FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Hempstead Man Gets 25 Years for Molesting Girl, 9, Sending Kids Child Porn on SnapchatTimothy BolgerHempstead, NY
13-year-old Boy Dead, Sister Hurt in Coram Hit-and-runTimothy BolgerCoram, NY
Armed Bicyclist Tries to Rob Baldwin McDonald’s Drive ThruTimothy BolgerBaldwin, NY
Ronkonkoma Catalytic Converter Crooks Caught on CameraTimothy BolgerRonkonkoma, NY
wshu.org
Where can you vote early on Long Island this week
Early voting began in New York on Saturday, despite a few glitches in Nassau County. White voting at several sites slowed down because of communication issues between the iPads that are used to sign in and the printers that print ballots, voting didn’t stop at any location on Long Island.
wshu.org
Arrest made in drive-by shooting outside Zeldin's home in Long Island
An 18-year-old Long Island man is the first to be arrested in connection to a drive-by shooting last month outside the home of New York gubernatorial candidate Lee Zeldin. Suffolk County police arrested Noah Green, of Shirley, who had a 9mm pistol. Prosecutors say Green reached for the gun as police tried to arrest him. He had been under surveillance after the shooting. Court documents show social media posts of Green pointing a gun at the camera.
wshu.org
Audit finds 68% more New Yorkers died from opioid overdoses during pandemic
Drug overdose deaths in New York surged during the COVID-19 pandemic. Opioid-related deaths increased 68% between 2019 and 2021, according to a report Tuesday from the state comptroller’s office. Nearly 5,000 New Yorkers died of an opioid overdose in 2021 alone. New York State Comptroller Thomas DiNapoli said this...
wshu.org
Mayor, watchdog react to news Connecticut alderman entered the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6
The mayor of Derby, Connecticut, is dismissing news that a fellow Republican elected official in his town entered the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021. Gino DiGiovanni Jr, a Republican on the board of alders in Derby, recently confirmed to NBC Connecticut that he entered the U.S. Capitol during an attempt to overturn election results. DiGiovanni Jr. did not respond to a request for comment, but his colleague did.
wshu.org
Lead poisoning is declining in CT, but still disproportionately affects vulnerable communities
Children in New Haven, Bridgeport, Waterbury, Hartford, and Meriden made up 49% of cases between 2012 and 2020. And, although the numbers are generally improving, lead poisoning disproportionately hits children of color — affecting mental, behavioral, and educational health. “If you think about a preventable cause for those types...
wshu.org
Another round of funding boosts education equity in Fairfield County
10 nonprofits will receive access to $400,000 worth of grants to eliminate educational disparities in Fairfield County. This funding is from the Fairfield County Business Collaborative for Education Equity, which was established in August 2020 in partnership with Fairfield County’s Community Foundation, a coalition of businesses with the goal of closing the opportunity gap.
wshu.org
Music Interview: The Norwalk Symphony Orchestra presents Mahler's epic Symphony No. 5
Gustav Mahler created a universe of the human experience in his Symphony No. 5. On Saturday, November 5th the Norwalk Symphony Orchestra will present this epic work at the Norwalk Concert Hall. Kate Remington talks with NSO Music Director and conductor Jonathan Yates about what story Mahler tells in this symphony, and how it reflects a rare happy period in Mahler's life.
wshu.org
Norwalk schools appeal ruling for mom who sued after she was told she couldn't breastfeed
The Norwalk Board of Education has appealed a state Superior Court ruling that supports a mother who claims she was discriminated against for breastfeeding her child on school property. Amanda Whitman-Singh is a lawyer in Norwalk who was told to stop breastfeeding her youngest child during a meeting with an...
