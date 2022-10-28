ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Illinois State

Comments / 38

Carol Kletz
3d ago

I’m voting for Dan Brady ! Best person for the job! Has the experience and will work for the Citizens of Illinois!

17
SayWhat?
3d ago

First order of business is to make the DMV a place one doesn't dread going to.

17
Jen
2d ago

“Served over two decades”??? Whether a person has an R or a D by their name, Term limits please!! This would solve a lot of power problems we have in a America.

3
foxillinois.com

Illinois Congressman sues over vote by mail ballots

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS) — An Illinois official has filed a federal lawsuit to invalidate thousands of vote-by-mail ballots in the state. According to our media partners at WLDS, Congressman Mike Bost, R-Illinois, is leading the lawsuit, which alleges that ballots received after election day violate federal law. The lawsuit...
ILLINOIS STATE
KFVS12

Early voting turnout in Jackson County, Ill.

CARBONDALE, Ill. (KFVS) - Election day is just one week away, and the race for governor of Illinois is getting closer. A recent Emerson College Poll shows Democrat Governor JB Pritzker has a 9-point lead over his Republican challenger, State Senator Darren Bailey. The same poll shows Pritzker with a...
JACKSON COUNTY, IL
capitolwolf.com

GOP takes more whacks at Safe-T

The Safe-T Act, the highest profile portion of which being the elimination of cash bail effective Jan. 1, is not on the ballot next week. But, for all the hue and cry Illinois Republicans and law enforcers have raised, it may as well be. “I will demand a repeal of...
ILLINOIS STATE
fox32chicago.com

Chicago suburbs report 'really heavy' early voter turnout

CHICAGO - Candidates are making their closing arguments to voters with just days to go until Election Day, which is a week from Tuesday. Control of both chambers of Congress is on the line, with all 435 House seats and 35 of the 100 Senate seats up for grabs. Dozens...
CHICAGO, IL
rcreader.com

Bad-News Polling for Illinois Is Actually Pretty Darned Good News

When Emerson College unveiled its latest Illinois poll last week, its press release included three “Key Takeaways.” At the very top of its list was this: “Fifty-two percent (52%) majority of voters think things in Illinois are on the wrong track, while 48% think things are headed in the right direction.”
ILLINOIS STATE
wglt.org

Illinois Supreme Court consolidates county lawsuits challenging SAFE-T Act

The Illinois Supreme Court is consolidating 58 county-level lawsuits challenging the state's SAFE-T ACT criminal justice reform into one. The court ordered Monday that the consolidated cases will be heard in Kankakee County. A bipartisan group of state's attorneys and sheriffs around the state are suing the governor, attorney general,...
ILLINOIS STATE
The Crusader Newspaper

Fear of criminal justice reform rooted in America’s racist past

Provisions in the new criminal justice reform legislation will take effect on January 1, 2023. Not only has it stoked hope among African Americans that relief from years of disparity and injustice are on the horizon, the legislation has also spurred a sort of panic that roving bands of criminals will be given the green light to run amok without fear of arrests and incarceration. Such fears are equally historical as they are rooted in this country’s racist past.
ILLINOIS STATE
advantagenews.com

Illinois has a brain drain problem

A new survey by SmartAsset.com has found that New York, California and Illinois are losing more highly paid workers under 35 than they are gaining. SmartAsset, a website that provides financial advice to young professionals, compiled the survey data by comparing the tax returns of workers making over $100,000 during the survey period of 2019 to 2020.
ILLINOIS STATE
KBUR

Illinois seedcorn company to open distribution site in Ames

Ames, IA- An Illinois seedcorn company plans to build a new distribution site in Ames. Radio Iowa reports that Wyffels Hybrids announced the new facility will be located on approximately 150 acres along Interstate 35 and Highway 30. The company says the first phase of construction includes a new warehouse and distribution center to bring seed closer to customers in Iowa, southern South Dakota, and southern Minnesota.
AMES, IA
Comments / 0

