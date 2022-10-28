Takeoff was shot and killed in the early hours of Tuesday (November 1) in Houston, Texas, and police are looking for witnesses to assist in the investigation. According to a police report, at least 40 people attended a private event held at 810 Billiards and Bowling in Houston, where the Migos member was shot and killed outside. Video footage from the aftermath of the incident showed people scattering for safety and leaving the scene.

HOUSTON, TX ・ 3 HOURS AGO