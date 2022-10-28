Above: Reception and run by Thomas Sheeran (12). Photos by Mary MacIntosh. The Avengers team celebrated their senior football teammates and cheerleaders Friday night before hosting Cranston West in the last home game of the regular season. Coming into the game with a 1-3 division record, the Avengers knew they were facing a tough opponent in the Division II-A leading Ravens. Although the EG defense was able to hold back the Ravens from scoring in the first quarter, Cranston West chipped away leading the Avengers 14-0 at the half. Cranston continued to hold back the EG offense, walking away with a 28-0 win and a leadership spot heading into playoffs.

CRANSTON, RI ・ 2 DAYS AGO