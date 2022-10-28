Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Illuminights begins November 19 and continues through December 30Cheryl E Preston
TSA finds the 8th loaded gun in one year at Roanoke - Regional AirportCheryl E PrestonRoanoke, VA
Apple TV + offers Peanuts holiday classic free to non-subscribersCheryl E PrestonRoanoke, VA
Culture Calendar reveals upcoming arts events for this weekendCheryl E PrestonRoanoke, VA
The Battle of Hanging Rock Civil War haunting at Greenhill Park in Salem VirginiaCheryl E PrestonSalem, VA
techlunchpail.com
Three Offensive Takeaways From Virginia Tech's 22-21 Loss to #24 N.C. State
Well it was a roller coaster to say the least as Virginia Tech had 46 yards of offense in the first half, and then blew a 21-3 lead to #24 N.C. State over the final 20 minutes after a third quarter where Tech had 21 points and 251 yards of offense before having fourth quarter with 2 3 and outs plus -4 yards of offense.
Look: NASCAR Driver Was Booed Heavily Sunday Afternoon
NASCAR driver Ty Gibbs did not receive a warm welcome from the Martinsville faithful ahead of Sunday's Xfinity 500. Many fans los respect for the 20-year-old after his controversial bump of Brandon Jones to capture the win on Saturday. Here's how he was received via TSJ Sports' Noah Lewis:. The...
The best and worst cities for veterans to live
Results of new research rank the best and worst cities for veterans. Virginia Beach came in just outside the Top 10, ranking number 11.
cardinalnews.org
Groundbreaking for Hard Rock Casino in Bristol set for November; more . . .
Here are some of the top headlines from other news sites around Southwest and Southside:. Former Rep. Tom Garrett speaks about life about politics; his work now in helping persecuted religious groups overseas. — Lynchburg News and Advance. Lt. Gov. Earle-Sears campaigns for Republican council candidates in Roanoke. —...
'We are hurting': NC State deals with student's death by suicide
"It's a harsh reality that people don't know they're loved sometimes."
WRAL
Large police presence gathers at Rolesville High School
ROLESVILLE, N.C. — A large law enforcement presence has gathered Friday afternoon outside of Rolesville High School. On Friday afternoon, the school was put in a code red lockdown. However, students appeared to be dismissed at 3:10 p.m. at the school located at 1099 East Young St. in Rolesville.
Someone in North Carolina won $217,058 after buying a lottery ticket at a convenience store
WAYNE COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — Someone walked into a Wayne County convenience store Monday morning, bought a 20X The Cash Fast Play ticket and won $217,058, according to an NC Education Lottery news release. The win happened just after 7 a.m. at the Handy Mart on U.S. 70 West in Goldsboro. The odds of winning […]
carolinajournal.com
UNC, NCSU students urge N.C. Supreme Court to allow breach-of-contract suit to proceed
Students from N.C. State University and UNC-Chapel Hill are asking the state Supreme Court to allow their breach-of-contract lawsuit to move forward. Students Joseph Lannan and Landry Kuehn seek refunds of student fees paid for services their schools failed to provide during COVID-19 campus shutdowns. Students from North Carolina’s flagship...
Deer crashes through Rocky Mount school window, euthanized due to injuries
ROCKY MOUNT, N.C. (WNCT) — A deer was euthanized Friday due to injuries it suffered after apparently breaking through a window at Rocky Mount High School. A Rocky Mount Police Department Facebook post included a picture of the deer lying in an office near the broken window, visibly injured and surrounded by shards of glass. […]
Gov. Cooper offering $25K reward for info on North Carolina murders
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCT) — North Carolina Gov. Roy Cooper on Thursday announced that the state is offering a reward of up to $25,000 for information leading to the arrest and conviction of the person or people responsible for the deaths of Phillip Raymond Fulcher, 59 and his brother, William David Fulcher, 57. The brothers were […]
cbs17
Glenwood Ave. loses power after car crashes into utility pole Saturday night, Raleigh police say
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — A crash caused a power outage on Glenwood Ave. Saturday night, according to Raleigh police. At about 10:30 p.m., officers said a car crashed into a utility pole on Glenwood Ave. near Washington St. Raleigh police tweeted that Glenwood Ave. was closed and power was...
cbs17
I-95 south reopens about 2 miles north of I-40 interchange in Johnston County
FOUR OAKS, N.C. (WNCN) — Interstate 95 South was closed again Sunday afternoon for about 90 minutes in Johnston County after the highway was closed in the same area late Saturday night for at least an hour. The crash on Sunday was reported around 2:35 p.m. about two miles...
Man posed as CIA officer at North Carolina gym, warrants say
A man was arrested on Thursday for pretending to be a CIA officer at a Wake Forest Planet Fitness gym, according to arrest warrants.
Tractor trailer driver falls asleep, dumps load on I-95
DUNN, N.C. — Crews were recovering everything from Ragu spaghetti sauce to roller skates from an overturned tractor trailer on Interstate 95 in Harnett County on Wednesday. The State Highway Patrol reported that the driver, pulling a load from Pennsylvania to Florida, fell asleep in a work zone. The accident happened just before noon in the southbound lanes near the city of Dunn.
PHOTOS: Mobile home destroyed by fire in North Carolina, fire officials say
A mobile home in Warren County was destroyed by a fire Friday morning, according to the Macon Rural Fire Department.
Woman killed in shooting near Hillside Park in Durham
DURHAM, N.C. — Police are investigating after a woman was killed Thursday in Durham. Around 1:45 a.m., officers with the Durham Police Department responded to a shooting in the 1300 block of South Roxboro Street, near Hillside Park. At the scene, officers found a woman who was unresponsive. She...
cbs17
Fire closes Cumberland Co. Treatment & Processing Facility
FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN)—The Wilkes Road Treatment and Processing Center is closing until Monday because of a fire, officials said. Officials said the fire happened early Friday morning, and it was contained. According to officials, “Solid Waste staff are on-site to manage the situation and determine the cause of the...
cbs17
2 out of 3 lanes close after car crash on Interstate 540 near Knightdale
KNIGHTDALE, N.C. (WNCN) — A vehicle crash has closed two out of three lanes Thursday night on Interstate 540 near Knightdale. According to the North Carolina Department of Transportation website, the crash happened around 8:30 p.m. on I-540 eastbound near mile marker 24 in Knightdale. The two lanes are...
Funeral held in Ohio for Hedingham shooting victim, a wife and dog lover
RALEIGH, N.C. — A visitation and funeral service will be held Thursday for Raleigh mass shooting victim Nicole Connors. Connors' life will be celebrated beginning at 9 a.m. in her hometown of Dayton, Ohio. A 12 p.m. funeral will be livestreamed on Facebook and WRAL.com. Connors, 52, is one...
WRAL
One killed in pedesterian crash in Durham
A pedestrian was hit near the intersection of Erwin Road and Cameron Boulevard. The person died from their injuries. A pedestrian was hit near the intersection of Erwin Road and Cameron Boulevard. The person died from their injuries.
