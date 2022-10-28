ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sutton Stracke on Kathy Hilton's 'RHOBH' ultimatum: She can't play 'God'

By Caroline Blair
 4 days ago

Sutton Stracke slammed Kathy Hilton’s ultimatum that she will not return to “Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” if her co-stars Lisa Rinna and Erika Jayne are still part of the cast.

“I don’t think any of us have that capability,” the luxury store owner, 51, told Page Six during the American Ballet Theatre Fall Gala at the David H. Koch Theater in New York City on Thursday night.

“I don’t want anything to do with that – it’s like playing God.”

Stracke added that despite the tense Season 12 reunion, she felt “relaxed” and is happy to move on with her life — with her close friend and co-star Garcelle Beauvais by her side.

“Garcelle and I had a turbulent season, but we came out really strong. I’m happy to be here at ABT doing what I love and that’s what’s most important to me,” the “RHOBH” star, who’s a trustee to the organization, continued.

Stracke also said she and Beauvais, 55, “keep trudging along doing our lives.”

Hilton, 63, raised eyebrows last week when the “friend of” fan favorite said that she would “absolutely not” return to “RHOBH” if Rinna, 59, and Jayne, 51, were still part of the show.

The socialite came to this decision after the Rinna Beauty founder alleged that she had a “psychotic break” and the “Pretty Mess” singer accused her of calling a DJ an “old f–king f-g” during a now-infamous cast trip to Aspen.

Hilton previously said she has no interest in returning to “RHOBH” if the cast stays the same.
“I had said that I would only be willing to come back if the cast [changed],” Hilton told TMZ on Oct. 21.

“If it was completely the same, absolutely not,” she continued. “Because I feel there are two bullies that intimidate a lot of the other girls.”

The “Paris In Love” star added that “most” of her co-stars are “not being their authentic self when they’re pushed up to the wall” and are “afraid” of “those two bullies.”

Hilton, Rinna and Jayne got into a heated confrontation over the allegations during the conclusion of the “RHOBH” reunion on Wednesday.

“I will admit to what I do, but I will not be painted to be this monster,” the “I Want to Be a Hilton” alum said at the time, adding that she felt “frustrated.”

Meanwhile, Jayne continued to stand firm in her claim and a source recently told Page Six that the “How Many F–ks” singer has no intentions of backing down .

Hilton denied Jayne’s accusation.
“Erika cares deeply for the LGBTQIA+ community,” a source close to Jayne explained on Thursday. “They have been by her side since the very beginning of her career, even before ‘Housewives.”

“She had no other choice but to say something and take a stand,” the insider added. “She wanted to make a statement: No one on her cast is going to attack the LGBTQIA+ community and go unchecked.”

Comments / 11

Gina Silva
4d ago

Kathy Hilton brings zero to the show she wants to be the head queen! I feel so bad for Kyle to have Kathy be so mean and spiteful towards her.

Reply(1)
11
Kellie Lynch
3d ago

Queen Kathy👸 She will be riding high with or without the show. the others not so much

Reply
9
Esther Reid
3d ago

Kathy Kathy Kathy ,, you and your sister could have a wonderful story line please get along

Reply
6
 

