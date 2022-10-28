Read full article on original website
Related
This Major Outdoor Trade Show Is Now Letting Consumers In
Outside's long reads email newsletter features our strongest writing, most ambitious reporting, and award-winning storytelling about the outdoors. Sign up today. As an outdoor customer, have you ever wanted to attend an industry trade show to get sneak peeks at all the gear coming out next season? Soon, you’ll be able to. The Big Gear Show (BGS), the exclusive hardgoods-only event created in 2020, is attempting to reinvent and revitalize the outdoor trade show model by inviting the public next June.
outsidemagazine
Outdoor Retailers Give Customers Their Expertise for Free. Should They?
Outside's long reads email newsletter features our strongest writing, most ambitious reporting, and award-winning storytelling about the outdoors. Sign up today. If you’ve ever worked in outdoor retail, you are probably all too familiar with a particular customer. They come in, use up your time and expertise to gain product knowledge and find the proper fit, subtly (or not so subtly) take a picture of the thing they want, thank you for your time, and walk out. Your customer, whom you guided along a journey, turns around and buys online, because they found a better price, a different color, or a bigger size.
Famed Explorer Bradford Washburn Left a Cache of Gear on a Glacier 85 Years Ago. This Pro Skier Found It.
Outside's long reads email newsletter features our strongest writing, most ambitious reporting, and award-winning storytelling about the outdoors. Sign up today. Professional big-mountain skier Griffin Post has an affinity for books about outdoor adventurers from bygone eras. A few years ago, Post began reading about Bradford Washburn, one of the pioneers of American alpine climbing, who completed more than a dozen first ascents in Alaska and Canada in the 1930s through the 1950s. Washburn later became a respected aerial photographer and cartographer, and he also founded the Boston Museum of Science. He died in 2007 at age 96.
The Camp Coffee that Made It to Space
Outside's long reads email newsletter features our strongest writing, most ambitious reporting, and award-winning storytelling about the outdoors. Sign up today. Colorado-based First Ascent Instant Coffee can be found at local outdoor shops around the state, such as Wilder’s Organic Market in Gunnison, Why Cycles in Carbondale, Backcountry Experience in Durango, and REI in Denver. The brand promises “the perfect cup—wherever the adventure takes you.”
The Best Touring Jackets of 2023
Outside's long reads email newsletter features our strongest writing, most ambitious reporting, and award-winning storytelling about the outdoors. Sign up today. A solid shell is a foundational piece to any winter sport kit. Fundamentally, it should keep you dry and protected in the worst snow, wind, and rain that the cold-weather months can deliver. But that means something different for mountain biking in the freezing rain in Bellingham, Washington compared to trail running in sub-zero temps in Wyoming—and something different for ski tours in wet, maritime climates as opposed to dry high-desert ones. So, we cultivated a wide ranging crew of testers to identify the best jackets for various winter pursuits.
The Best Men’s Ski Pants and Bibs of 2023
Outside's long reads email newsletter features our strongest writing, most ambitious reporting, and award-winning storytelling about the outdoors. Sign up today. If you’re looking for a new set of ski pants or bibs to complete your ski kit, start here. Whether you’re an insulated pants guy or a dedicated bib-wearer, you’re sure to find something that fits the bill on this list of top-rated men’s ski pants designed specifically for resort shredding. What defines the best ski pants is more insulation options, durable face fabric and scuff guards, plenty of smartly placed pockets and venting, and bomber weather-proofing. Lots of research and design went into these pants to keep you comfortable, warm, and dry even on the coldest and gnarliest days, and you’ll see that reflected in some of the price tags. Just remember—there’s no such thing as bad weather, just bad ski pants.
The Orvis Pro HD Insulated Hoodie Is My Go-To Jacket for Sub-Zero Temperatures
Outside's long reads email newsletter features our strongest writing, most ambitious reporting, and award-winning storytelling about the outdoors. Sign up today. There are lot of things a jacket needs to do to protect you from the cold, beyond providing insulation. Factors like fit, packability, weight, breathability, and weatherproofness matter almost as much as shear warmth. The Orvis Pro HD Insulated Hoodie has all that, and is absolutely stuffed full of insulation, too. When I need to be outside in sub-zero temperatures, this is the jacket I reach for.
These North American Ski Resorts Had the Most Snow Last Year
Outside's long reads email newsletter features our strongest writing, most ambitious reporting, and award-winning storytelling about the outdoors. Sign up today. It’s not worth looking toward last year’s snow to predict how deep this year will be, right? Well, with a triple-dip La Niña cycle bearing down on us this winter, a look into the recent past seems like a promising way to chase powder, just this once. It’s rare for three La Niña seasons to fall in succession, so let’s look at where the chips fell last season and start booking flights. These sea-temperature patterns typically favor the Pacific Northwest and the northern Rockies, an area with heavy competition between Epic and Ikon Pass resorts. Choose wisely…
A Glowing Review of My First 1,000 Miles on an E-Bike
Outside's long reads email newsletter features our strongest writing, most ambitious reporting, and award-winning storytelling about the outdoors. Sign up today. Sitting in my shed, next to an electrical outlet, is my favorite piece of outdoor gear: an absurdly heavy, slightly clunky, blaze-orange electric cargo bike with an extended rear for carrying kids or groceries or just about anything else. In all my years of outdoor sports, I’ve never loved a tent, a pair of boots, a snowboard, or even a mountain bike as much as I love my RadWagon—perhaps because, in the years when I had more time for outdoor sports, I didn’t appreciate the freedom conferred by my gear nearly as much as I do now.
The Best Women’s Apres-Ski Apparel of 2023
Outside's long reads email newsletter features our strongest writing, most ambitious reporting, and award-winning storytelling about the outdoors. Sign up today. Contrary to popular belief, you don’t need to drink alcohol to have a great apres-ski party. But you do need the right clothing to keep you warm and cozy so you can hang outside with your friends long after last chair.
outsidemagazine
Who Wants to Name Some Ski Trails?
Outside's long reads email newsletter features our strongest writing, most ambitious reporting, and award-winning storytelling about the outdoors. Sign up today. Aspen, Colorado, is one of those fabled places—like Banff or Chamonix or Kitzbühel—that everyone wants to see, if only once. In Aspen, the draws include cascading white snow above a jewel-like town; the early ski history; the melding of mountain sports and culture; the music festival and the writers’ conference and the Aspen Institute. And the musicians and movie stars, though we’re not sure even they can afford it there anymore.
Mountain Bikes Don’t Need to Be Complicated: 5 Places Where Less Is More
Outside's long reads email newsletter features our strongest writing, most ambitious reporting, and award-winning storytelling about the outdoors. Sign up today. I’ve already complained that some of the latest innovations cooked up by the bike industry could add more complexity than they’re worth. But it’s not all bad news. There are also some good ideas out there that make bikes both simpler and better.
The Best Winter Packs of 2023
Outside's long reads email newsletter features our strongest writing, most ambitious reporting, and award-winning storytelling about the outdoors. Sign up today. Even with cold-weather sports experiencing a resurgence, good winter packs remain tough to find. And whether you’re a skier, ice climber, or hiker, a specialized pack is paramount: you need material that can hold up to sharp metal equipment, plus systems for organizing and carrying winter-specific gear like ice axes, ropes, crampons, and skis.
3 Ways to Guarantee a Better Winter
There’s a well-kept secret among cold-weather adventurers: winter is the best season outdoors. No crowds or bugs, but plenty of fleeting winter spectacles, from the Northern Lights to frozen waterfalls. What else do these winter devotees all have in common? They know the key to enjoying winter’s bounty is...
outsidemagazine
Retailers Manage the Deluge of Assets at Trade Shows with KeepMail
Retailers everywhere are facing the same challenge. They receive a large number of digital assets from brands, and have difficulty keeping them organized and accessible. These assets include workbooks, product catalogs, lookbooks, MAP policies, B2B links, rep contacts, order forms, marketing assets, and more. BrandKeep solves this organizational challenge with KeepMail and Brand Cards.
outsidemagazine
The BLM Will Ban Rock Climbing at This Idaho Crag due to Its Cultural Importance to Local Tribes
Outside's long reads email newsletter features our strongest writing, most ambitious reporting, and award-winning storytelling about the outdoors. Sign up today. One of southern Idaho’s most popular rock climbing destinations will be closed due of its cultural significance to the local Native American population. On October 26, the Bureau...
outsidemagazine
Golden Ticket Controversy at This Year’s Javelina Jundred
Outside's long reads email newsletter features our strongest writing, most ambitious reporting, and award-winning storytelling about the outdoors. Sign up today. Two days before Halloween, Dakota Jones and Devon Yanko dressed up as world-class ultrarunners at the Javelina Jundred and turned in some spooky fast efforts for the race’s 20th annual trail running party in Arizona’s Sonoran Desert.
outsidemagazine
Inside Alex Honnold’s Massive Traverse in Nevada’s Red Rock Canyons
Outside's long reads email newsletter features our strongest writing, most ambitious reporting, and award-winning storytelling about the outdoors. Sign up today. “We’re on the summit of Indecision Peak (First Creek). Both totally destroyed. I’d say that Ray shouldn’t head up Black Velvet Peak yet, you guys should wait and...
outsidemagazine
Why I Love My Local Gear Shop (More than Any Big-Box Store)
Outside's long reads email newsletter features our strongest writing, most ambitious reporting, and award-winning storytelling about the outdoors. Sign up today. Growing up, I have fond memories of walking into local outdoor gear shops across New Mexico with my mom while she delivered her self-published hiking and cross country skiing guides. We’d often visit stores around Albuquerque, Santa Fe, and Taos with names like “Basecamp” or “Mountains and Rivers,” which carried her guides to local trails.
outsidemagazine
Are Modern Bicycles the End of DIY Maintenance?
Outside's long reads email newsletter features our strongest writing, most ambitious reporting, and award-winning storytelling about the outdoors. Sign up today. Last spring, I finally dragged my Trek Checkpoint ALR5 out of the garage for a much-needed tuneup. I ride year-round, but it’s often difficult to regularly wash and tune a bike during winter in Colorado. The wear and tear from that neglect was mostly evident in the drivetrain, and after years of use, replacement was in order. Unfortunately, the Shimano Dura-Ace Di2 group that I wanted to install was already on another bike: a Factor Ostro VAM, which was the basis for this story on integration and uses a complicated, fully internal cable routing setup.
outsidemagazine
Santa Fe, NM
3K+
Followers
3K+
Post
574K+
Views
ABOUT
Outside is an American magazine covering the culture of the outdoor world as well as travel, health, fitness, gear, and news.https://www.outsideonline.com/
Comments / 0