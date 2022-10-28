ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pastor Corey Brooks leaves Woodlawn rooftop after raising $20 million for community center

By CBS Chicago Team
 4 days ago

Pastor Corey Brooks leaving rooftop after raising money for community center 00:42

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Nearly a year on a Woodlawn rooftop just about over for Chicago pastor Corey Brooks , who has been raising money to build a community center on the site.

After raising $20 million, Brooks has enough money to begin building his Leadership & Economic Opportunity Center at 66th and King Drive.

So, on Saturday, he will leave the roof for good for a ceremonial ground-breaking on the new center, after spending 11 months living in tents on the rooftop.

"I've missed some things, but I will also gain some things, built up relationships; but most of all, we've garnered enough support to get this center up and going," Brooks said.

The center will cost $35 million, and Brooks plans to keep raising money so he can build the center without any debt.

Pastor Corey Brooks stands next to a rendering of plans for a new community center in Woodlawn. Brooks spent 11 months on a rooftop at the site of where the center will be built, at what was once an infamous motel that became a magnet for gang activity and sex trafficking. CBS

Brooks has said the 89,000-square foot facility will be a hub for entrepreneurs and artists in the Woodlawn community. He also hopes it will be a place for children to learn and play in peace.

It will be built on the grounds of the infamous Super Motel, where Brooks spent 94 days on the roof in 2011 and 2012 to raise the money needed to demolish the shuttered hotel, which had become a haven for gang and drug activity and sex trafficking.

Banana Bob
4d ago

Lord, I thought Trump was the Great deceiver, but this man is on another level! Let's see when they break ground!

