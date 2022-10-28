ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Where to Eat Out on the North Shore on Thanksgiving

Leave the pots in the cabinet and don’t even think about polishing that silverware. The North shore offers up a wide range range of choices for Thanksgiving day dining that don’t require you to lift a single finger in the kitchen. From casual pub fare to the most elegant of spreads, there is an option out there for your Thanksgiving meal – and relaxation.
BURLINGTON, MA
NECN

Boston Tex-Mex Restaurant Popular With College Students Set to Reopen

[This story first appeared on Boston Restaurant Talk.]. It looks like a Tex-Mex restaurant that is particularly popular with college students is being reborn. According its Instagram page, Sunset Cantina on Commonwealth Avenue by Boston University is planning to reopen, with one post saying "A renovated, vibrant and exciting cantina is coming! Are you ready #Boston?" A listing within the Boston Restaurant Group website indicates that the space is under agreement and it has a new lease with BU which hints that there may be an ownership change, though no other details have been given.
BOSTON, MA
WHAV

Haverhill City Council to Consider Fate of Proposed Ward Hill Village with 230 Homes, Retail Space

Editor’s note: This story has been revised to remove references to a proposed zoning change that were contained in a memorandum included in the City Council agenda package. The zoning change refers to an earlier Ward Hill project, where councilors approved moving a line to a roadway edge instead of through a parcel. Moving the boundary allowed adding seven acres to a 33-acre Business Park zone.
HAVERHILL, MA
natickreport.com

Jack-o’-lanterns cast an eerie glow in South Natick

Glowing jack-o’-lanterns perched on top of the old stone wall in front of The Eliot Church in South Natick as organizer Tod Dimmick paced in front of them, pausing to take notes on a clipboard. Almost 20 of the carved pumpkins were entered in the annual contest this year, competing for first-, second-, and third-place ribbons in youth and adult categories on the night before Halloween.
NATICK, MA
nshoremag.com

10 Things To Do in November on the North Shore

Sandwiched between Halloween and Christmas, November strikes a perfect balance of natural beauty, outdoor fun, and growing holiday cheer. And the North Shore is a great place to enjoy all the month has to offer, so we’ve gathered 10 events to get you started on the best November yet.
IPSWICH, MA
natickreport.com

Bon appétit! Julia Child to meet the South Natick Dam at HBO filming

The town is being asked by an HBO Warner film crew to shoot at the South Natick Dam. It’s like the setting’s iconic or something. They’re shooting the series Julia, which was filmed partially in Wellesley last year, including at the E.A. Davis store. The show, in season 2, is about the famous chef Julia Child.
NATICK, MA
94.9 HOM

The One Food People Outside of New England Don’t Get

I moved to New England from upstate New York in the mid-1980s. I was a poor college student with $300 to my name and no budget for fancy food. I did make some lifelong friends who invited me over for dinner. They served up something delicious but completely foreign to me. I called my family to tell them of this new incredible meal I "discovered".
RAYMOND, NH
miltontimes.com

Milton House of Pizza will close Oct. 31

After 14 years of making the perfect pizza and comfort food favorites, Spiro Demakes was at Milton House of Pizza on a recent sunny day pushing pizza dough into a pan and feeling gratitude for the friends and customers who have made his little restaurant a success. With the enticing...
MILTON, MA
Seacoast Current

Lots of Women Report Being Drugged at a Popular Boston Music Venue

Editor's note: This article was written by a Townsquare Media Northern New England contributor and may contain the individual's views, opinions, or personal experiences. It just opened this fall and is already garnering praise as an outstanding music venue, but multiple women have reported being drugged while seeing concerts at the MGM Music Hall at Fenway.
BOSTON, MA
capecod.com

Man seriously injured in fall from boat at Sandwich Marina

SANDWICH – A man was seriously injured after reportedly falling off a boat onto a dock. The incident happened at the Sandwich Marina off Ed Moffitt Drive around 10 AM Monday. A MedFlight helicopter was requested to the Henry T. Wing School on Water Street to fly the victim to a trauma center. Further details were not immediately available.
SANDWICH, MA
nbcboston.com

Motorcyclist Flown to Hospital After Crash on Mass. Route 2A in Acton

A serious motorcycle crash on Great Road in Acton, Massachusetts, Monday sent the driver to a hospital, officials said. The crash took place on Great Road, which serves as Massachusetts Route 2A, near a garage by the Brookside Shops, fire officials said. Wetherbee Street was closed while the helicopter landed and brought a person to the hospital; it later reopened.
ACTON, MA
tewksburycarnation.org

Tewksbury Florist & Greenery Property on the Market

The two-acre parcel at 402 Main St. housing Tewksbury Florist & Greenery is on the market for $2.5 million. The land is in the General Business zoning district — which does allow for medical and adult recreational marijuana sales — and has 160 feet of frontage on Rt. 38. The property includes a 2,248 s.f. home and a 2,800 s.f. store.
TEWKSBURY, MA
miltontimes.com

Burke receives Winchester Award at annual BID Milton event

More than 400 people attended the annual fundraising gala for Beth Israel Deaconess Hospital-Milton (BID Milton) at the John F. Kennedy Presidential Museum and Library in Boston on the weekend of Oct. 14. WCVB’s Erika Tarantal hosted the event, which raised funds for BID Milton’s Everyday Exceptional Capital Campaign. WCVB...
MILTON, MA
iheart.com

Steep Massachusetts National Grid Price Hikes Start Tuesday

BOSTON (WBZ NewsRadio) — National Grid's winter rate increases are now in effect across Massachusetts, and they are expected to be steep. National Grid said the average prices for monthly electricity will shoot up an average of 64% this winter compared to 2021-2022, or $114. Natural gas prices from the utility will also increase an average of 22% to 24%, or about $50.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE

