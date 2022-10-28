Read full article on original website
Related
South Carolina PE teacher accused of assault on campus
LANCASTER COUNTY, S.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — A Lancaster man has been arrested for inappropriately touching an adult at school, according to the SC Law Enforcement Division. Samuel Earl Sinclair, 35, of Lancaster, has been charged with second-degree assault and battery. The arrest warrant states that on Sept. 20, 2022, at Erwin Elementary School, located […]
WIS-TV
Columbia Police Chief responds to officer shortage
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Staffing shortages are plaguing businesses and organizations across the country – including right here with those sworn to protect and serve. The Columbia Police Department is now down a quarter of its desired amount of officers. At last check, the Columbia Police Department budgeted to have 223 sworn-in officers in the patrol division. Right now, there are 73 vacant positions in that department.
abccolumbia.com
Sumter County Sheriff’s Office: wanted robbery suspect apprehended
SUMTER CO.,S.C. (WOLO)– Deputies with the Sumter Co. Sheriff’s Office say the last remaining wanted suspect who lured two victims into a home on Patricia Drive and robbed them at gunpoint has been apprehended. Chryshaun McKenzie turned himself in to deputies late this afternoon, says the Sheriff’s Office....
Edgefield County Sheriff’s Office investigating Johnston shooting, one person in custody
UPDATE, 6:03 P.M. – According to Johnston Police Department Chief John Perry, one person is custody for Attempted Murder. EDGEFIELD COUNTY, S.C. (WJBF) – Johnston Police Department Chief John Perry tells WJBF that Johnston Police are working multiple scenes in cooperation with Edgefield County Sheriff’s Office connected to a shooting investigation.. Earlier this morning, law […]
WIS-TV
Teen suspects wanted for armed robbery and assault, turn themselves in
SUMTER COUNTY, S.C. (WIS) - The Sumter County Sheriff’s Office said Tuesday that two teen suspects turned themselves in. Javontae Lewis and Jayden Hale were wanted in connection to a robbery. SCSO said Lewis contacted law enforcement Monday evening. Hale contacted investigators Tuesday morning. The Sumter County Sheriff’s Office...
wach.com
Armed robbery during marketplace transaction near USC reported, suspect sought
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WACH) — The University of South Carolina Police Department and Columbia Police Department are searching for an armed robbery suspect. On Sunday, Oct. 30, the victim of a reported armed robbery was robbed near campus on 900 Assembly Street. LOCAL FIRST | DHEC reports first child flu-related...
WRDW-TV
Suspect arrested in Circle K slaying; deputy recovering after shootout
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - A suspect has been arrested in connection with an Oct. 10 fatal shooting at an Augusta Circle K – and that suspect is the same person taken into custody after a shootout with deputies in Aiken County. Meanwhile, a deputy injured in the shooytout is...
wach.com
Columbia Police seek 'vehicle of interest' in fatal shooting investigation
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WACH) — The Columbia Police Department is looking to locate the car pictured above and its occupants to help solve Saturday's deadly shooting of an elderly man at Spring Lake Apartments. Police say it is believed that the victim was the unintended target at this time. If...
WMBF
SLED called in to help investigate 15-year-old’s shooting death in Hartsville
HARTSVILLE, S.C. (WMBF) - A 15-year-old was the victim of a deadly Hartsville shooting over the weekend, the Darlington County coroner said. According to the Hartsville Police Department, around 8:30 p.m. Sunday a shooting was reported on Security Drive in Hartsville. Responding officers said the teenage male victim was taken...
wach.com
Chester funeral home owner charged with tax evasion
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WACH) — South Carolina Department of Revenue agents arrested a Chester funeral home owner on Monday and charged him with three counts of tax evasion. Brandon Lorenzo Frederick, 37, of Chester, was the owner and operator of BL Frederick Memorial Center in Chester County, a funeral home, and was responsible for all aspects of the business, according to arrest warrants.
Suspects considered "armed and dangerous" turned themselves in to Sumter County Sheriff's Office
SUMTER COUNTY, S.C. — The Sumter County Sheriff's Office reports two suspects who they say are considered armed and dangerous have turned themselves in to law enforcement. Javontae Lewis and Jayden Hale were wanted on charges of armed robbery and first degree assault & battery after an incident on Saturday, October 29, 2022 on Childrens Lane in Sumter. Deputies say Lewis and Hale robbed and shot at a victim after meeting to make a sales purchase.
WIS-TV
Minivan used in early morning attempted murder case in Sumter
SUMTER, S.C. (WIS) - A woman is facing attempted murder charges after officers were called to a Waffle House at 3 a.m. Sunday. Shatarica Michelle Unique Gray, 35, of Broad Street, is charged with attempted murder, assault, and battery of a high and aggravated nature, driving under suspension, and leaving the scene of an accident with injuries.
Woman arrested after confrontation leads to injuries, damaged cars at Sumter Waffle House
SUMTER, S.C. — A Sumter woman is in jail on charges that include attempted murder following a frantic chain of events in a Waffle House parking lot. Sumter Police said that 35-year-old Shatarica Michelle Unique Gray was taken into custody only after showing up at Prisma Health Tuomey Hospital for treatment of a minor injury at the same time officers were there to speak with victims.
WLTX.com
Man convicted of executing girlfriend in front of her own children in Calhoun County cemetery
ST MATTHEWS, S.C. — An Anderson man will spend the rest of his life in prison after being found guilty of murdering his girlfriend in front of her own children two years earlier. Prosecutors with the First Judicial Circuit Solicitor's Office said that, on July 24, 2020, 41-year-old Charles...
Here's the services the Orangeburg Department of Public Safety offers domestic violence victims
ORANGEBURG, S.C. — The Orangeburg Department of Public Safety has been taking part in National Domestic Violence Awareness Month. “October is annually recognized as annual Domestic Violence Awareness Month and whereas although progress has been made toward preventing and ending domestic violence and providing support to survivors and their families, important work remains to be done," said Director of Public Safety Charles Austin.
WIS-TV
Four charged in national coronavirus fraud scheme, one stationed at Shaw Air Force Base
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Four people are facing charges in a national multi-million dollar coronavirus fraud scheme. The Department of Justice said the defendants are:. Jacob Liticker, a/k/a “Jay Stunna,” 25, from Houston, Texas. Kehinde Mubarak Ladepo, 26, an enlisted member of the United States Air Force stationed...
Shooting investigation underway in Union Co.
UNION COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – A shooting investigation is underway in Union County. The Union County Sheriff’s Office and the Jonesville Police Department responded to Church Street in reference to the shooting at 1:50 p.m. According to Jonesville Police, one person was killed. No arrests have been made. Police say this is an isolated incident. […]
WIS-TV
Lexington County Coroner identifies victim after fatal collision
LEXINGTON COUNTY, S.C. (WIS) - Lexington County Coroner Margaret Fisher has identified the individual who died in a two-vehicle accident at the intersection of Platt Springs Road and Cross Road in Lexington County. According to Coroner Fisher, the victim of the 8:30 a.m. collision is Takkia Sierra Dawkins, 37, of...
abccolumbia.com
Teen detained for shooting man, say Lexington deputies
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)— Lexington County deputies have detained a teenager connected to a shooting Thursday. Deputies say the 17 year-old boy is accused of shooting a man near Lawson Road in Leesville. He’s charged with second-degree assault and battery, and pointing and presenting a firearm. The victim is expected...
WIS-TV
Crash leaves pedestrian dead in Richland County over Halloween weekend
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The Richland County Coroner Naida Rutherford identified Cinq’ue K. Wilson, 25, of Florence as the victim in Saturday’s pedestrian crash. Rutherford said, “We are working with the South Carolina Highway Patrol to fully investigate this accident.”. The South Carolina Highway Patrol said it...
Comments / 0