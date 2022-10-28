Read full article on original website
West Palm Beach Trauma Therapist using new injectable to reverse overdoses, save lives
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — The annual Florida Department of Health reports show a decline in the number of opioids prescribed between 2020 - 2021. However, State Attorney General Ashley Moody announced enough fentanyl, a deadline opioid, has been seized to kill nearly all of Florida. The opioid...
Custodial staff in Palm Beach County schools demand a raise from the district
PALM BEACH COUNTY, Fla. (CBS12) — Custodial staff working in Palm Beach County schools say they are requesting a pay raise from the district. Earlier this year, the district announced they would be raising rates for Palm Beach County bus drivers making them the highest-paid drivers in the state.
Arrest made in 2021 double shooting of two teenagers in West Palm Beach
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — A man from Riviera Beach been charged with the murder of one teeanger and the shooting of another. The West Palm Beach Police Department said 20-year-old Cemari Dee Daniels shot two teenagers at an apartment on Grant Street on December 18, 2021. Just after 9 p.m., officers found a 17-year-old boy dead in the apartment parking lot and a 16-year-old boy was found wounded a block away on Adams Street. The victims' names were withheld under Marsy's Law.
Vero Beach trying to keep up with growth in Indian River County
VERO BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — Indian River County is growing rapidly - and the cities within it are expanding their infrastructures to keep up. Vero Beach is one of those cities, and there are a number of proposals for development that could be set in motion with two referendums on election day.
Man caught on camera stealing wheels from car at auto shop in Port St. Lucie
PORT ST. LUCIE, Fla. (CBS12) — Police said a man stole four limited edition wheels from a car at an auto shop in Port St. Lucie and put them on his own car. In mid-October, police arrested 46-year-old Garrett Stephen Geisz on charges of grand theft and burglary. Investigators...
Tesla driver operated motor vehicle in 'careless manner' in crash that killed 4: FHP
STUART, Fla. (CBS12) — Investigators released new information on a crash that killed four people in Stuart. The crash on Oct. 18 involved a Tesla and a Chrysler minivan carrying a couple that just celebrated their 42nd wedding anniversary. Both vehicles had a solid green light when the Chrysler minivan made a left turn from US 1 (Federal Highway) to 14th Street when the Tesla crashed into the right front of the Chrysler.
Sheriff: Girlfriend attempts to smuggle drugs to her boyfriend in jail
INDIAN RIVER COUNTY, Fla. (CBS12) — A couple's scheme was uncovered when detectives said they found a woman attempting to smuggle narcotics to be boyfriend in jail. Detectives with the Indian River County Sheriff's Office said they were alerted in mid-August about an inmate attempting to smuggle narcotics into their jail facility. 26-year-old inmate Alexander McKay and his girlfriend, Christine Ammon had planned on bringing drug-infused paper into the facility disguised as mail.
Rescue near Lake Worth Inlet leads to 6 people transferred to The Bahamas: Coast Guard
MIAMI. Fla. (CBS12) — The U.S. Coast Guard transferred six people to the Bahamas on Tuesday after a rescue near Lake Worth Inlet. Crews said they alerted watchstanders of a suspected smuggling venture on Sunday, about 12 miles from Lake Worth Inlet. Two people were taken into custody by Homeland Security Investigations for further questioning.
71-year-old PBC Food Bank volunteer reflects on hunger crisis for "Project Thanksgiving"
LAKE WORTH, Fla. (CBS12) — CBS12 News has participated in “Project Thanksgiving” for over 30 years — and we’ve had several generous donations from our viewers. Those who can't give monetary donations find other ways to give back, like 71-year-old Charles Greene. “I never went...
Florida gas prices keep going down despite deep-discount tax holiday ending
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — The holiday is over but reality has not yet set in, at least for the most part. The state of Florida started collecting its gas tax of 25.3 cents per gallon again on Tuesday, but many gas stations have not yet been tacking it back on to people filling up.
Crash on I-95 in Boynton Beach, 4 lanes blocked
BOYNTON BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — A crash on I-95 South leaves four lanes blocked on Monday night. According to Florida 511, the crash occurred on I-95 South, just before Exit 56: Woolbright Road. As of 10:32 p.m. the four left lanes are blocked. Officials say the severity of the...
Loaded gun falls out of bag at Palm Beach Gardens HS, student arrested
PALM BEACH GARDENS, Fla. (CBS12) — Police arrested a student at Palm Beach Gardens High School after a loaded gun fell out of their bag. The incident happened on Oct. 26. The school district said police confiscated the loaded gun. It was not used to threaten anyone, the district said.
Man arrested for fatal shooting in Belle Glade
BELLE GLADE, Fla. (CBS12) — Detectives say they've arrested the suspect who fatally shot a man in Belle Glade. On Tuesday, the Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office said detectives located and arrested 25-year-old Tony Huggins, Jr. for the murder of a man in Belle Glade. Deputies said when they...
Endangered 71-year-old woman found safe by PBSO
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — UPDATE: Atine Coupet has been found safe. The Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office is looking for an endangered elderly woman from Palm Beach County. Deputies said 71-year-old Atine Coupet was last seen near Okeechobee Boulevard in West Palm Beach on Monday. Coupet is...
Project Thanksgiving telethon, donations needed to feed families during holidays
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — The holidays are right around the corner and while it’s usually a time to celebrate with loved ones, it can be extremely hard on anyone who's struggling to put food on the table. That's why for 32 years now, CBS12 News has...
Photos: Crews contain car fire in commercial garage
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — Units from the Palm Beach County Fire Rescue contained a car fire on Monday afternoon. Firefighters said the car fire broke out just before 5 p.m. at a commercial garage off of Southern Boulevard and Southern Boulevard Turnpike Exit. Units from Battalion 9, 10 and 2 worked together to keep the flames from spreading further through the walls, ceiling space, or adjacent units.
Motorcyclist dies 5 days after hit-and-run crash, people in car escape on foot
BOYTON BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — A motorcyclist has succumbed to his injuries after a hit-and-run crash. Officers said the people in the car ran away from the scene and have not been caught. The Boynton Beach Police Department said officers responded to a call last Monday morning, Oct. 24...
Halloween hazards can be frightening
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — It's Halloween, the night when kids roam the streets stuffing buckets and bags with candy. Every year at this time we hear the urban legends about dangerous treats. We talked with police about their most important safety tips for Halloween. This year, we...
Motorcyclist dead in possible drunk driving accident
PALM BEACH COUNTY, Fla. (CBS12) — A woman is in the hospital and a man is dead following a fatal crash. The incident occurred when Amelfi Gonzalez, 44, was turning left from Military Trail to travel west on Wallis Road. The motorcyclist, Kenju Konn, 30, was traveling southbound on...
Man arrested in attempted kidnapping: 'Just drive or I'll shoot you in the head'
VANCOUVER, Wash. (KATU) — Sheriff's deputies arrested the suspect in an attempted kidnapping in Southwest Washington state Saturday evening. Police have named the suspect as David Ryel. The incident happened around 5:50 p.m. An elderly woman called 911 to report that a homeless man, Ryel, had gotten into the...
