows no one at Inverness is facing food insecurity, immersing herself into the older adult community will still help solidify her focus on aging services and older adult wellness.
News On 6
Prairie House In Broken Arrow Celebrates Resident's 100th Birthday
Folks in Broken Arrow helped a woman celebrate her 100th birthday on Monday. Residents at Prairie House Assisted Living and Memory Care got together to celebrate Wilma Hannah. Family, the Centenarians of Oklahoma and a representative from the Mayor's office paid her a special visit as well. "She's pretty excited...
News On 6
Popular Sapulpa Restaurant To Close Its Doors After 60 Years
A popular restaurant in Sapulpa is closing its doors after 60 years in business. It's the end of an era at Freddie's Barbeque and Steakhouse. It's a place people said you can get a good meal and leave with even better memories. Edmond Slyman's uncle, Fred Joseph, founded the legendary...
Osage Police Looking For Group Who Shot At Homes In Turley
Osage County deputies are looking for help finding a group of people who were shooting at houses from the street. They say last Sunday night 3 or 4 men in a silver Ford truck shot at and hit two houses near Turley. Deputies say the first house was hit near North 40th West Avenue and West 69th Street North. They say the men then drove to West 88th street North and North 28th West Avenue where they shot at a second home.
College Football World Reacts To Nervous Quarterback's Video
Even some of the most talented players have nerves when they make the jump to the next level. In Saturday's game, Oklahoma State freshman QB Gunnar Gundy was visibly shaking as he took his first snaps as a Cowboy. Something that was caught by trainer Trey Hannam. "Whoa. Freshman at...
Longtime Tulsa business Ehrle's Party Supply announces closing sale
Ehrle's Party Supply announced late Monday that it will be holding its retirement liquidation sale on Tuesday as they clear out its inventory for good.
addictedtovacation.com
12 Awesome RV Parks Near Grand Lake Oklahoma
If you’re looking for a great place to camp and relax, you should consider an RV park near Grand Lake, Oklahoma. There are plenty of different options, so you’re sure to find one perfect for your needs. Whether you’re looking for a place to camp with your family or you’re just looking for a great place to get away from it all, an RV park near Grand Lake, Oklahoma, is the perfect choice for you.
