Are More Moves Coming For The Vancouver Canucks?
Are the Vancouver Canucks done making trades after acquiring Jack Studnicka and Ethan Bear?
Penguins Postgame Locker Room Sullen, ‘Discouraged’ After Latest Loss (+)
SEATTLE — The Pittsburgh Penguins lost their fourth straight game and completed a four-game western trip with just four goals in their last 11 periods. Overall, the Penguins were outscored 18-6 in four losses to Edmonton, Calgary, Vancouver, and the Seattle Kraken. After the 5-1 loss to the Vancouver...
Detroit Red Wings' depth keeps dwindling: Michael Rasmussen suspended 2 games
The Detroit Red Wings are now down four of their top nine forwards, and it could be five, as they try to snap a two-game losing streak. Michael Rasmussen will miss Saturday's game against the Minnesota Wild and Monday's at the Buffalo Sabres after being handed a two-game suspension Friday afternoon by the NHL for high-sticking Bruins forward David Krejci. The Bruins forward left Thursday's game in Boston in pain after the incident in the second period of what ended as a 5-1 loss for the Wings.
Dan’s Daily: Penguins Leadership, Big Trouble in Little Toronto
They have similar stories with four straight losses in a different time zone, but probably much different results. The Pittsburgh Penguins are home to practice on Monday after a disastrous road trip out west. There may be some lineup tinkering. The Toronto Maple Leafs are back home after a disastrous road trip out west, and heads may roll from the GM through the coach. Fortunately, the Toronto media is a quiet bunch prone to underreactions and not putting everyone on the NHL trade block. However, the Montreal Canadiens and Philadelphia Flyers make logical trade partners, too.
Red Wings Weekly: Reality Check in Detroit
Welcome back to Red Wings Weekly! In this weekly column, we like to take a look at the Red Wings’ most-recent week of play, identify any players and/or trends that stood out, and then look ahead and find out what the next week may have in store for the team from Hockeytown. As always, feel free to share your thoughts in the comments section down below.
San Jose hosts Anaheim after Karlsson's 2-goal showing
Anaheim Ducks (1-6-1, eighth in the Pacific Division) vs. San Jose Sharks (3-8-0, seventh in the Pacific Division) BOTTOM LINE: The San Jose Sharks host the Anaheim Ducks after Erik Karlsson scored two goals in the Sharks' 4-3 loss to the Tampa Bay Lightning. San Jose had a 32-37-13 record...
Report: Canucks made it clear to players that roster changes would be made if losses continued
Nobody was happy with the Vancouver Canucks’ start to the season. Not the players, not the coaching staff, and certainly not the fans. Unsurprisingly, the Canucks’ upper management were also part of that crew. On Saturday night’s 32 Thoughs segment on Hockey Night in Canada, Sportsnet’s Elliotte Friedman...
Canucks Warned Players There Could Be Roster Changes
During the 32 Thoughts segment on Hockey Night in Canada, Elliotte Friedman noted that the Vancouver Canucks are feeling a bit better about their lousy start after two straight wins, but not all is safe on the roster. The NHL insider notes that management has let the players know that if changes come, it won’t just be coaches who go.
What went wrong for Michael DiPietro during his time in Vancouver: Canucks Conversation Oct. 28th
On today’s episode of Canucks Conversation, Chris Faber and I were joined by Kevin Woodley to talk about the Canucks’ management of their goaltenders so far this season, and what went wrong for Michael DiPietro during his time as a member of the organization. We also broke down...
CANUCKS REPORTEDLY HOLDING BIG PRESS CONFERENCE ON MONDAY
On Sunday evening, the Vancouver Canucks announced that they will be holding a major news press conference on Monday afternoon, but didn't specify as to what it was for. Given Vancouver's poor start to the 2022-23 season, could it be a personnel change? Or could it be something more positive, such as a contract extension for pending unrestricted free agent forward Bo Horvat?
