An 18-year-old Long Island man is the first to be arrested in connection to a drive-by shooting last month outside the home of New York gubernatorial candidate Lee Zeldin. Suffolk County police arrested Noah Green, of Shirley, who had a 9mm pistol. Prosecutors say Green reached for the gun as police tried to arrest him. He had been under surveillance after the shooting. Court documents show social media posts of Green pointing a gun at the camera.

SHIRLEY, NY ・ 10 HOURS AGO