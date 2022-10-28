ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jerry Lee Lewis Dies at 87, Rep Confirms, After Previous Erroneous Death Report

Legendary rock and roll musician Jerry Lee Lewis has died, following a previous erroneous death report from TMZ. In a statement from one of Lewis's reps — sent to PopCulture.com by email — the singer's death was announced, writing, "Somewhere in the world, in a mean little honky-tonk or big music hall or church basement rec room, someone is playing a Jerry Lee Lewis song. Wherever there is a piano, someone is shouting... 'You shake my nerves and you rattle my brain. Too much love drives a man insane...'"
Jerry Lee Lewis erroneously reported dead days before actual death

UPDATE: Jerry Lee Lewis' death was erroneously reported on Wednesday, while his rep confirmed to EW he was still alive at that time. The rep informed EW on Friday that the singer has since died. There was a whole lotta shaking going on in the music world Wednesday when Jerry...
Jerry Lee Lewis Through the Years [Pictures]

Rock 'n' roll and country music legend Jerry Lee Lewis — otherwise known as "The Killer" — died on Friday, Oct. 28 ,2022, at the age of 87 at his home in Mississippi. According to his publicity team, the singer had recently been dealing with a bout of the flu, which forced him to miss his Country Music Hall of Fame induction ceremony in Nashville earlier this month.
