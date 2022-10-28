ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Maya Rudolph: David Letterman ‘embarrassed and humiliated’ me on his show

By Evan Real
 4 days ago

Maya Rudolph “did not have a good time” when she appeared on “The Late Show with David Letterman” in 2009.

“He said my name wrong, and I just sat there, like, I grew up my whole life in love with you. And now my heart is broken. And I’m sitting here embarrassed and humiliated,” the “Bridesmaid” star, 50, told WSJ. magazine in an interview published Friday.

“I didn’t know how to handle it,” she continued. “I didn’t know how to come up with something funny to say. My public persona muscle wasn’t strong yet.”

A rep for Letterman didn’t immediately respond to Page Six’s request for comment.

Rudolph — who rose to fame after joining “Saturday Night Live” in 1999 — noted that she struggled with interviews and red-carpet appearances during the early days of her career.

Maya Rudolph didn’t love her time on David Letterman’s show in 2009.
Gioncarlo Valentine for WSJ. Mag
“It would always feel like someone was stealing my soul,” she explained. “That’s where, over the years, I created a persona to protect myself.”

The comedian added, “I’ve definitely gotten much better. When I’m uncomfortable, I try to be funny.”

Despite her decades in the limelight, Rudolph still doesn’t consider herself a celebrity.

“I know I’m a working actor and people know who I am, but I don’t feel like a celebrity, because that word means something else today to me,” she said.

“There are a lot of different types of celebrities these days and a lot of self-made celebrities where people are famous for being famous, and that isn’t what I do.”

Rudolph was pregnant at the time of her 2009 “Letterman” appearance. Today, she shares kids Pearl, 17, Lucille, 12, Jack, 11, and Minnie, 9, with partner Paul Thomas Anderson.

During her chat with WSJ., the actress explained that she makes a concerted effort to prioritize family no matter how busy work gets.

“Believe me, I am not a Pollyanna who’s like, I smile all day, every day. I get stressed out, I get pissed off, but I learned I could make a choice for myself, and it’s liberating,” she said.

“Maybe people who’ve worked as long as I have make other choices and have nicer cars. I don’t know, but it’s so important for me to [try to] have that balance.”

