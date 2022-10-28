Read full article on original website
A group of House Democrats is calling on Nancy Pelosi and Chuck Schumer to avert a debt ceiling crisis before the next Congress begins.
Several senior House Republicans have floated using the debt ceiling as a negotiating tool. What’s happening: A group of House Democrats is calling for the effective elimination of the debt ceiling, arguing it’s necessary to avoid a political standoff over lifting it next year that threatens to throw the U.S. economy into turmoil.
‘Sorry for what I did’: Oath Keeper who pleaded guilty for Jan. 6 breach breaks down on the stand
Graydon Young of Florida choked back sobs as he testified against his former allies in their seditious conspiracy trial.
Top Republicans reject any link between GOP rhetoric and Paul Pelosi assault
RNC Chair Ronna McDaniel lamented the “unfair” Democratic argument that the yearslong villainization of Nancy Pelosi contributed to the attack on her husband as the investigation continues.
The two top House Republicans who are poised to take power at the Oversight and Judiciary Committees are planning a public update on their Hunter Biden investigative efforts.
Expect to hear more when lawmakers return, the week of Nov. 14. Coming up soon: House Republicans are planning to hold a press conference a week after the midterms to share an update on the status of their investigation into Hunter Biden. A new chapter: At the presser, Reps. James...
Should the U.S. recognize North Korea as a nuclear state?
A long taboo subject is now the source of serious debate in and around Washington: Accepting North Korea as a nuclear-armed country. North Korean leader KIM JONG UN, who grew the nuclear program his father and grandfather built before him, has shown no signs of parting with the weapons that secure his regime’s survival. Direct diplomacy by former President DONALD TRUMP and an open invitation to working-level talks by Biden administration officials haven’t changed the despot’s mind.
The GOP’s at odds over the debt ceiling
Editor’s note: Morning Money is a free version of POLITICO Pro Financial Services morning newsletter, which is delivered to our subscribers each morning at 5:15 a.m. The POLITICO Pro platform combines the news you need with tools you can use to take action on the day’s biggest stories. Act on the news with POLITICO Pro.
Officials: Saudis tell US that Iran may attack the kingdom
Saudi Arabia has shared intelligence with American officials that suggests Iran could be preparing for an imminent attack on the kingdom
‘Let's not pretend’ that Republicans and Democrats share equal blame for election denial, DCCC chair says
Rep. Sean Patrick Maloney said Democrats “always have, always will” accept the outcome of elections.
Ambitious GOP senators dive into midterms while Trump weighs his 2024 plans
Tom Cotton likens it to a faraway target at the shooting range. Tim Scott says any talk of it is premature. Ted Cruz allows that it’s in the back of his mind. Whether Republican senators demur or not, the 2024 presidential primaries are not far off. And for those who want to position themselves in case Donald Trump shows vulnerability or takes a pass, the last few days of the midterms amount to the race’s starting gun.
The lower-profile races where K Street is writing checks
WHO (ELSE) IS GETTING K STREET’S LAST-MINUTE CASH: As voters prepare to go to the polls next week, donors are still pouring money into races in the campaign to control Congress. Lobbyists are among those giving, of course, but K Street denizens have also continued to open their wallets in the final weeks of the midterms in lower profile races — several of which PI is highlighting today.
Federal Election Commission
Deadlocked on sanctioning a Russian-funded energy company for donations to Louisiana GOP lawmakers. American Ethane gave $66,200 in contributions before the 2018 election to PACs and campaigns of the lawmakers. Tap, click or scroll for more 👇. What happened: Republican members on the Federal Elections Commission blocked the agency from...
Who's on the road: Obama and GOP hopefuls
SENATE TEA LEAVES LEAD TO WHITE HOUSE — The fight to win control of the Senate is entering a desperate final stretch, but a key handful of Republicans are looking ahead to 2024 -- and hedging their bets while former President Donald Trump weighs another White House bid. Most...
Raimondo’s rising and some Dems don’t like it
Tai in Europe as EV sparks fly
— Foreign concern about the new U.S. electric vehicle tax credit shows no signs of abating as U.S. Trade Representative Katherine Tai attends a meeting of the European Union’s Foreign Affairs Council in Prague today. — Progressives are already lining up against Commerce Secretary Gina Raimondo as a possible...
Down to the Election Day wire
We’re just under 200 hours away from Election Day (but who’s counting). There are a lot of numbers floating around, between polls and early voting. It can be a lot to make sense of. So what do the experts think?. Your host discussed the state of play with...
White House bites its tongue on Elon-Twitter
Welcome to POLITICO’s West Wing Playbook, your guide to the people and power centers in the Biden administration. With help from Allie Bice and Daniel Lippman. President JOE BIDEN and billionaire ELON MUSK aren’t fond of one another. They’ve feuded over Biden not promoting Tesla as much as...
When DeSantis turned down Jill Biden
Welcome to POLITICO’s West Wing Playbook, your guide to the people and power centers in the Biden administration. With help from Allie Bice. JILL BIDEN has tried to make the president’s proposed “Cancer Moonshot” initiative a centerpiece of her role as first lady. The country’s partisan...
Signal Group lobbyists leave to start a new firm
SIGNAL GROUP LOBBYISTS HANG A SHINGLE: A trio of staffers from Signal Group have struck out on their own to launch their own lobbying and consulting firm, the Brumidi Group. Charles Cooper and Madeline Wade, who had both been with Signal for more than half a decade, will be the new firm’s managing partner and partner, respectively.
Trump Org on trial
Donald Trump may not be on trial, but the business empire he created is. A criminal trial kicked off Monday against the Trump Organization in Manhattan Supreme Court, as prosecutors detailed how “greed and cheating” drove a 15-year scheme to avoid taxes. The former president’s name was mentioned...
midterm support across the aisle
Cheney endorsed Democrat Elissa Slotkin last week. What's happening: Rep. Liz Cheney (R-Wyo.) voiced her support for Rep. Tim Ryan in the Ohio Senate race, the second Democratic midterm nod the outgoing GOP lawmaker has given out in recent weeks. What she said: During a PBS News Hour panel in...
