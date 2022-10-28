Provisions in the new criminal justice reform legislation will take effect on January 1, 2023. Not only has it stoked hope among African Americans that relief from years of disparity and injustice are on the horizon, the legislation has also spurred a sort of panic that roving bands of criminals will be given the green light to run amok without fear of arrests and incarceration. Such fears are equally historical as they are rooted in this country’s racist past.

ILLINOIS STATE ・ 16 HOURS AGO