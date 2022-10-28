ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Clovis, CA

thesungazette.com

Reyes’ spread the ‘dilla’ brand beyond the Valley, California

VISALIA – Quesadilla lovers across the country should be excited as Quesadilla Gorilla begins their journey of spreading peace love and dillas throughout the states one store at a time. The locally loved Quesadilla Gorilla has officially announced they launched their franchise program. They are looking to expand in...
VISALIA, CA
GV Wire

$38M State Grant Will Speed Old Smuggler’s Inn Housing Conversion

A $38.3 million state grant will help speed up the conversion of the former Smuggler’s Inn into permanent affordable housing for homeless people in Fresno. Previously, the former hotel was updated and renovated to give homeless people longer-term, immediate housing, and help prevent the spread of COVID-19 among the unhoused. It’s new name is Crossroads Village.
FRESNO, CA
YourCentralValley.com

COS instructor to display car at SEMA car show

FRESNO, Calif (KSEE/KGPE) – A local college instructor is taking his car that he, his students, and car shops in the valley have worked on to a nationally recognized car show in Las Vegas. Melvin Roman has been going to the SEMA car show in Las Vegas for years. This time, Roman said just going to […]
LAS VEGAS, NV
kingsriverlife.com

Lost in the Fog: The Hooded Phantom of Ave. 15

As the nights lengthen and the falling leaves unleash the fiery hues of autumn, the world darkens as the veil between realms grows thin. The cold, damp air thickens to an icy mist, blanketing the Central Valley in otherworldly fog. Do spirits really roam the deserted country roads as the...
MADERA COUNTY, CA
Hanford Sentinel

Photos: Hanford's Old Courthouse hosts Halloween scares

The scheduled “soft” opening Thursday night of the haunted house inside Hanford's Old Courthouse was anything but, as hundreds lined up outside to get a ﬁrst look at the venue set to be the talk of the town during its three-night run in the city's oldest landmark.
HANFORD, CA
KMPH.com

Police put an end to active sideshow in Fresno

FRESNO, Calif. (FOX26) — Fresno Police put an end to an active sideshow in Fresno. Officers were patrolling through the area of Butler Avenue and Hazelwood Saturday night. Police located an active sideshow and stopped many vehicles for participating. Officials say they impounded and charged the drivers with multiple...
FRESNO, CA
actionnews5.com

Woman gives birth in the middle of sold-out concert

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) - A new mother from California has an interesting birth story to tell after her baby girl made her entrance at a sold-out concert. The sold-out crowd at Karol G’s concert Tuesday night in Fresno, California, got just a little bigger when baby Anahi decided to make her entrance to the world. She was born weighing 6 pounds, 3 ounces.
FRESNO, CA
sjvsun.com

Jilted jolt: Fresno leaders vent frustration over energy delays, dub PG&E “criminal enterprise”

Pacific Gas and Electric, the utility that provides electricity to Fresno and much of California, is a “criminal enterprise,” according to one Fresno City Council member. Councilman Garry Bredefeld sounded off on the utility at a press conference Monday to announce an item on Thursday’s city council agenda that would authorize the city to hire a consultant to study the feasibility of the city providing electricity directly to its residents.
FRESNO, CA
thecampusjournal.com

Friday Night Lights: Who In The Valley Is Making Noise?

After a long tumultuous year, many people find comfort in the little things in their lives. For some people, it’s that drink that they are able to buy from their favorite coffee shop or a favorite meal, but for some people, their vice is the sport of football. With the month of November right around the corner, high school football is coming to an end and playoffs are coming! With many students having family members on football teams or being involved on coaching staffs for their respective schools, I felt some schools and their efforts this season should be talked about. These are definitely schools that you should look for in playoff brackets once they are posted by the CIF!
KINGS COUNTY, CA
YourCentralValley.com

Car crashes into house in southeast Fresno, police say

FRESNO, Calif. (KGPE/KSEE) – A car crashed into a house early Monday morning in southeast Fresno, according to the Fresno Police Department. Police say a car was going eastbound on Butler Avenue around 3:00 a.m. Officers say it hit a light post and ended up crashing into a house near Chance and Butler avenues. According […]
FRESNO, CA
fresyes.com

What’s the WORST Halloween Candy?

But if you had to vote on the absolute worst candy to get on Halloween (besides chocolate covered brussels sprouts) what would it be?. Take the quick one click poll below to find out what everyone else thinks too!. We say “Yes and” to our community, which we love to...
FRESNO, CA

