Utah State

upr.org

Utah to offer cash for replacing lawns with desert-tolerant landscapes

Michael Sanchez, Public Information Officer with the state Division of Water Resources said cultivating a lush, green lawn in Utah's bone-dry climate is a major water waster. "We do live in a semi-arid state," Sanchez said. "As you know, Utah has a different landscape than something like Kentucky, where you have things like bluegrass everywhere. It's just matching our landscapes to where we actually live."
UTAH STATE
Blogging Time

Why More and More People are Moving to Utah

Every year, millions of Americans change their base and move to another city. The western and southern states of the US have seen great influxes of the population in the last few years. However, many people are moving out of California and New York, while Utah has become the hot choice for people searching for a more permanent home. The leading local moving companies are facilitating residential moves in large numbers, and many people are moving to Utah.
UTAH STATE
buildingsaltlake.com

Take a walk through the apartment offering Utah’s highest rent

Contractors are still finishing the upper floors of the Salt Lake City apartment building that appears to have the highest rent in Utah. But the building sitting at 111 S. 300 W., kitty-corner to Vivint Arena, is wrapped up enough to lease several lower floors, with more units on the way in the coming months.
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
KIVI-TV

In rolls November...in rolls the cold! Active weather hits Idaho today.

To welcome in the month of November our weather systems are ramping up to provide us with wintery conditions!. Overcast conditions are settling into the region this morning in preparation for a cold front that will pass through Idaho this afternoon. Very windy conditions are expected in southeastern Idaho near...
IDAHO STATE
KSLTV

Utah ranks first in rate of self-employed women

SALT LAKE CITY — Women across the state of Utah are making their entrepreneurial dreams come true by starting their own businesses and being self-employed. Utah has the highest percentage of women in the self-employed workforce, according to data from the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics. Approximately 52.7% of the self-employed workforce in Utah are women, accounting for around 39,000 women.
UTAH STATE
AZFamily

Road tripping to the “Goblin’s Lair” in Utah!

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Goblin Valley might have the spookiest name for a state park, but don’t let it scare you away!. The scenery in this remote part of Southern Utah is so unique, it’s been used in as scenery in movies for characters landing on other planets. You’ll find acres of hoodoos, also known as ‘goblins,’ which is where the park got its name. The odd, mushroom-shaped rock formations fill an entire valley, and you’re free to roam through them all.
UTAH STATE
utahbusiness.com

We still can’t afford houses in Utah

Insights on the challenges for young prospective homebuyers, from high prices to interest rates. Dejan Eskic and his wife were ready to make the leap from renting to buying, but once they started looking, they realized it wasn’t going to be easy. With home prices rising, Eskic says he and his wife ended up living with in-laws for 18 months to find the right home and save up enough money.
UTAH STATE
Post Register

Storm track poised to return to Idaho

BOISE, Idaho (CBS2) — I’m happy to report that the weather is looking great for the little goblins on Halloween! We’ll see increasing clouds with just enough of a breeze to blow a few leaves around and temperatures will be in the 60’s by the time the kids go to Trick or Treat! Perfect timing. Highs in the 60’s is about 5 degrees above normal. We’ll call it the warm before the storm which arrives on Tuesday.
IDAHO STATE
KSLTV

Counties in Utah already processing ballots; no votes totaled until polls close

FARMINGTON, Utah — Voting for the midterm elections is well underway across the country, and counties in Utah have been processing ballots since early last week. The vast majority of Utahns now vote by mail. Many have already mailed in ballots or left them in an official ballot drop box. County elections officials start processing ballots as soon as they are received.
UTAH STATE
Gephardt Daily

Foster Farms recalls frozen chicken patties shipped to Costco in Utah, 4 other states

WASHINGTON, Oct. 29, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — Foster Farms is recalling roughly 148,000 pounds of frozen chicken patties shipped to Costco distribution centers in Utah and four other states due to possible contamination. The fully cooked, frozen, breaded chicken breast patty products may be contaminated with extraneous materials, specifically...
UTAH STATE
kslnewsradio.com

Nuclear reactor may head to Utah, says new study

SALT LAKE CITY — A Nuclear Reactor could be headed to Utah following a study by Pacificorp and Terrapower. Pacificorp is the parent company of Rocky Mountain Power, along with Terrapower, they’re interested in finding locations for five more of their Natrium Reactors. Rocky Mountain Power spokesman David...
UTAH STATE

