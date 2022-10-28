ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rochester, NY

Comments / 3

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WGN TV

Chicago salvager uncovers artifacts of historic singer

The name La Julia Rhea might not sound familiar to most, but she’s a pioneering artist, and a true Chicago original. She was the first Black Opera singer to break the color barrier, performing at the Civic Opera House in Chicago. Chicagoan Jimmy Nuter, who salvages old homes, discovered...
CHICAGO, IL
The Crusader Newspaper

Get Ready for the Chicago Day of Prayer – Next Saturday!

No matter where you live, or how you worship – prayer is universal. On Saturday, November 5, from Noon to 2:00 p.m., faith leaders across all denominations in all of Chicago’s 77 neighborhoods will pause for a shared moment of prayer for COVID-safe holidays. This moment will also offer a reminder to Give Your Holiday a Boost – Get Your Updated Booster Today!
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Chicago

Maywood's famous Al's Drive-In going into the Vienna Beef Hot Dog Hall Of Fame

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Al's Drive-In, located in suburban Maywood, is officially becoming a "top dog."On Tuesday, the famous hot dog stand, right across from Proviso East High School on Madsion, will be inducted into the Vienna Beef Hot Dog Hall of Fame.The stand has been owned and operated by the Ratanavanich family for nearly half a century. Congratulations for the delicious distinction!
MAYWOOD, IL
pittsburghsportsnow.com

Gallery: Westinghouse Claims 2022 City League Title

PITTSBURGH, Pa. — The Westinghouse Bulldogs defeated the Allderdice Dragons, 40-8, at Cupples Stadium in the city’s South Side. With the win, the Bulldogs claim their second championship in three years and move onto the State Playoffs with an undefeated record.
CHICAGO, IL
theeastcountygazette.com

Chicago: Handgun Modified Into An Illegal High-Capacity Machine Gun

Handguns converted into high-capacity machine guns deadly fuel violence in Chicago. Kimberly Saunders was eating a gyro at a restaurant near downtown Chicago’s upscale Magnificent Mile commercial district around 10:30 p.m. in May she heard rapid-fire gunshots. “I swear I heard 20 shots,” she said. “As a kid, I...
CHICAGO, IL
Streetsblog Capitol Hill

Takin’ it to the (over-salted) streets: City Hall rally will demand sidewalk plowing parity

Ever since the Great Chicago Blizzard of 1979, when Mayor Michael Bilandic failed to adequately respond to the massive snowstorm, and lost reelection as a result, city officials have been fairly obsessed with keeping the transportation system functioning – for drivers that is. Streets and Sanitation has been known to salt the mixed-traffic lanes of main streets for motorists if there’s even a rumor of precipitation. But sidewalks, bus shelters, and bikeways are often clogged with the white stuff, making it especially difficult to get around town without a car, particularly for people with disabilities, seniors, and families with small children.
CHICAGO, IL
The Crusader Newspaper

Illinois Lottery players to show off their Halloween spirit to win free Powerball tickets

WHAT: Tonight’s Powerball jackpot is a whopping $1 billion, making it the second largest jackpot in the game’s 30-year history. To celebrate, the Illinois Lottery is giving away 1,000 Powerball tickets – offering players a chance to strike it rich. The Illinois Lottery’s ‘Halloween Ticket Grab Challenge’ hopes to turn the spookiest day of the year to the luckiest for some players. Players are encouraged to wear a Halloween costume to participate – then they can enter a money machine to grab as many free Powerball tickets as they can.
ILLINOIS STATE
fox32chicago.com

Chicago opens POP! Heights Park on Far South Side

CHICAGO - Chicago opened a new park on the city's Far South Side on Saturday. POP! Heights Park is a 21,000 square foot park at 11227 South Halsted Street. POP! Heights Park is part of an initiative to re-purpose nearly one million square feet of blighted areas on the Far South Side to spur economic growth and repopulate communities. The park is accessible to thousands of people living in Roseland, Morgan Park and West Pullman.
CHICAGO, IL
cwbchicago.com

Carjackers took a man’s BMW outside a DePaul building in the Loop on Sunday, but hijacking cases are down sharply this month

Armed carjackers forced a man out of his car in downtown Chicago on Sunday morning, according to a bulletin from DePaul University’s public safety office. But, as CWBChicago predicted earlier this month, hijacking reports are down sharply during October. In fact, the city’s carjacking pace is now trailing last year’s record rate.
CHICAGO, IL
uptownupdate.com

Jackie Taylor Supercharges Black Ensemble Theater

The property at 4427 N. Clark has been the home of the Japanese American Service Committee, or JASC, for over 50 years, but as of this summer, JASC became a tenant in its longtime home. JASC 4427 N. Clark (Google Maps) Jackie Taylor and Black Ensemble Theater are the new...
CHICAGO, IL
fox32chicago.com

Man shot in eye in Chicago's South Shore neighborhood

CHICAGO - Chicago police said a man was in critical condition after being shot in the eye in South Shore. The man, 62, was walking on South Saginaw near East 76th around 8:20 p.m. when he was shot in the face. He was hospitalized at the University of Chicago in...
CHICAGO, IL
chicagocrusader.com

Urban Prep charter is revoked, loses takeover battle with CPS

Amid pleas and opposition, the Chicago Board of Education on Wednesday, October 26, cleared the way for Chicago Public Schools to take over the storied Urban Prep Academy schools in Bronzeville and Englewood. The takeover came 20 years after Urban Prep was founded to educate, groom and mentor young Black males to give them a bright future.
CHICAGO, IL
cwbchicago.com

Chicago judge slaps high-speed “Kia Boy” with $250,000 bail

A Cook County judge in Chicago ordered an alleged “Kia Boy” held on $250,000 “not just for the public’s safety, but to protect this young man from himself.”. “Kia Boys” take advantage of a design flaw that allows them to steal Kias and Hyundai vehicles with little more than a USB cord. The fad, fueled by social media how-to videos, resulted in 642 Kia and Hyundai thefts being reported in Cook County during July, up from 74 cases in July 2021.
CHICAGO, IL
The Crusader Newspaper

The Crusader Newspaper

Chicago, IL
3K+
Followers
2K+
Post
923K+
Views
ABOUT

Over the last eight decades the Crusader has distinguished itself as the most comprehensive recorder of Black life: employment, equal rights, social justice and more for the City of Chicago.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy