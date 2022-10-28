ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Port Saint Lucie, FL

Arrest made in 2021 double shooting of two teenagers in West Palm Beach

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — A man from Riviera Beach been charged with the murder of one teeanger and the shooting of another. The West Palm Beach Police Department said 20-year-old Cemari Dee Daniels shot two teenagers at an apartment on Grant Street on December 18, 2021. Just after 9 p.m., officers found a 17-year-old boy dead in the apartment parking lot and a 16-year-old boy was found wounded a block away on Adams Street. The victims' names were withheld under Marsy's Law.
WEST PALM BEACH, FL
Vero Beach trying to keep up with growth in Indian River County

VERO BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — Indian River County is growing rapidly - and the cities within it are expanding their infrastructures to keep up. Vero Beach is one of those cities, and there are a number of proposals for development that could be set in motion with two referendums on election day.
VERO BEACH, FL
Tesla driver operated motor vehicle in 'careless manner' in crash that killed 4: FHP

STUART, Fla. (CBS12) — Investigators released new information on a crash that killed four people in Stuart. The crash on Oct. 18 involved a Tesla and a Chrysler minivan carrying a couple that just celebrated their 42nd wedding anniversary. Both vehicles had a solid green light when the Chrysler minivan made a left turn from US 1 (Federal Highway) to 14th Street when the Tesla crashed into the right front of the Chrysler.
STUART, FL
Sheriff: Girlfriend attempts to smuggle drugs to her boyfriend in jail

INDIAN RIVER COUNTY, Fla. (CBS12) — A couple's scheme was uncovered when detectives said they found a woman attempting to smuggle narcotics to be boyfriend in jail. Detectives with the Indian River County Sheriff's Office said they were alerted in mid-August about an inmate attempting to smuggle narcotics into their jail facility. 26-year-old inmate Alexander McKay and his girlfriend, Christine Ammon had planned on bringing drug-infused paper into the facility disguised as mail.
Crash on I-95 in Boynton Beach, 4 lanes blocked

BOYNTON BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — A crash on I-95 South leaves four lanes blocked on Monday night. According to Florida 511, the crash occurred on I-95 South, just before Exit 56: Woolbright Road. As of 10:32 p.m. the four left lanes are blocked. Officials say the severity of the...
BOYNTON BEACH, FL
Man arrested for fatal shooting in Belle Glade

BELLE GLADE, Fla. (CBS12) — Detectives say they've arrested the suspect who fatally shot a man in Belle Glade. On Tuesday, the Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office said detectives located and arrested 25-year-old Tony Huggins, Jr. for the murder of a man in Belle Glade. Deputies said when they...
BELLE GLADE, FL
Endangered 71-year-old woman found safe by PBSO

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — UPDATE: Atine Coupet has been found safe. The Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office is looking for an endangered elderly woman from Palm Beach County. Deputies said 71-year-old Atine Coupet was last seen near Okeechobee Boulevard in West Palm Beach on Monday. Coupet is...
WEST PALM BEACH, FL
Photos: Crews contain car fire in commercial garage

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — Units from the Palm Beach County Fire Rescue contained a car fire on Monday afternoon. Firefighters said the car fire broke out just before 5 p.m. at a commercial garage off of Southern Boulevard and Southern Boulevard Turnpike Exit. Units from Battalion 9, 10 and 2 worked together to keep the flames from spreading further through the walls, ceiling space, or adjacent units.
PALM BEACH COUNTY, FL
Halloween hazards can be frightening

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — It's Halloween, the night when kids roam the streets stuffing buckets and bags with candy. Every year at this time we hear the urban legends about dangerous treats. We talked with police about their most important safety tips for Halloween. This year, we...
WEST PALM BEACH, FL
Motorcyclist dead in possible drunk driving accident

PALM BEACH COUNTY, Fla. (CBS12) — A woman is in the hospital and a man is dead following a fatal crash. The incident occurred when Amelfi Gonzalez, 44, was turning left from Military Trail to travel west on Wallis Road. The motorcyclist, Kenju Konn, 30, was traveling southbound on...
PALM BEACH COUNTY, FL

