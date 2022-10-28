Well it was a roller coaster to say the least as Virginia Tech had 46 yards of offense in the first half, and then blew a 21-3 lead to #24 N.C. State over the final 20 minutes after a third quarter where Tech had 21 points and 251 yards of offense before having fourth quarter with 2 3 and outs plus -4 yards of offense.

BLACKSBURG, VA ・ 1 DAY AGO