Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
3 Great Steakhouses in CaliforniaAlina AndrasCalifornia State
A California woman went missing two months ago. Police just found her body at a crash siteArenacrownsiSelma, CA
Douglas “Chief” Stankewitz moves step closer to freedom with judge’s orderRobert J HansenFresno, CA
My review of the grand opening of Ramen Hayashi in FresnoMark-John CliffordFresno, CA
My review of Straw Hat Pizza in Fresno.Mark-John CliffordFresno, CA
Related
GV Wire
Celebrated ‘Shock Jock’ from Fresno Retires From Hugely Popular SoCal Radio Show
After 32 years, a celebrated Southern California “shock jock,” who got his start on Fresno State’s campus radio station, is retiring from the show that made him a star. Cookie “Chainsaw” Randolph is leaving a massively popular San Diego morning show in December, along with co-host Dave Rickards, radio station KGB-FM announced on Tuesday.
Winning Powerball ticket for nearly $800,000 sold at Visalia gas station
Check your tickets! According to the California Lottery, a winning ticket worth $790,446 was sold at a gas station in Visalia.
thesungazette.com
Reyes’ spread the ‘dilla’ brand beyond the Valley, California
VISALIA – Quesadilla lovers across the country should be excited as Quesadilla Gorilla begins their journey of spreading peace love and dillas throughout the states one store at a time. The locally loved Quesadilla Gorilla has officially announced they launched their franchise program. They are looking to expand in...
Bay Area bakery sued for allegedly stealing bread trays from California bakery
The bakery is seeking $45,000 in damages.
‘Gouged by PG&E’: Why Fresno wants to provide its own electricity to residents
FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KSEE) – The mayor of Fresno, city council members, and other elected officials throughout Fresno County all met at Fresno City Hall Monday morning to call out PG&E for their “high rates, and lack of attention” to the Central Valley. The city is now looking into the possibility of hiring a consultant to […]
Fresno organization asks for shoe donations for local kids
A Fresno organization is taking action to make sure kids have all the essentials for school. The group Boys 2 Men-Girls 2 Women, is hosting its first-ever shoe drive
GV Wire
$38M State Grant Will Speed Old Smuggler’s Inn Housing Conversion
A $38.3 million state grant will help speed up the conversion of the former Smuggler’s Inn into permanent affordable housing for homeless people in Fresno. Previously, the former hotel was updated and renovated to give homeless people longer-term, immediate housing, and help prevent the spread of COVID-19 among the unhoused. It’s new name is Crossroads Village.
1 Person Injured In A Motor Vehicle Accident In Madera County (Madera County, CA)
The California Highway Patrol reported a motor vehicle accident Monday afternoon. The accident was reported to have occurred on Highway 41 near Jewel Vista Drive around 3.20 p.m.
COS instructor to display car at SEMA car show
FRESNO, Calif (KSEE/KGPE) – A local college instructor is taking his car that he, his students, and car shops in the valley have worked on to a nationally recognized car show in Las Vegas. Melvin Roman has been going to the SEMA car show in Las Vegas for years. This time, Roman said just going to […]
kingsriverlife.com
Lost in the Fog: The Hooded Phantom of Ave. 15
As the nights lengthen and the falling leaves unleash the fiery hues of autumn, the world darkens as the veil between realms grows thin. The cold, damp air thickens to an icy mist, blanketing the Central Valley in otherworldly fog. Do spirits really roam the deserted country roads as the...
Hanford Sentinel
Photos: Hanford's Old Courthouse hosts Halloween scares
The scheduled “soft” opening Thursday night of the haunted house inside Hanford's Old Courthouse was anything but, as hundreds lined up outside to get a ﬁrst look at the venue set to be the talk of the town during its three-night run in the city's oldest landmark.
KMPH.com
Police put an end to active sideshow in Fresno
FRESNO, Calif. (FOX26) — Fresno Police put an end to an active sideshow in Fresno. Officers were patrolling through the area of Butler Avenue and Hazelwood Saturday night. Police located an active sideshow and stopped many vehicles for participating. Officials say they impounded and charged the drivers with multiple...
actionnews5.com
Woman gives birth in the middle of sold-out concert
FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) - A new mother from California has an interesting birth story to tell after her baby girl made her entrance at a sold-out concert. The sold-out crowd at Karol G’s concert Tuesday night in Fresno, California, got just a little bigger when baby Anahi decided to make her entrance to the world. She was born weighing 6 pounds, 3 ounces.
sjvsun.com
Jilted jolt: Fresno leaders vent frustration over energy delays, dub PG&E “criminal enterprise”
Pacific Gas and Electric, the utility that provides electricity to Fresno and much of California, is a “criminal enterprise,” according to one Fresno City Council member. Councilman Garry Bredefeld sounded off on the utility at a press conference Monday to announce an item on Thursday’s city council agenda that would authorize the city to hire a consultant to study the feasibility of the city providing electricity directly to its residents.
Missing Clovis family french bulldog returned
On Sunday, the owner posted on Facebook that their missing family french bulldog, Rocco, is now home.
California Man Dressed in Fireball Costume Arrested For Drunken Disorderly Conduct
A Halloween partier and purveyor of the spicy deliciousness that is Fireball was arrested over the weekend on charges of drunken disorderly conduct, domestic battery, and several other charges, according to California jail records. 31-year-old Dominic Salazar was booked into the Madera County Jail at 3:20am Sunday morning on an...
thecampusjournal.com
Friday Night Lights: Who In The Valley Is Making Noise?
After a long tumultuous year, many people find comfort in the little things in their lives. For some people, it’s that drink that they are able to buy from their favorite coffee shop or a favorite meal, but for some people, their vice is the sport of football. With the month of November right around the corner, high school football is coming to an end and playoffs are coming! With many students having family members on football teams or being involved on coaching staffs for their respective schools, I felt some schools and their efforts this season should be talked about. These are definitely schools that you should look for in playoff brackets once they are posted by the CIF!
Car crashes into house in southeast Fresno, police say
FRESNO, Calif. (KGPE/KSEE) – A car crashed into a house early Monday morning in southeast Fresno, according to the Fresno Police Department. Police say a car was going eastbound on Butler Avenue around 3:00 a.m. Officers say it hit a light post and ended up crashing into a house near Chance and Butler avenues. According […]
fresyes.com
What’s the WORST Halloween Candy?
But if you had to vote on the absolute worst candy to get on Halloween (besides chocolate covered brussels sprouts) what would it be?. Take the quick one click poll below to find out what everyone else thinks too!. We say “Yes and” to our community, which we love to...
KMPH.com
Heart of California theme park coming to Fresno? You can push the idea with a signature
FRESNO, Calif. — California's Great America amusement park in Santa Clara will close its doors about 11 years from now but another door is opening of possibilities to bring the first amusement park to the Fresno area. Christopher Smith, a Valley native, says he hoping its owner/operators will relocate...
Comments / 0