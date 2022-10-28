CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. – The 127th edition of the South’s Oldest Rivalry between Virginia (3-5, 1-4 ACC) and No. 17 North Carolina (7-1, 4-0 ACC) will take place on Saturday (Nov. 11) at Scott Stadium. The third-most played series in FBS history is scheduled for a noon start on ACC Network and the Virginia Sports Radio Network.

CHAPEL HILL, NC ・ 19 HOURS AGO