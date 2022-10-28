Read full article on original website
Outside hitter Caroline Meuth has rediscovered joy with Texas A&M volleyball program
Texas A&M outside hitter Carolina Meuth focuses on one spot of the wall in the volleyball team’s meeting room, processing each question as if she was picking locks to doors in the deep corners of her brain. So much is tucked away between her ears — one of the...
A&M focused on being bowl-eligible; reaction to Kiffin talking to players; Auburn kick at 6:30
A four-game losing streak has put the Texas A&M football team in danger of not qualifying for the postseason for the first time since 2008. The Aggies (3-5, 1-4 SEC) need to win three of their last five games to become bowl-eligible. “You always want to go to a bowl...
Texas A&M has something to build on
Texas A&M is building toward the future, but the outlook for the remainder of the season got brighter by the team’s effort in Saturday night’s 31-28 loss to 15th-ranked Ole Miss, thanks to quarterback Conner Weigman. The true freshman became the latest underclassman to flash potential by throwing...
Mississippi State edges A&M in overtime, 2-1
PENSACOLA, Fla. – The hard-luck season for the Texas A&M soccer team continued as Mississippi State’s Jojo Ngongo scored the only goal in overtime to lift the Lady Bulldogs to a 2-1 victory in the first round of the Southeastern Conference tournament at Ashton Brosnaham Park on Sunday.
A&M searches for person who picked up bat at Kyle Field
Texas A&M University officials are searching for someone who picked up a bat at Kyle Field on Saturday. In a press release sent Tuesday, A&M officials said the bat was seen flying in the stadium between 6:45 p.m. and 7 p.m. Following reports of the bat sighting, University staff arrived to learn an unknown person had transferred the bat into a box and could have come into direct contact with it.
Trio of Aggies honored
Texas A&M forward Maile Hayes was a first-team pick on the All-Southeastern Conference soccer team. A&M midfielder Mia Pante was a second-team pick and defender Carolyn Calzada was on the all-freshman team. Hayes had nine goals and five assists in the regular season. Pante had two goals and seven assists....
Blinn wins three esports matches
BRENHAM — The Blinn esports team earned three victories Monday in Valorant and Rocket League play. The Buccaneers’ fifth-ranked Valorant squad defeated Rogers State 2-0 in a best-of-3 matchup to improve to 6-1 in National Esports Collegiate Conference (NECC) play, good for second place in the NECC South Division. The Bucs will finish their regular-season Valorant play against Kennesaw State next Monday.
A&M Consolidated-College Station a needed high school football rivalry in B-CS
There’s some outstanding high school football played in Bryan-College Station and the surrounding Brazos Valley. But one thing has been missing for the past few years around here. A riveting rivalry. A&M Consolidated and College Station renewed their series Friday night with the Cougars rallying for a 38-28 victory...
Record-setting Psencik leads College Station volleyball team to sweep of Killeen Ellison
MEXIA — Avery Psencik and the College Station volleyball team overwhelmed the Killeen Ellison Lady Eagles in sweeping their Class 5A bi-district match 25-17, 25-15, 25-8 on Tuesday night at the Mexia High School Gymnasium. With her first kill of the match, Psencik set the school’s season record for...
Brazos Valley football honor roll — Week 10
Here’s The Eagle’s Week 10 Brazos Valley football honor roll. Lewis earned The Eagle’s player of the week honors after a four-touchdown day in Bryan’s 53-34 victory over Hutto. The sophomore had seven receptions for 174 receiving yards with four touchdowns. Lewis received 39% of the...
Weekly Press Conference: Joni Taylor
Texas A&M women's basketball head coach Joni Taylor holds her first weekly press conference of the season. (October 31, 2022)
Vote now in the Week 10 Brazos Valley football player of the week poll
The Player of the Week nominees are selected by The Eagle sports staff that considers coaches’ submissions. Vote for your favorite player from now to 4 p.m. Monday. Lewis had a big-time performance in Bryan’s 53-34 win over Hutto. The sophomore wideout finished the day with 174 receiving yards and four touchdowns on just seven receptions.
Texas A&M Weather Balloon Launch
The Texas A&M Department of Atmospheric Sciences and the Student Operational Upper-Air Program, SOUP, prepare to launch a weather balloon from the Texas A&M campus in College Station on Monday, Oct. 24. The balloon is launched ahead of a cold front moving through the region to record data to send to the National Weather Service to assist in the forecasting process.
The Buzz Williams Radio Show: Episode 1
The season premiere of the Buzz Williams Radio Show, featuring head coach Buzz Williams and the Voice of the Aggies, Andrew Monaco. (air date October 31, 2022). The Buzz Williams Radio Show originates on Mondays during the season from Rudy's Country Store & BBQ on Harvey Road in College Station.
Williams’ radio show tonight at 7
Texas A&M men’s basketball coach Buzz Williams will have his first radio show of the season from 7-8 p.m. at Rudy’s Country Store & Bar-B-Q in College Station. The show also will air on WTAW (1620 AM & 94.5 FM).
110222-bcs-news-sentencing_merged
A Bryan man was sentenced to 45 years in prison last week after he was convicted for intoxicated manslaughter that stemmed from a two-vehicle accident in northern Brazos County in 2017 that left one man dead. Ruben Martinez, 63, was convicted and sentenced by the 272nd District Court jury, according...
Wine faults workshop Nov. 11 in College Station
The Texas A&M AgriLife Extension Service will hold the Wine Faults Workshop Nov. 11 in College Station. The event will be held from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. at the Texas A&M University Horticulture and Forestry Science Building, Room 224. Onsite check-in begins at 8:30 a.m. The cost is $150 per person, $250 per couple. Preregistration is required by Nov. 9 at https://tx.ag/WineFaultsWorkshop. Lunch will be provided.
Early voting runs through Friday
Early voting in the Nov. 8 general election through Friday. Early polling locations are:. Brazos County Election Administrator Office (McLeod Training Rm) — 300 E. William J. Bryan Parkway, Suite 100, Bryan. Arena Hall — 2906 Tabor Road, Bryan. Galilee Baptist Church – 804 N. Logan St., Bryan....
Nov. 1, 2022 evening weather update for Bryan-College Station
Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio. For the drive home in Bryan: A few clouds. Low around 55F. Winds light and variable. Bryan will see warm temperatures this Wednesday. The forecast calls for it to be a comfortable 79 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 65 degrees. We'll see sunshine tomorrow, but also cloud cover at times. The Bryan area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from the east, clocking in at 7 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on theeagle.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Brazos County commissioners to discuss burn ban next week
The Brazos County Commissioner’s Court is expected to discuss the county’s burn ban at its scheduled meeting next Tuesday. At this Tuesday’s meeting, Precinct 2 Commissioner Russ Ford asked Brazos County Judge Duane Peters to consider discussing the burn ban next week and for the court to hear a report from Jason Ware, deputy emergency management coordinator for Brazos County.
