Blacksburg, VA

techlunchpail.com

Three Offensive Takeaways From Virginia Tech's 22-21 Loss to #24 N.C. State

Well it was a roller coaster to say the least as Virginia Tech had 46 yards of offense in the first half, and then blew a 21-3 lead to #24 N.C. State over the final 20 minutes after a third quarter where Tech had 21 points and 251 yards of offense before having fourth quarter with 2 3 and outs plus -4 yards of offense.
BLACKSBURG, VA
The Spun

Look: NASCAR Driver Was Booed Heavily Sunday Afternoon

NASCAR driver Ty Gibbs did not receive a warm welcome from the Martinsville faithful ahead of Sunday's Xfinity 500. Many fans los respect for the 20-year-old after his controversial bump of Brandon Jones to capture the win on Saturday. Here's how he was received via TSJ Sports' Noah Lewis:. The...
MARTINSVILLE, VA
cardinalnews.org

Groundbreaking for Hard Rock Casino in Bristol set for November; more . . .

Here are some of the top headlines from other news sites around Southwest and Southside:. Former Rep. Tom Garrett speaks about life about politics; his work now in helping persecuted religious groups overseas. — Lynchburg News and Advance. Lt. Gov. Earle-Sears campaigns for Republican council candidates in Roanoke. —...
BRISTOL, VA
WRAL

Large police presence gathers at Rolesville High School

ROLESVILLE, N.C. — A large law enforcement presence has gathered Friday afternoon outside of Rolesville High School. On Friday afternoon, the school was put in a code red lockdown. However, students appeared to be dismissed at 3:10 p.m. at the school located at 1099 East Young St. in Rolesville.
ROLESVILLE, NC
FOX8 News

Gov. Cooper offering $25K reward for info on North Carolina murders

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCT) — North Carolina Gov. Roy Cooper on Thursday announced that the state is offering a reward of up to $25,000 for information leading to the arrest and conviction of the person or people responsible for the deaths of Phillip Raymond Fulcher, 59 and his brother, William David Fulcher, 57. The brothers were […]
RALEIGH, NC
WRAL News

Tractor trailer driver falls asleep, dumps load on I-95

DUNN, N.C. — Crews were recovering everything from Ragu spaghetti sauce to roller skates from an overturned tractor trailer on Interstate 95 in Harnett County on Wednesday. The State Highway Patrol reported that the driver, pulling a load from Pennsylvania to Florida, fell asleep in a work zone. The accident happened just before noon in the southbound lanes near the city of Dunn.
HARNETT COUNTY, NC
WRAL News

Woman killed in shooting near Hillside Park in Durham

DURHAM, N.C. — Police are investigating after a woman was killed Thursday in Durham. Around 1:45 a.m., officers with the Durham Police Department responded to a shooting in the 1300 block of South Roxboro Street, near Hillside Park. At the scene, officers found a woman who was unresponsive. She...
DURHAM, NC
cbs17

Fire closes Cumberland Co. Treatment & Processing Facility

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN)—The Wilkes Road Treatment and Processing Center is closing until Monday because of a fire, officials said. Officials said the fire happened early Friday morning, and it was contained. According to officials, “Solid Waste staff are on-site to manage the situation and determine the cause of the...
CUMBERLAND COUNTY, NC
WRAL

One killed in pedesterian crash in Durham

A pedestrian was hit near the intersection of Erwin Road and Cameron Boulevard. The person died from their injuries. A pedestrian was hit near the intersection of Erwin Road and Cameron Boulevard. The person died from their injuries.
DURHAM, NC

