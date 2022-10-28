Read full article on original website
I had a Horrid experience at this Brazilian Steakhouse in Downers Grove, ILChicago Food KingDowners Grove, IL
Did you get your Illinois tax rebate check in the mail yet? Here's where to check the statusJennifer GeerIllinois State
A unique teacher, student footwork challenge makes Chicagoans proudMark StarChicago, IL
Scholarship Dinner scheduled for 11/4Adrian HolmanJoliet, IL
City of Lockport collecting supplies for Ukraine from 10/31 to 11/4Adrian HolmanLockport, IL
'He wants Bensenville to be Halloween city': Man's love for season putting village on the map
The Wilkes Family Halloween draws well over a thousand people each weekend to the Bensenville Village Hall in October for a festive fright.
Chicago area shows off creative costumes on Halloween as trick-or-treaters fill streets
From princesses to The King, goblins and ghouls, and even the occasional inflatable chicken, costumed trick or treaters filled the streets with their creativity this Halloween.
WGNtv.com
Marcella visits the Schaumburg Halloween carnival
WGN’s Marcella Raymond visits the Schaumburg Halloween festival for their fun rides and different activities. Love the WGN Morning News? We love you, too. And you can have all the hijinks delivered to your inbox every weekday morning. Sign up and subscribe to our WGN Morning News newsletter.
Halloween 2022: West Chicago teen creates incredible display with more than 100 animatronics
"I definitely did not think it would get this big," the St. Charles East High School student said.
thechicagogenius.com
Chicago Parents Warned to Check Childrens’ Candy for Drugs, Ketchup
CHICAGO — As costumed kids head out tonight to Trick or Treat, parents in the Chicagoland area have been warned to take a closer look at their haul of candy before letting them dig into their bags and buckets. Chicago parents are encouraged to check their kids’ candy for drugs, or even worse, Chicago’s least favorite condiment, ketchup.
All-Day Christmas Music Returns to Chicago Radio Station This Week
Classic Christmas music returns to Chicago's radio airwaves this week with around-the-clock offerings to get listeners into the holiday spirit. The all-day Christmas playlist begins at 4 p.m. on Tuesday, Nov. 1, 2022, 93.9 LITE FM announced on Halloween. In celebration, the station plans to host a three-hour commercial free holiday kick-off on the big day.
A Chicago Man Said His Home Is Haunted & Is Viral For Showing What It's Like To Live There
It’s not uncommon to hear that living inside an old building sometimes includes not-so-welcomed guests that could give you a good scare. For a man living in an old residence in Chicago, IL, strange moments seem to be an everyday thing. TikTok user Dom Matigian (@dommatigian) has posted a...
Here’s How a Family Indian-Pakistani Restaurant Became a Twitter Sensation
Mohammed Bozai had no idea how popular his family’s restaurants were in Chicago until the emergence of a fan Twitter account. The first Ghareeb Nawaz opened in 1994 on Devon Avenue. Over the next three decades, it has added three more locations across Chicagoland, with the most recent opening in Lincoln Park two weeks ago. That opening was rebranded on Twitter as the “Chicago Met Gala” — thanks to the tasty, inexpensive and large-portioned meals — and to the restaurant’s unofficial feed, @ghareebnawazCHI, which has racked up over 5000 followers since June.
Chicago Halloween events: Parade kicks off downtown, 'trunk-or-treat' shows out for South Side kids
State Street on Saturday night was awash in culture and pageantry.
As many as 14 shot in Garfield Park drive-by on Halloween night, Chicago police say
Chicago police said as many as 14 people were shot in a Halloween night drive-by in Garfield Park.
Neighbors save kids from Hanover Park house fire that killed 'kind and loving' grandmother, they say
Neighbors heroically saved kids from a west suburban house fire that killed a grandmother, they said.
Mother defends teenage son seen on TikTok wearing blackface makeup at Six Flags Great America
The mother of a teenage boy, at the center of a viral video taken at a Great America, is speaking out in defense of her son. The TikTok video showed the 14-year-old boy in line for a ride with what appeared to be black makeup, covering his face.
50 Fantastic Things To Do in Chicago This November
Halloween has passed us by and the big holiday season is revving up for a festive time in Chicago. After Covid-19 mitigation measures hindered our holiday fun the last couple of years, this year feels like the first time we’ll be able to enjoy everything with maximum enthusiasm once again. Our favorite festive activities are coming back bigger and better paving the way for an extra special November in Chicago. Whether it’s watching the greenery turn different shades of orange, celebrating Thanksgiving at an outdoor patio, or enjoying one of Chicago’s excellent light shows, here are our top November activities to do in and around Chicago! First of all, if there is one date to have in your diary it is the day Millenium Park begins to embrace the Christmas spirit. Yes, some will still complain that November is too early to be celebrating Christmas but when Chicago’s “official” Christmas tree appears few can do little but be imbued with festive cheer.
Man, 33, shot in Little Village
CHICAGO - A man was wounded in a drive-by shooting Sunday night in the Little Village neighborhood. The 33-year-old was walking toward his car around 8:30 p.m. in the 2300 block of South Christiana Avenue when he was shot at by someone in a black sedan, police said. He suffered...
Suburban man accused of giving out Halloween candy in marijuana bags
Concerned parents began calling South Chicago Heights police Halloween night when there was an odd odor coming from their kids’ candy bags. Parents said it smelled like marijuana. Police suspected a man was giving out gummy bears in small bags previously used to hold cannabis. “There even appeared to be residual marijuana material in the […]
I had a Horrid experience at this Brazilian Steakhouse in Downers Grove, IL
I recently visited a Brazilian Steakhouse that I had never tried before. This was for a special occasion for my nephew’s birthday. I heard nothing but good things about this Brazilian Steakhouse. I was excited to try them out and see what they offer.
Rescued sea otter at the Shedd Aquarium needs your immediate attention
You can help the aquarium name this beautiful creature. The Shedd Aquarium has recently rescued otter 929. They now want people living in Chicago to pick a better name for the beautiful and innocent creature.
Concord Common Apartments to host Halloween and Tree Planting Party Oct. 29
What: The Concords Commons Apartments Management team is hosting a Halloween and Tree Planting Party in celebration of the complex recent renovation. Apartment manager Francine Moore will be joined by Sharon Johnson of SAJ Construction and other guest to plant trees and showcase the updated property. “A lot of work...
This Restaurant Serves The Best Mac And Cheese In Illinois
Here's where you can find it.
Missing person sought by Crystal Lake police
Michael K. Mabry was last seen on Sept. 21 in Cicero, and friends and family have not seen him since, according to a bulletin put out by Crystal Lake police. Foul play is not suspected, authorities say.
