kraash
3d ago
Only the best get to play in the major league it has nothing to do with race or nationality
scooter
3d ago
Only dusty baker would make a statement like that, in my opinion it’s a racist remark
Here's why Phillies star Bryce Harper turned down $45 million a year from Dodgers
When Bryce Harper was a free agent in 2019, the Dodgers offered him a four-year deal worth $180 million. Harper wanted a longer contract and signed a 13-year deal with the Phillies.
Houston Astros' Justin Verlander explains giving middle finger to Phillies fans
In the City of Brotherly Love and the undefeated Eagles, Justin Verlander showed the reverse of the first and playfully gave Phillies fans another kind of bird Monday.
If Aaron Judge leaves Yankees, it won’t be just because of money | Klapisch
There’s no shortage of theories about Aaron Judge’s impending free agency and what will drive his decision — which, by the way, he hasn’t made yet. But if Judge leaves the Yankees, it won’t be just because of money. And it won’t be tied to another disappointing October. Judge hates losing, but there’s more going on here.
Who Is Alex Bregman's Wife? All About Reagan Bregman
Alex Bregman and wife Reagan welcomed their first child in August 2022 Alex Bregman is having quite the season. The Houston Astros third baseman is currently competing against the New York Yankees in the American League Championship Series, and helped his team clinch a victory in Game 2 with a three-run home run. In addition to his on-field success, the baseball pro recently became a new father after welcoming his first child with his wife and number one supporter, Reagan Bregman. The pair got engaged in January 2020 and tied...
Who Is Gerrit Cole's Wife? All About Amy Cole
Gerrit and Amy Cole met in college and have been married since 2016 Talk about an athletic duo! Gerrit Cole met his wife, Amy Cole (née Crawford), long before making his professional debut on the mound. The couple first connected during their college days at UCLA when they were members of the Bruins' softball and baseball teams. After several years of dating, Gerrit and Amy tied the knot in 2016, and three years later, Gerrit signed a landmark nine-year contract with the New York Yankees for $324 million. Shortly...
World Series: Rain likely to alter Astros-Phillies Game 3 as MLB monitors forecast in Philadelphia
MLB is monitoring the weather as Monday's scheduled World Series Game 3 between the Houston Astros and Philadelphia Phillies looks unlikely to start on time due to rain in Philadelphia. Tied at 1-1, the series' first game at Citizens Bank Park is slated to begin at 8 p.m., but MLB says it will meet with the two teams and forecasters again at 6:45 p.m. ET with the prospect of postponing the game looming.
Kate Upton and Justin Verlander's Relationship Timeline
Model Kate Upton and Houston Astros pitcher Justin Verlander tied the knot in 2017 and welcomed a daughter the following year From Sports Illustrated swimsuit covers to World Series wins, Kate Upton and Justin Verlander are each other's biggest supporters. The model and the Houston Astros pitcher first met in 2012 during a commercial shoot. After a few years of dating, Verlander proposed to Upton in 2016 and the couple tied the knot on Nov. 4, 2017 — just days after baseball pro won the World Series. The following...
Sports World Reacts To Paige Spiranac's Racy Outfit Photos
Paige Spiranac is in the World Series mood. The former professional golfer turned sports media personality went viral on social media for her World Series-themed outfit ahead of Game 1. Spiranac, who played professionally and collegiately at the University of Arizona and San Diego State University, is known most for...
Who Is Aaron Judge's Wife? All About Samantha Bracksieck
Aaron Judge has been married to Samantha Bracksieck since December 2021 Aaron Judge has made baseball history, breaking a record that's stood for more than six decades. The New York Yankees outfielder tied the single-season American League home run record in late September 2022 when he hit his 61st home run against the Toronto Blue Jays. That record, set by Yankees legend Roger Maris in 1961, stood for 61 years. Fans anxiously awaited if and when Judge would hit another homer and on Oct. 4, 2022, the outfielder hit his history-making 62nd home...
'I'm really excited': Cole Hamels on Philly fans, the World Series, and the 2022 Phillies
"The city of Philadelphia, they love their sports. They are behind you and it does catapult you to playing to a level that you never anticipate," 2008 World Series MVP Cole Hamels said.
Yardbarker
Mets are clearing over $70 million off the books with these starting pitchers hitting free agency
The New York Mets currently enter this offseason with a payroll of an estimated $225 million. Knowing Steve Cohen is looking to spend big, in hopes of the Mets making progress next postseason, a lot of money will be spent in the coming months. The question then becomes, exactly how...
Ted Cruz Waves to Yankees Fans, Gets Flipped Off En Masse
Yankees fans were upset with their team’s loss against the Houston Astros Sunday night—but some seemed even more annoyed by the presence of Sen. Ted Cruz (R-TX). A picture shared on Twitter showed Cruz’s wave to spectators at Yankee Stadium being greeted with multiple fans raising their middle fingers in return. One of the swearing spectators appeared to be standing right by the senator in the same row, while another fan giving an enthusiastic thumbs-down to the lawmaker appeared just behind him. Cruz attended the game to support the Astros and shared a smiling selfie at the stadium. “Minutes from opening pitch in Yankees Stadium. #GoStros” Cruz tweeted. The replies to his message were filled with commenters linking to the picture of him being flipped off, captioned with the phrase: “Ted Cruz getting a proper Yankee Stadium welcome tonight.”Ted Cruz getting a proper Yankee Stadium welcome tonight H/t @jessemangelo pic.twitter.com/scKm3jnTXF— Wu-Tang is for the Children (@WUTangKids) October 24, 2022 Read it at New York Post
World Series schedule: Broadcast information, probable pitchers and more as Phillies face Astros
The revamped 12-team format for the MLB playoffs has come down to the World Series. The Houston Astros have claimed their fourth American League pennant, while the Philadelphia Phillies have made it back to the World Series for the first time in 13 years. [UPDATE: Game 3 in Philadelphia has...
NBC Philadelphia
Phillies World Series: Noah Syndergaard Starts Crucial Game 3 Vs. Astros
HOUSTON -- Rob Thomson has conducted this postseason like a fine symphony, hitting all the right notes and producing sweet music. Now comes the test. Thomson went for the bullpen kill in Game 1 of the World Series on Friday night. He got the win. In Game 2 on Saturday night, the Houston Astros came out swinging against Zack Wheeler. The right-hander's velocity was down and his pitches found the heart of the plate too frequently. The Astros barreled him for five runs, three in the first inning, on their way to a 5-2 win.
Simulated World Series: Astros take advantage of Phillies errors to win rain-delayed Game 3
After a rainout reshuffled the pitching matchups, the Astros still relied on a strong start from Lance McCullers to take a 6-2 win.
How to watch the 2022 World Series: Astros vs Phillies
The Philadelphia Phillies and the Houston Astros will face each other in the 2022 World Series after dominating performances in the 2022 MLB playoffs.
Should the Phillies Ever Hit the World Series Wall, A Hatfield Company Keeps Them Safe
The handiwork of Safety Padding Ink, Hatfield.Image via CBS3 Philadelphia. When the topic of being safe at a baseball game usually involves what’s going on at the bases or home plate. But thanks to Safety Padding Ink, a Hatfield company, players well being is ensured even in the outfields. Matt Petrillo swung for the fences in bringing the story to CBS3 Philadelphia.
Patriots owner Robert Kraft sponsors ad during NFL games urging people to ‘stand up to Jewish hate’
New England Patriots owner Robert Kraft sponsored an ad that ran during broadcasts of NFL games Sunday calling on viewers to "stand up to Jewish hate." The ad aired as Ye, formerly known as Kanye West, continues to face widespread backlash after making a string of antisemitic remarks that have been followed by a wave of high-profile antisemitic incidents across the United States, including a message projected outside a football stadium in Florida over the weekend.
Rain forces MLB to postpone Phillies-Astros World Series Game 3
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- World Series baseball at Citizens Bank Park will have to wait another day. Major League Baseball postponed Monday night's Game 3 between the Philadelphia Phillies and Houston Astros because of rain.Tickets for all World Series games are valid for the game number on each ticket according to the Philadelphia Phillies and Major League Baseball.Each game in the series will now be pushed back a day, with Game 3 now rescheduled for Tuesday night, Nov. 1, at 8 pm. Game 5 will go head-to-head with the Philadelphia Eagles game at the Houston Texans on Thursday night.Monday's game is at least the eighth World Series game in the past 100 years to either be postponed or suspended due to rain. The Phillies have some history with rain-involved World Series games. Game 5 of the 2008 World Series -- the clincher -- was suspended for two days because of downpouring rain.Other World Series games to be postponed or suspended due to rain include Game 7 in 1925, Game 6 in 1962, Game 6 in 1975, Game 7 in 1986, Game 4 in 2006 and Game 6 in 2011.
