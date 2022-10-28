(NewsNation) — An antisemitic message mentioning Ye, formerly known as Kanye West, was projected onto a Florida football stadium Saturday night. According to video posted on Twitter, the words “Kanye is right about the Jews” were spotted on the TIAA Bank Field in Jacksonville, Florida, during a game between the University of Florida and the University of Georgia. Sports fans like Preston Feiler noticed the projection.

JACKSONVILLE, FL ・ 1 DAY AGO