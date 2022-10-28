Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Chicago salvager uncovers artifacts of historic singer
The name La Julia Rhea might not sound familiar to most, but she’s a pioneering artist, and a true Chicago original. She was the first Black Opera singer to break the color barrier, performing at the Civic Opera House in Chicago. Chicagoan Jimmy Nuter, who salvages old homes, discovered...
Bears trades, White Sox new manager highlight ‘The Afternoon Lineup’
CHICAGO – The beginning of November has brought some major news in Chicago sports, one from a team still playing and another one that’s trying to build up their team for next season. After the Bears traded Robert Quinn to the Eagles and then Roquan Smith to the Ravens, general manager Ryan Poles decided to […]
Get Ready for the Chicago Day of Prayer – Next Saturday!
No matter where you live, or how you worship – prayer is universal. On Saturday, November 5, from Noon to 2:00 p.m., faith leaders across all denominations in all of Chicago’s 77 neighborhoods will pause for a shared moment of prayer for COVID-safe holidays. This moment will also offer a reminder to Give Your Holiday a Boost – Get Your Updated Booster Today!
Maywood's famous Al's Drive-In going into the Vienna Beef Hot Dog Hall Of Fame
CHICAGO (CBS) -- Al's Drive-In, located in suburban Maywood, is officially becoming a "top dog."On Tuesday, the famous hot dog stand, right across from Proviso East High School on Madsion, will be inducted into the Vienna Beef Hot Dog Hall of Fame.The stand has been owned and operated by the Ratanavanich family for nearly half a century. Congratulations for the delicious distinction!
pittsburghsportsnow.com
Gallery: Westinghouse Claims 2022 City League Title
PITTSBURGH, Pa. — The Westinghouse Bulldogs defeated the Allderdice Dragons, 40-8, at Cupples Stadium in the city’s South Side. With the win, the Bulldogs claim their second championship in three years and move onto the State Playoffs with an undefeated record.
theeastcountygazette.com
Chicago: Handgun Modified Into An Illegal High-Capacity Machine Gun
Handguns converted into high-capacity machine guns deadly fuel violence in Chicago. Kimberly Saunders was eating a gyro at a restaurant near downtown Chicago’s upscale Magnificent Mile commercial district around 10:30 p.m. in May she heard rapid-fire gunshots. “I swear I heard 20 shots,” she said. “As a kid, I...
Streetsblog Capitol Hill
Takin’ it to the (over-salted) streets: City Hall rally will demand sidewalk plowing parity
Ever since the Great Chicago Blizzard of 1979, when Mayor Michael Bilandic failed to adequately respond to the massive snowstorm, and lost reelection as a result, city officials have been fairly obsessed with keeping the transportation system functioning – for drivers that is. Streets and Sanitation has been known to salt the mixed-traffic lanes of main streets for motorists if there’s even a rumor of precipitation. But sidewalks, bus shelters, and bikeways are often clogged with the white stuff, making it especially difficult to get around town without a car, particularly for people with disabilities, seniors, and families with small children.
blockclubchicago.org
TikTok Historian Shermann ‘Dilla’ Thomas Lands New Tour Bus For His Chicago Lessons After Months Of Fundraising
AUBURN GRESHAM — Chicago’s favorite urban historian has a cool new ride to cruise around town with, and his first goal is to offer more tours exploring the city’s history. After months of fundraising and community support, Shermann “Dilla” Thomas secured the funds to buy a tour...
Illinois Lottery players to show off their Halloween spirit to win free Powerball tickets
WHAT: Tonight’s Powerball jackpot is a whopping $1 billion, making it the second largest jackpot in the game’s 30-year history. To celebrate, the Illinois Lottery is giving away 1,000 Powerball tickets – offering players a chance to strike it rich. The Illinois Lottery’s ‘Halloween Ticket Grab Challenge’ hopes to turn the spookiest day of the year to the luckiest for some players. Players are encouraged to wear a Halloween costume to participate – then they can enter a money machine to grab as many free Powerball tickets as they can.
blockclubchicago.org
This Week In Photos: Tavern On Rush, Kanye West, A New Mayoral Candidate And A Skeleton Pirate Ship
CHICAGO — From a Viagra Triangle favorite closing its doors to another hopeful jumping into the mayor’s race, it’s been a busy week of stories in the city. Subscribe to Block Club Chicago, an independent, 501(c)(3), journalist-run newsroom. Every dime we make funds reporting from Chicago’s neighborhoods.
fox32chicago.com
Chicago opens POP! Heights Park on Far South Side
CHICAGO - Chicago opened a new park on the city's Far South Side on Saturday. POP! Heights Park is a 21,000 square foot park at 11227 South Halsted Street. POP! Heights Park is part of an initiative to re-purpose nearly one million square feet of blighted areas on the Far South Side to spur economic growth and repopulate communities. The park is accessible to thousands of people living in Roseland, Morgan Park and West Pullman.
947wls.com
Did you know that there are several Mariah Carey Cookie store locations around Chicago??
We just stumbled across a cookie shop that’s named after Mariah Carey…. It’s called Mariah’s Cookies and it has locations all around Chicago including locations in Lakeview, Lombard, Morton Grove, Orland Park, Plainfield, Tinley Park, Wheeling, and Minooka. The shop sells its cookies online and offers flavors...
cwbchicago.com
Carjackers took a man’s BMW outside a DePaul building in the Loop on Sunday, but hijacking cases are down sharply this month
Armed carjackers forced a man out of his car in downtown Chicago on Sunday morning, according to a bulletin from DePaul University’s public safety office. But, as CWBChicago predicted earlier this month, hijacking reports are down sharply during October. In fact, the city’s carjacking pace is now trailing last year’s record rate.
uptownupdate.com
Jackie Taylor Supercharges Black Ensemble Theater
The property at 4427 N. Clark has been the home of the Japanese American Service Committee, or JASC, for over 50 years, but as of this summer, JASC became a tenant in its longtime home. JASC 4427 N. Clark (Google Maps) Jackie Taylor and Black Ensemble Theater are the new...
In One High-Poverty Chicago Suburb, a Plan To Use COVID Relief Funds To Embrace Hybrid Learning
Back in May, the superintendent of Dolton West, a high-poverty elementary district in Chicago’s south suburbs, invited a group of educators to learn about "the next generation classroom." “I think it’s pretty cool," superintendent Kevin Nohelty told them. "Way out there." In the vision laid out that day...
BET
Chicago Police Supervisor Steps Down After Probe Into His Racist Facebook Posts
A high-ranking Chicago police officer retired on Oct. 15 amid controversy over racist Facebook posts that disparaged a number of communities, despite his claim the account was hacked. The Chicago Sun Times reports that Lt. John Cannon stepped down almost a year after the Civilian Office of Police Accountability (COPA)...
fox32chicago.com
Man shot in eye in Chicago's South Shore neighborhood
CHICAGO - Chicago police said a man was in critical condition after being shot in the eye in South Shore. The man, 62, was walking on South Saginaw near East 76th around 8:20 p.m. when he was shot in the face. He was hospitalized at the University of Chicago in...
947wls.com
Everybody Hates Ye! Mural painted over and the Weiner Circle roasts Kanye West
Kanye West is getting some strong messaging from his hometown. In response to his anti-Semitic comments and views on George Floyd, a mural dedicated to West in West Loop has been painted over to remove the face of the rapper…. This was done by the artist, Jason M. Peterson, himself.
chicagocrusader.com
Urban Prep charter is revoked, loses takeover battle with CPS
Amid pleas and opposition, the Chicago Board of Education on Wednesday, October 26, cleared the way for Chicago Public Schools to take over the storied Urban Prep Academy schools in Bronzeville and Englewood. The takeover came 20 years after Urban Prep was founded to educate, groom and mentor young Black males to give them a bright future.
cwbchicago.com
Chicago judge slaps high-speed “Kia Boy” with $250,000 bail
A Cook County judge in Chicago ordered an alleged “Kia Boy” held on $250,000 “not just for the public’s safety, but to protect this young man from himself.”. “Kia Boys” take advantage of a design flaw that allows them to steal Kias and Hyundai vehicles with little more than a USB cord. The fad, fueled by social media how-to videos, resulted in 642 Kia and Hyundai thefts being reported in Cook County during July, up from 74 cases in July 2021.
