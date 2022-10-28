ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bozeman, MT

HipHopDX.com

Takeoff Dead At 28 After Houston Shooting

Houston, TX - Takeoff has reportedly been killed in a shooting in Houston, Texas. According to TMZ, the Migos rapper (real name Kirshnik Khari Ball) was gunned down at 810 Billiards and Bowling in downtown Houston in the early hours of Tuesday (November 1). He was 28 years old. Takeoff...
HipHopDX.com

Lil Wayne Throws High School Reunion Party With Old Classmates

New Orleans, LA - Lil Wayne reconnected with some familiar faces over the weekend as he hosted a McMain High School reunion in New Orleans, Louisiana. A series of photos from the Class of 2000 reunion showed Weezy looking happier than ever as he reunited with some of his classmates and shared a few laughs with old friends throughout the night.
HipHopDX.com

Takeoff Shooting: Police Call On Witnesses To 'Step Up' & Identify Gunman

Takeoff was shot and killed in the early hours of Tuesday (November 1) in Houston, Texas, and police are looking for witnesses to assist in the investigation. According to a police report, at least 40 people attended a private event held at 810 Billiards and Bowling in Houston, where the Migos member was shot and killed outside. Video footage from the aftermath of the incident showed people scattering for safety and leaving the scene.
