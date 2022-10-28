PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Goblin Valley might have the spookiest name for a state park, but don’t let it scare you away!. The scenery in this remote part of Southern Utah is so unique, it’s been used in as scenery in movies for characters landing on other planets. You’ll find acres of hoodoos, also known as ‘goblins,’ which is where the park got its name. The odd, mushroom-shaped rock formations fill an entire valley, and you’re free to roam through them all.

