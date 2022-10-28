Read full article on original website
Carol Kletz
3d ago
I’m voting for Dan Brady ! Best person for the job! Has the experience and will work for the Citizens of Illinois!
17
SayWhat?
3d ago
First order of business is to make the DMV a place one doesn't dread going to.
17
Jen
2d ago
“Served over two decades”??? Whether a person has an R or a D by their name, Term limits please!! This would solve a lot of power problems we have in a America.
3
Related
Illinois' Election Day is One Week Away: Here Are the Offices, Candidates on Your Ballot
The 2022 midterm elections are coming up in Illinois, and voters will have a slew of key races to decide on when they cast their ballots this November. Whether it be at the federal level, the state level or local, the political balance of countless entities is up for grabs this November, and voter turnout is expected to be strong.
Company Sent Illinois Voters Text Messages With ‘Election Misinformation,' Officials Say
Some voters in Illinois have recently received text messages containing incorrect information about the location of their polling places for Election Day, state officials said Tuesday. According to a press release from the Illinois State Board of Elections, the unsolicited texts were sent by a group called “Voting Futures.”
Illinois Gov. JB Pritzker, challenger Darren Bailey campaign 8 days before Election Day
How much of a factor Gabbard's endorsement of Bailey might be is unclear. While she is a former Democrat, she's not very well known, and the Pritzker campaign believes she has baggage.
foxillinois.com
Illinois Congressman sues over vote by mail ballots
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS) — An Illinois official has filed a federal lawsuit to invalidate thousands of vote-by-mail ballots in the state. According to our media partners at WLDS, Congressman Mike Bost, R-Illinois, is leading the lawsuit, which alleges that ballots received after election day violate federal law. The lawsuit...
KFVS12
Early voting turnout in Jackson County, Ill.
CARBONDALE, Ill. (KFVS) - Election day is just one week away, and the race for governor of Illinois is getting closer. A recent Emerson College Poll shows Democrat Governor JB Pritzker has a 9-point lead over his Republican challenger, State Senator Darren Bailey. The same poll shows Pritzker with a...
capitolwolf.com
GOP takes more whacks at Safe-T
The Safe-T Act, the highest profile portion of which being the elimination of cash bail effective Jan. 1, is not on the ballot next week. But, for all the hue and cry Illinois Republicans and law enforcers have raised, it may as well be. “I will demand a repeal of...
Bailey, Gabbard Blast Pritzker on Crime as Illinois' Governor's Race Enters Final Week
Both Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker and Republican challenger Darren Bailey took their pitches to suburban voters on Monday, with Pritzker accusing his opponent of spreading misinformation and Bailey taking aim at the governor’s policies on fighting crime. Bailey, who has been a vocal critic of the Pritzker-supported “SAFE-T Act,”...
Illinois secretary of state candidates talk about vision in replacing Jesse White
The Illinois secretary of state election will vote someone new into office for the first time in 24 years.
fox32chicago.com
Chicago suburbs report 'really heavy' early voter turnout
CHICAGO - Candidates are making their closing arguments to voters with just days to go until Election Day, which is a week from Tuesday. Control of both chambers of Congress is on the line, with all 435 House seats and 35 of the 100 Senate seats up for grabs. Dozens...
rcreader.com
Bad-News Polling for Illinois Is Actually Pretty Darned Good News
When Emerson College unveiled its latest Illinois poll last week, its press release included three “Key Takeaways.” At the very top of its list was this: “Fifty-two percent (52%) majority of voters think things in Illinois are on the wrong track, while 48% think things are headed in the right direction.”
wglt.org
Illinois Supreme Court consolidates county lawsuits challenging SAFE-T Act
The Illinois Supreme Court is consolidating 58 county-level lawsuits challenging the state's SAFE-T ACT criminal justice reform into one. The court ordered Monday that the consolidated cases will be heard in Kankakee County. A bipartisan group of state's attorneys and sheriffs around the state are suing the governor, attorney general,...
Rep. Jim Clyburn endorses Rep. Frank Mrvan in crucial race
Democrats in Northwest Indiana got a much-needed history lesson on voting from House Majority Whip James Clyburn over the weekend at Get Out the Vote events for U.S. Rep. Frank J. Mrvan, D-Highland. The 1st District in Northwest Indiana with its heavy union members and the working class has become...
Fear of criminal justice reform rooted in America’s racist past
Provisions in the new criminal justice reform legislation will take effect on January 1, 2023. Not only has it stoked hope among African Americans that relief from years of disparity and injustice are on the horizon, the legislation has also spurred a sort of panic that roving bands of criminals will be given the green light to run amok without fear of arrests and incarceration. Such fears are equally historical as they are rooted in this country’s racist past.
KMOV
AD Fact Check | Gov. JB Pritzker’s attack on opponent Sen. Darren Bailey’s school
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - As the Nov. 8 midterm elections approach, News 4 has been digging through political ads to fact-check them. News 4 went through the details of an ad funded by Illinois Gov. J. B. Pritzker against his republican opponent, Illinois State Sen. Darren Bailey. Here is...
MRVAN BRINGS FEDERAL FUNDING TO SUPPORT JOBS AND THE ECONOMY IN OUR CITIES
As we approach the November election it is important to remember that Congressman Frank Mrvan has proven his ability to successfully support the people of the City of Gary and bring back federal investments that support more jobs and our economic infrastructure. The City of Gary is home to tremendous...
Republicans challenge Illinois law allowing mail-in ballots to be counted after Election Day
Under Illinois law, ballots postmarked by Election Day, Nov. 8, can legally be counted if received by Nov. 22.
KFVS12
Could the COVID-19 vaccine be mandated for school children in Illinois?
HERRIN, Ill. (KFVS) - Will COVID-19 vaccines be required to go to school?. It’s one question that has been brought up to Illinois Governor JB Pritzker, who said he plans to let lawmakers decide. “Honestly it’s a little bit of smoke and mirrors on Governor Pritzker’s part, because he...
advantagenews.com
Illinois has a brain drain problem
A new survey by SmartAsset.com has found that New York, California and Illinois are losing more highly paid workers under 35 than they are gaining. SmartAsset, a website that provides financial advice to young professionals, compiled the survey data by comparing the tax returns of workers making over $100,000 during the survey period of 2019 to 2020.
KBUR
Illinois seedcorn company to open distribution site in Ames
Ames, IA- An Illinois seedcorn company plans to build a new distribution site in Ames. Radio Iowa reports that Wyffels Hybrids announced the new facility will be located on approximately 150 acres along Interstate 35 and Highway 30. The company says the first phase of construction includes a new warehouse and distribution center to bring seed closer to customers in Iowa, southern South Dakota, and southern Minnesota.
Illinois Lottery Giving Away Hundreds of Free Powerball Tickets Ahead of Monday's $1B Drawing
It's not a trick: The Illinois Lottery on Halloween plans to give out hundreds of free Powerball tickets ahead of Monday's $1 billion drawing. But it's also not as easy as trick-or-treating. After no jackpot-winning tickets were sold in Saturday's Powerball drawing, the pot -- or, cauldron, rather -- has...
