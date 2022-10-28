Read full article on original website
Al B. Sure Shares Update After Reportedly Emerging From Two-Month Coma
New jack swing era R&B star and current radio host Al B. Sure, born Albert Joseph Brown III, seems to have just emerged from a two-month coma. His son Al B. Sure Jr. revealed Sunday on Instagram that his father had been hospitalized for two months but had been discharged. “Thank your every 1 for the bday wishes!!” he wrote. “been kinda out of it and in my own world!! @officialalbsure POPS BEEN hospitalized FOR 2 months and he just made it out!!”
Watch Harry Styles Cover “Hopelessly Devoted To You” In Costume As Grease‘s Danny Zuko
Last night, on Halloween, Harry Styles performed at the Forum in Los Angeles, part of a multi-date residency. In traditional “Harryween” fashion, Styles dressed up as John Travolta’s character from Grease and sang “Hopelessly Devoted To You,” which Olivia Newton-John’s Sandy sings solo in the musical. Styles-as-Danny-Zuko also projected some images of the recently passed Newton-John, who died in August. Meanwhile, to open the set, Styles came onstage to Travolta and Newton-John’s Grease duet “You’re the One That I Want” with the rest of his bandmates dressed as various Rydell High students. Watch some fan-shot footage below.
Please Enjoy Kelly Clarkson Wailing Out A Dramatic “Monster Mash”
Exactly 60 years ago, the nightclub entertainer and Boris Karloff impersonator Bobby Pickett had a #1 hit about when you’re working in the lab late one night and your eyes behold an eerie sight. If there were any justice in the world, Bobby “Boris” Pickett And The Crypt-Kickers’ “Monster Mash” would return to #1 every Halloween, like it was “All I Want For Christmas Is You.” Perhaps Kelly Clarkson, a lady with a few #1 hits of her own, can help.
James Hetfield Was Eddie Munson From Stranger Things For Halloween
This year, one of the most basic and inescapable Halloween costumes was Eddie Munson, the charismatic metalhead and drug dealer who leads the Hellfire Club on Stranger Things. One of the many people who dressed up like Eddie Munson was Metallica’s James Hetfield, who probably has a better claim to that costume than most. After all, the fictional character Eddie Munson was doing his best to look like ’80s James Hetfield, which means Hetfield was really just dressing up as himself, 35 years ago.
Samia – “Mad At Me” (Feat. Papa MBye)
Early next year, Samia will release her sophomore album Honey. Recorded at Sylvan Esso members’ Nick Sandborn and Amelia Meath’s North Carolina studio, Honey features contributions from Christian Lee Hutson, Briston Maroney, Jake Luppen, and Raffaella. We’ve already heard lead single “Kill Her Freak Out,” and today Samia is following up with the electropop banger “Mad At Me,” which was co-written with Rostam Batmanglij and features Minneapolis rapper/singer Papa MBye.
Taylor Swift Becomes First Artist To Occupy All 10 Spots In Hot 100 Top 10
In the streaming era, musical artists frequently set new records with regard to Billboard’s main singles chart, the Hot 100 — especially records related to charting large quantities of songs concurrently, sometimes in clumps near the top of the chart. There was a time when a song had to be officially released as a single to crack the Hot 100 at all. Now anything that’s available to stream on an official platform can be included, which means every track on a blockbuster album has a shot at becoming a Hot 100 hit. In other words, the line between the singles chart and the albums chart is blurring.
Stream Sharptooth’s Hellacious New EP Imperfect Animal
Two years ago, Sharptooth, a metallic hardcore band from Baltimore, released a beast-ass album called Transitional Forms. Sharptooth’s whole style is confrontational and intense and sometimes satirically funny; their “Say Nothing (In The Absence Of Content)” video is a note-perfect Katy Perry parody. But Sharptooth are not a joke, and they are not fucking around. Their new EP Imperfect Animal is deadly serious.
Diddy Took His Joker Halloween Costume Very Seriously
Why is Diddy getting into it with 2Bit from Power? I’m lost pic.twitter.com/Vi44jCISZd. It’s going to be a glorious night!! Hahahaha @tylerthecreator 🃏🖕🏿🎃 pic.twitter.com/LXFXr45kiF. — LOVE (@Diddy) October 30, 2022. It’s not about the money. It’s about the sending the message!! EVERYTHING BURNS!!! 🔥🃏🖕🏿🎃...
Jello Biafra Shares Eulogy For Dead Kennedys Drummer D.H. Peligro
D.H. Peligro, longtime drummer for the Dead Kennedys, died this week at age 63. The band’s founder and frontman Jello Biafra has shared a loving tribute to Peligro via the Alternative Tentacles website and social media accounts. Here’s the eulogy in full:. D.H. PELIGRO: 1959-2022. Wow. I sure...
Bruce Springsteen Makes Howard Stern Debut With The Song He Played For Clarence Clemons In The Hospital And His Thoughts On Taylor Swift’s Midnights
Next week, Bruce Springsteen will release a soul covers album, Only The Strong Survive. In the lead up, Springsteen stopped by Howard Stern’s SiriusXM show for a wide-ranging discussion, where he talked about the death of E Street Band saxophonist Clarence Clemons, selling his songwriting catalog, and what he thinks of Taylor Swift’s Midnights.
Coma Regalia – “E. Texas Ave.” (The Promise Ring Cover) & “Blue Boy” (Texas Is The Reason Cover)
In 1996, emo pioneers the Promise Ring and Texas Is The Reason released a split 7″ featuring “E. Texas Ave.” by the former band and “Blue Boy” by the latter. In 2022, screamo greats Coma Regalia have covered both songs from that record as a sort of audio Halloween costume. The artwork parodies the original photo of a mailbox by replacing the American flag design with skulls and changing “ROUTE #6” to “ROUTE 666.” On Bandcamp, Coma Regalia write that they always wanted to cover this 7″ and they they recorded it remotely. Hear the fruits of their labor below.
En Love – “Thrill Is Gone”
Two years ago, the Columbus hardcore band En Love released their debut EP Love Will Drown The Nest and announced themselves as a truly powerful force. En Love play fast and direct. Their songs rarely go much longer than two minutes, and they sometimes careen out of old-school hardcore punk and into the powerviolence realm. But their vocals are wracked and feverish, and they could jump on a screamo bill as easily as a hardcore one. They’re a band that’s very worthy of your attention.
fanclubwallet – “Roadkill”
Back in May, the Canadian musician Hannah Judge released her debut album as fanclubwallet, You Have Got To Be Kidding Me. Today, she’s back with her first new track since then, a Halloween holiday-appropriate one in “Roadkill.” “‘Roadkill’ is basically about the way men put female musicians or just women in general up on strange pedestals,” Judge said in a statement. “Idolizing and viewing them as an object or prize to be won.”
Shamir – “Breathe”
In 2017, Shamir Bailey followed his hugely promising 2015 debut Ratchet with Hope, a DIY indie pop album that he first posted on SoundCloud. Hope was an abrupt left turn, and it signaled an entirely different artistic direction. Since then, Shamir has come out with six more albums, most of them self-released. Today, Shamir has announced a new deal with venerable Pacific Northwest indie Kill Rock Stars, and he’s planning a fifth-anniversary Hope reissue with a couple of unreleased songs.
SAULT Release Five New Albums As Free Downloads If You Can Figure Out The Password
The UK collective SAULT have been releasing music at a rapid pace since they emerged a couple years ago, and this year alone they’ve already surprise-dropped an album called AIR and an EP called Angel. Occasionally, they’ll put out music that you have to acquire in a certain amount of time, like last year when they made their album NINE available for only 99 days.
Watch Red Hot Chili Peppers Cover Nirvana’s “Smells Like Teen Spirit”
The alt-rock gods of 1991 got all mixed up Saturday at Flea’s benefit for the Silverlake Conservatory Of Music. To close out their 11-song set, the Red Hot Chili Peppers did part of Nirvana’s era-defining “Smells Like Teen Spirit.” Guitarist John Frusciante, who has covered the song solo before, handled lead vocals on the chorus. He also did a solo run through the Ramones’ “I Remember You,” which he’s been doing during on tour during RHCP’s sets. Watch him lead the band through Nirvana’s signature song below.
Vatican Voss – “I’m Out”
In 2017, Ian Shelton started his project Regional Justice Center as a way to deal with a traumatic event. Max, Ian’s brother, was in prison — sentenced to six years for assault. Max’s experience gave Ian a new perspective on the inhumanity of the carceral state, and he put those feelings into the frantic, unhinged hardcore of Regional Justice Center. Over time, RJC grew into one of the most ferocious bands on the underground. Then Max came home. Now, Max is making music.
Watch Jack Harlow Host SNL With Surprise Guest David S. Pumpkins
Jack Harlow pulled double duty on Saturday Night Live this weekend as both host and musical guest, but the real star of the show was David S. Pumpkins, who made a surprise appearance in time for the Halloween season. The last time Tom Hanks was on the show in-character was in 2017, a year after Pumpkins was introduced. He was backed up by Mikey Day and former cast member Bobby Moynihan, who also reprised his Drunk Uncle character on Weekend Update.
The Roots Preview New Song “Misunderstood” Feat. Erykah Badu & Tierra Whack
Late last week, the Roots debuted a new song featuring Erykah Badu and Tierra Whack called “Misunderstood.” The song was premiered on New York’s Hot 97, whose Funk Flex challenged the Roots to release new music. “I challenged The Roots last week, and they delivered big time,” Flex said on air before introducing “Misunderstood,” which was produced by Questlove and Jorun Bombay. “The knock on this is crazy … This is so mean.”
Watch The Damned’s Original Lineup Reunite For The First Time In Over 30 Years
Back in the fall of 2020, the Damned announced a reunion tour with their original lineup for the first time in over thirty years. That tour was delayed due to the pandemic, but over the weekend that initial lineup — made up of Dave Vanian, Rat Scabies, Captain Sensible and Brian James — were finally able to play together live once again. The setlist was drawn from the two albums that crew recorded together, 1977’s Damned Damned Damned and Music For Pleasure. Watch some video below.
