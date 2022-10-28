Read full article on original website
Popculture
Jerry Lee Lewis Dies at 87, Rep Confirms, After Previous Erroneous Death Report
Legendary rock and roll musician Jerry Lee Lewis has died, following a previous erroneous death report from TMZ. In a statement from one of Lewis's reps — sent to PopCulture.com by email — the singer's death was announced, writing, "Somewhere in the world, in a mean little honky-tonk or big music hall or church basement rec room, someone is playing a Jerry Lee Lewis song. Wherever there is a piano, someone is shouting... 'You shake my nerves and you rattle my brain. Too much love drives a man insane...'"
Jerry Lee Lewis obituary
Founding father of rock’n’roll who took the world by storm with Great Balls of Fire and Whole Lotta Shakin’ Goin’ On
EW.com
Jerry Lee Lewis erroneously reported dead days before actual death
UPDATE: Jerry Lee Lewis' death was erroneously reported on Wednesday, while his rep confirmed to EW he was still alive at that time. The rep informed EW on Friday that the singer has since died. There was a whole lotta shaking going on in the music world Wednesday when Jerry...
Popculture
Jerry Lee Lewis' Final Photo Shows Legend in Ill Health While Visiting With Kris Kristofferson
Following the death of Jerry Lee Lewis, many of the music legend's fans are reflecting in his final Instagram photo. The picture shows Lewis, who was in ill health at the time, during a visit with fellow music icon Kris Kristofferson. In the photo, which we've shared below, Lewis is seen in bed while Kristofferson stands beside him.
Jerry Lee Lewis Through the Years [Pictures]
Rock 'n' roll and country music legend Jerry Lee Lewis — otherwise known as "The Killer" — died on Friday, Oct. 28 ,2022, at the age of 87 at his home in Mississippi. According to his publicity team, the singer had recently been dealing with a bout of the flu, which forced him to miss his Country Music Hall of Fame induction ceremony in Nashville earlier this month.
Rock and Roll Pioneer Jerry Lee Lewis Still Alive Despite Reports He Was Dead at Age 87
Rock and roll pioneer Jerry Lee Lewis is still alive, his rep confirms to Closer, despite reports that the “Great Balls of Fire” icon died in Memphis on Wednesday, October 26, at the age of 87. Jerry Lee was part of rock’s birth with his 1957 debut single,...
Jerry Lee Lewis death updates — Rock n roll icon died of ‘natural causes’ with final words to wife Judith Brown revealed
GREAT Balls of Fire singer Jerry Lee Lewis has died at 87 years old with his wife Judith Brown by his side. Representative for the singer Zach Farnum told CNN that Lewis died of "natural causes" at his home in Desoto County, Mississippi. Farnum added that Lewis' seventh wife, Judith...
ETOnline.com
Jerry Lee Lewis, 'Great Balls of Fire' Singer and Rock Icon, Dead at 87
Jerry Lee Lewis has died. The rock 'n' roll singer, who was best known for his 1957 track, "Great Balls of Fire," died in Memphis, Tennessee, Lewis' publicist confirms to ET. He was 87. No other details about his death were immediately available. Born in Louisiana in 1935, Lewis began...
Bob Dylan Pays Tribute to Jerry Lee Lewis with Cover of Late Rock Pioneer’s Country Hit “I Can’t Seem to Say Goodbye”
Closing out his show at Motorpoint Arena in Nottingham, England on Oct. 28, Bob Dylan encored with a tribute to the late rock and roll pioneer Jerry Lee Lewis, who died at the age of 87 earlier that day, with a rendition of Lewis’ 1970 country single “I Can’t Seem to Say Goodbye.”
Celebrities react to the death of rock ‘n’ roll icon Jerry Lee Lewis
Members of the music community and other celebrities reacted on social media after learning about the death of rock ‘n’ roll star Jerry Lee Lewis. Lewis, whose career was defined by his wild piano playing, died at his Mississippi home, south of Memphis, Tennessee, on Friday, at 87.
