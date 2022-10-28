Read full article on original website
Dwayne Johnson Singing Loretta Lynn’s ‘Don’t Come Home a Drinkin” With Kelly Clarkson? Why Not
Dwayne Johnson is an unabashed country music fan, particularly of the outlaw variety — he cites Sturgill Simpson, Cody Jinks, and Jamey Johnson as modern-day favorites. If it’s got teeth, The Rock is all in, which is probably why it wasn’t the least bit strange for him to cover “Don’t Come Home a Drinkin’” this week in honor of Loretta Lynn, who died Oct. 4. Johnson joined Kelly Clarkson on the singer’s eponymous talk show for an installment of her Kellyoke bit, gamely dialing up the twang to sing Lynn’s 1966 song about a boozed-up and hard-up husband. He even took...
AOL Corp
Dwayne Johnson tells Kelly Clarkson he dreamed of being a country singer at 15
It wasn't immediately obvious when Dwayne Johnson joined Kelly Clarkson onstage to sing Loretta Lynn’s 1967 hit “Don’t Come Home A-Drinkin’ (With Lovin’ on Your Mind)” on “The Kelly Clarkson Show" Monday, but here's the truth: It was something of a lifelong dream for the former wrestler.
Stereogum
Please Enjoy Kelly Clarkson Wailing Out A Dramatic “Monster Mash”
Exactly 60 years ago, the nightclub entertainer and Boris Karloff impersonator Bobby Pickett had a #1 hit about when you’re working in the lab late one night and your eyes behold an eerie sight. If there were any justice in the world, Bobby “Boris” Pickett And The Crypt-Kickers’ “Monster Mash” would return to #1 every Halloween, like it was “All I Want For Christmas Is You.” Perhaps Kelly Clarkson, a lady with a few #1 hits of her own, can help.
Kelly Clarkson Shows Grunge Side By Slaying This Soundgarden Classic
She's proving to be quite the rock fan.
Ex-Lynyrd Skynyrd drummer Artimus Pyle says all-star Skynyrd tribute album is in the works
This month marks the 45th anniversary of the 1977 plane crash that killed Lynyrd Skynyrd’s Ronnie Van Zant and two other band members. The group’s former drummer, Artimus Pyle, says he’s now putting together a star-studded tribute album to commemorate the tragedy. Pyle, who survived the accident,...
'Voice' Fans Are Devastated As Blake Shelton Explains The Real Reason Why He Won’t Be Returning For Season 23
Blake Shelton has charmed contestants and viewers alike as an iconic coach on The Voice for the past 12 years with his witty sense of humor, wise and heartfelt advice and obvious love for music. The “God’s Country” hitmaker, 46, revealed that he is stepping away from the musical competition show this week, and many fans on social media are taking the news hard in the time since his announcement.
Popculture
Major Country Star Reveals He Was Rejected From 'The Voice' Twice
A major country singer recently revealed that he was rejected from The Voice twice before going on to be a massive star. During the show's Monday night episode, Jimmie Allen joined coach Blake Shelton as a celebrity advisor. While chatting with Shelton, Allen admitted that he previously tried out for the show — twice — and was rejected both times.
The Beatles Revolver Special Edition: so good, divorce papers will be filed if this isn't in certain stockings this Christmas
Can Giles Martin work his magic on Revolver's four-track recordings? Yes, he can.
Jane’s Addiction Cancel String of Shows With Smashing Pumpkins Due to Perry Farrell Injury
Jane’s Addiction has pulled out of five shows they were scheduled to play on the “Spirits on Fire Tour” with Smashing Pumpkins due to frontman Perry Farrell’s unspecified injury. In a statement uploaded by the band on social media, Farrell explained he had sustained an injury “that resulted in my inability to perform” after their Madison Square Garden gig on Oct. 19. “I have been in pain and discomfort and have been receiving rigorous physio therapy that has done wonders,” the vocalist wrote. “Due to doctors orders, we regrettably and forcibly have to cancel the following shows: Philadelphia, Pittsburgh, as well...
Watch Chris Stapleton, Sheryl Crow & Brandon Flowers Honor John Lennon With “Don’t Let Me Down” Back In 2015
Back in December of 2015, a phenomenal group of artists came together to honor John Lennon for what would’ve been his 75th birthday. The tribute concert featured performances from Eric Church, John Fogerty, Peter Frampton, Juanes, Kris Kristofferson, Pat Monahan, Tom Morello, Willie Nelson, The Roots, Spoon, and Steven Tyler.
Stereogum
Watch Harry Styles Cover “Hopelessly Devoted To You” In Costume As Grease‘s Danny Zuko
Last night, on Halloween, Harry Styles performed at the Forum in Los Angeles, part of a multi-date residency. In traditional “Harryween” fashion, Styles dressed up as John Travolta’s character from Grease and sang “Hopelessly Devoted To You,” which Olivia Newton-John’s Sandy sings solo in the musical. Styles-as-Danny-Zuko also projected some images of the recently passed Newton-John, who died in August. Meanwhile, to open the set, Styles came onstage to Travolta and Newton-John’s Grease duet “You’re the One That I Want” with the rest of his bandmates dressed as various Rydell High students. Watch some fan-shot footage below.
‘The Voice': Blake Shelton Blocks Gwen Stefani Over 15-Year-Old Singer [Watch]
Blake Shelton insisted he was not going to turn around for another artist during Monday night's (Oct. 3) edition of Season 22’s The Voice. But he did just that. The country star couldn't help but hit his red button for 15-year-old Ansley Burns of South Carolina. Burns, who stands...
That time Parkinson challenged Elton John to write a song on the spot for the silliest lyrics ever - and he absolutely nailed it
Only Elton could make "The carpets are soggy and where is poor moggy?" sound this beautiful. You don't need us to tell you why Elton John remains one of the UK's single greatest ever songwriters, but a particularly impressive display of his more spontaneous talents were once put on show in some style, courtesy of a now classic segment of Parkinson, the landmark BBC (and, for three years, ITV) chat show presented by Michael Parkinson across the 70s, 80s, 90s and 00s.
Stereogum
Taylor Swift Becomes First Artist To Occupy All 10 Spots In Hot 100 Top 10
In the streaming era, musical artists frequently set new records with regard to Billboard’s main singles chart, the Hot 100 — especially records related to charting large quantities of songs concurrently, sometimes in clumps near the top of the chart. There was a time when a song had to be officially released as a single to crack the Hot 100 at all. Now anything that’s available to stream on an official platform can be included, which means every track on a blockbuster album has a shot at becoming a Hot 100 hit. In other words, the line between the singles chart and the albums chart is blurring.
The guy from The 1975 calls Metallica the “worst band of all time”
Matt Healy, singer with British art-poppers The 1975, hates Metallica, loves Converge, Poison The Well, AFI and Refused
Viral Cover Of “I Walk The Line” Has People Convinced This Kid Is The Ghost Of Johnny Cash
I’m not a believer in reincarnation, but there has to be some Johnny Cash blood in this kid’s body somewhere. Andrew Logan Hensley has been known to sing a Cash cover or two, and to say the kid sounds like and resembles him is a bit of an understatement. Late last year, we saw him post a clip of him covering The Man In Black’s 1956 hit, “I Walk The Line,” and it had us all believing in ghosts.
Stereogum
Coma Regalia – “E. Texas Ave.” (The Promise Ring Cover) & “Blue Boy” (Texas Is The Reason Cover)
In 1996, emo pioneers the Promise Ring and Texas Is The Reason released a split 7″ featuring “E. Texas Ave.” by the former band and “Blue Boy” by the latter. In 2022, screamo greats Coma Regalia have covered both songs from that record as a sort of audio Halloween costume. The artwork parodies the original photo of a mailbox by replacing the American flag design with skulls and changing “ROUTE #6” to “ROUTE 666.” On Bandcamp, Coma Regalia write that they always wanted to cover this 7″ and they they recorded it remotely. Hear the fruits of their labor below.
One Elvis Presley Song’s Cover Was More Popular Than The Original
Elvis Presley saw many of his songs become hits, but there was one in particular didn’t connect with his fans. That song, “Wooden Heart,” was performed during the film G.I. Blues and appears on its soundtrack. The track contains both English and German lyrics, because it’s based...
Iggy Pop Recruits Chad Smith And Duff McKagan For New Single 'Frenzy'
The 'unadulterated primal rock' was also produced by Andrew Watt.
Stereogum
Watch Alvvays Cover “La Grange” In Costume As ZZ Top
Alvvays are currently on tour in support of their excellent new album Blue Rev, and on Saturday night they stopped in Los Angeles for a show at the Wiltern Theatre. They got in the Halloween spirit by dressing up as ZZ Top, and they even covered “La Grange” as a way to pay tribute to the rockers. Check out some clips from the show below.
