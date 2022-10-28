Read full article on original website
upr.org
Utah to offer cash for replacing lawns with desert-tolerant landscapes
Michael Sanchez, Public Information Officer with the state Division of Water Resources said cultivating a lush, green lawn in Utah's bone-dry climate is a major water waster. "We do live in a semi-arid state," Sanchez said. "As you know, Utah has a different landscape than something like Kentucky, where you have things like bluegrass everywhere. It's just matching our landscapes to where we actually live."
Why More and More People are Moving to Utah
Every year, millions of Americans change their base and move to another city. The western and southern states of the US have seen great influxes of the population in the last few years. However, many people are moving out of California and New York, while Utah has become the hot choice for people searching for a more permanent home. The leading local moving companies are facilitating residential moves in large numbers, and many people are moving to Utah.
Heavy snowfall forecasted for Utah on Wednesday
PARK CITY, Utah — Powderchasers forecasts the next wave of snow on Wednesday. The storm is expected to cross over the Cascades in the Pacific Northwest on Monday before bringing […]
buildingsaltlake.com
Take a walk through the apartment offering Utah’s highest rent
Contractors are still finishing the upper floors of the Salt Lake City apartment building that appears to have the highest rent in Utah. But the building sitting at 111 S. 300 W., kitty-corner to Vivint Arena, is wrapped up enough to lease several lower floors, with more units on the way in the coming months.
KIVI-TV
In rolls November...in rolls the cold! Active weather hits Idaho today.
To welcome in the month of November our weather systems are ramping up to provide us with wintery conditions!. Overcast conditions are settling into the region this morning in preparation for a cold front that will pass through Idaho this afternoon. Very windy conditions are expected in southeastern Idaho near...
Look at what may be the new Utah state flag
A commission tasked with designing a new Utah state flag met on Tuesday, and it appears a design has been advanced for a final vote.
KSLTV
Utah ranks first in rate of self-employed women
SALT LAKE CITY — Women across the state of Utah are making their entrepreneurial dreams come true by starting their own businesses and being self-employed. Utah has the highest percentage of women in the self-employed workforce, according to data from the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics. Approximately 52.7% of the self-employed workforce in Utah are women, accounting for around 39,000 women.
KSLTV
Bryce Canyon to move backcountry camping permits online, extend reservation window
GARFIELD COUNTY, Utah — Visitors seeking to camp in the backcountry at Bryce Canyon National Park will soon be able to ensure their access online, and also months in advance. Park officials announced Tuesday that they are changing their overnight backcountry permit system for at least the 2023 peak...
AZFamily
Road tripping to the “Goblin’s Lair” in Utah!
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Goblin Valley might have the spookiest name for a state park, but don’t let it scare you away!. The scenery in this remote part of Southern Utah is so unique, it’s been used in as scenery in movies for characters landing on other planets. You’ll find acres of hoodoos, also known as ‘goblins,’ which is where the park got its name. The odd, mushroom-shaped rock formations fill an entire valley, and you’re free to roam through them all.
The Wealthiest People in Idaho and How They Got So Rich
Ah wealth, something that so many of us dream about. How does it happen to those who have massive wealth? Here are some of the richest people in Idaho and the stories on how they got that way. Does the name Brad Duke ring a bell? In 2005 he won...
utahbusiness.com
We still can’t afford houses in Utah
Insights on the challenges for young prospective homebuyers, from high prices to interest rates. Dejan Eskic and his wife were ready to make the leap from renting to buying, but once they started looking, they realized it wasn’t going to be easy. With home prices rising, Eskic says he and his wife ended up living with in-laws for 18 months to find the right home and save up enough money.
Post Register
Storm track poised to return to Idaho
BOISE, Idaho (CBS2) — I’m happy to report that the weather is looking great for the little goblins on Halloween! We’ll see increasing clouds with just enough of a breeze to blow a few leaves around and temperatures will be in the 60’s by the time the kids go to Trick or Treat! Perfect timing. Highs in the 60’s is about 5 degrees above normal. We’ll call it the warm before the storm which arrives on Tuesday.
KSLTV
Counties in Utah already processing ballots; no votes totaled until polls close
FARMINGTON, Utah — Voting for the midterm elections is well underway across the country, and counties in Utah have been processing ballots since early last week. The vast majority of Utahns now vote by mail. Many have already mailed in ballots or left them in an official ballot drop box. County elections officials start processing ballots as soon as they are received.
Wasatch Plants: Big Sagebrush (Artemisia tridentata Nutt.)
WASATCH MOUNTAINS, Utah — Big Sagebrush (Artemisia tridentata Nutt.) is an evergreen shrub native to Utah. The plant produces two crops of leaves each year; the spring leaves replace the […]
Strong wind gusts up to 55 mph forecast as cold front arrives
Heavy wind gusts up to 55 mph are forecast for parts of Utah and the Salt Lake Valley as a cold front moves into the state.
Gephardt Daily
Foster Farms recalls frozen chicken patties shipped to Costco in Utah, 4 other states
WASHINGTON, Oct. 29, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — Foster Farms is recalling roughly 148,000 pounds of frozen chicken patties shipped to Costco distribution centers in Utah and four other states due to possible contamination. The fully cooked, frozen, breaded chicken breast patty products may be contaminated with extraneous materials, specifically...
Halloween Can Be Celebrated at the Utah State Fairpark in Salt Lake City, Utah
People in Utah can attend the festivities and craft fair. Utah State Fairpark Sign(Image is author's) The Utah State Fairpark is a place where various events are held throughout the year. Many people enjoy the area where they meet with friends and neighbors.
ksl.com
'We must do better,' Utah governor says about viral video showing teens wearing blackface
SALT LAKE CITY — Utah Gov. Spencer Cox condemned a video circulating on social media Tuesday that depicts what appears to be teens wearing blackface and dressed as inmates, accompanied by at least one white person wearing a police costume. "We strongly condemn racism in all its forms and...
kslnewsradio.com
Nuclear reactor may head to Utah, says new study
SALT LAKE CITY — A Nuclear Reactor could be headed to Utah following a study by Pacificorp and Terrapower. Pacificorp is the parent company of Rocky Mountain Power, along with Terrapower, they’re interested in finding locations for five more of their Natrium Reactors. Rocky Mountain Power spokesman David...
Viral video appears to show Utah teens wearing blackface
A video allegedly showing Utah teenagers wearing blackface while inside a store on Halloween night has gone viral on social media.
Comments / 4