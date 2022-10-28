ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jackson, MS

ESPN's Lee Corso to miss 'GameDay' this week due to health issue

By Ryan Young, Yahoo Sports
Boston 25 News WFXT
Boston 25 News WFXT
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0mjY5X_0iqfOTcv00

Lee Corso won’t be on set this week in Jackson, Mississippi.

ESPN announced that Corso will miss “College GameDay” this week at Jackson State due to a health issue.

It’s unclear what that health issue is specifically, but Corso is “in good spirits, and he hopes to be back on the road with the crew soon.”

Corso is the longest-running personality left on ESPN’s flagship college football pregame show. He joined the network in 1987, and famously puts on the headgear of the school he thinks is going to win the matchup to close out the show each week.

Before ESPN, Corso spent 15 seasons as a head coach at the collegiate level at Louisville, Indiana and Northern Illinois.

“College GameDay” is on site at Jackson State this week, marking the first time the show has been to the school’s campus and its first FCS matchup since 2019. Jackson State, led by coach Deion Sanders, will host Southern University.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Boston 25 News WFXT

First College Football Playoff rankings, Big 12 gets new media deal & SEC's huge upcoming weekend

Apple Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | Google Podcasts. Dan Wetzel, SI’s Pat Forde, & SI’s Ross Dellenger give their thoughts on the first College Football Playoff rankings for the 2022 season. Along with reacting to who got snubbed and who got helped, the guys preview a few big SEC matchups including the Tennessee Volunteers facing off against the Georgia Bulldogs & the Alabama Crimson Tide facing off against the surging LSU Tigers.
GEORGIA STATE
Boston 25 News WFXT

Record-setting 12 players dealt on NFL trade deadline day

The NFL trade deadline turned into a frenzy with 15 teams making 10 deals involving 12 players and several draft picks on Tuesday. Edge rusher Bradley Chubb, tight end T.J. Hockenson, wide receiver Chase Claypool, suspended wideout Calvin Ridley and running back Nyhiem Hines headlined the list of players switching teams ahead of the 4 p.m. EDT cutoff.
ARIZONA STATE
Boston 25 News WFXT

Seahawks topple Giants 27-13 to stay atop NFC West

SEATTLE — (AP) — Tyler Lockett had a steady stream of visitors on the Seahawks bench — coach Pete Carroll, DK Metcalf, Quandre Diggs — all reminding the standout wide receiver he'd get another chance after two uncharacteristic mistakes. The opportunity emerged, and Lockett seized it,...
SEATTLE, WA
Boston 25 News WFXT

Boston 25 News WFXT

Boston, MA
129K+
Followers
137K+
Post
39M+
Views
ABOUT

Boston 25 News WFXT is helping you stay informed and stay connected with local news, sports, weather, and traffic you can count on.

 https://www.boston25news.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy