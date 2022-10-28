Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
virginiasports.com
No. 17 North Carolina Visits Virginia on Saturday
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. – The 127th edition of the South’s Oldest Rivalry between Virginia (3-5, 1-4 ACC) and No. 17 North Carolina (7-1, 4-0 ACC) will take place on Saturday (Nov. 11) at Scott Stadium. The third-most played series in FBS history is scheduled for a noon start on ACC Network and the Virginia Sports Radio Network.
virginiasports.com
Hoos Heading Into Home Stretch
CHARLOTTESVILLE — After a stretch of three games in which they mainly faced opponents’ backup quarterbacks, the Virginia Cavaliers are preparing for a date with one of college football’s brightest young stars at that position: North Carolina’s Drake Maye. In a Coastal Division game to air...
virginiasports.com
Virginia Advances to ACC Semifinals with 1-0 Shutout
DURHAM, N.C. – The Virginia field hockey team (11-6, 3-3 ACC) opened play at the 2022 ACC Field Hockey Championship with a 1-0 victory against Louisville (12-7, 1-5 ACC) in a quarterfinal match on Tuesday (Nov. 1) at Jack Katz Stadium in Durham, N.C. Taryn Tkachuk scored the game-winning...
virginiasports.com
No. 8 Virginia Hosts No. 11 Duke In ACC Quarterfinal Sunday
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. – The No. 8 Virginia women’s soccer team (13-2-3) will host No. 11 Duke (11-4-2) in an ACC quarterfinal contest at Klöckner Stadium on Sunday (Oct. 30). Kick is set for 8 p.m. Virginia is the No. 4 seed in the ACC Women’s Soccer Championships...
virginiasports.com
Jackson Named ACC Linebacker of the Week
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. – Virginia senior Nick Jackson was named the Atlantic Coast Conference Linebacker of the Week on Monday (Oct. 31). Jackson earned the weekly honor for the first time in his career. Jackson keyed a stellar defensive performance by UVA as the Cavaliers extended their streak to eight...
virginiasports.com
Cavaliers Fall at Wake Forest, 3-0
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. – Coming off back-to-back ACC wins, the Virginia volleyball team (11-12, 3-9 ACC) fell, 16-25, 20-25, 23-25, at Wake Forest (13-10, 5-7 ACC) on Sunday (Oct. 30) in Reynolds Gymnasium. The Cavaliers were led by middle blocker Abby Tadder, who posted a team-high eight kills with just...
virginiasports.com
Rodesch Qualifies, Montes Advances at Jonathan Fried Pro Challenger
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. – Seven current and former members of the Virginia men’s tennis team will be competing this week at the Jonathan Fried Pro Challenger, an ATP Challenger 80 tournament taking place Oct. 30- Nov. 6 on the indoor courts of the Boar’s Head Sports Club. Junior...
virginiasports.com
Virginia Athletics and Fanatics Announce Long-Term E-Commerce Partnership
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. – Virginia Athletics and Fanatics, a global digital sports platform, announced Tuesday (Nov. 1) the launch of a long-term e-commerce and mobile partnership in which Fanatics will operate the official online team store of the Virginia Cavaliers. The new, rapid digital shopping platform is currently live, giving...
virginiasports.com
Four Cavaliers Earn All-Conference Honors
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. – Four members of the Virginia field hockey team were named to the 2022 All-ACC Field Hockey Teams in honors announced on Monday (Oct. 31) by the Atlantic Coast Conference. Grad student striker Annie McDonough and freshman midfielder Daniela Mendez-Trendler were named to the first team, while...
Comments / 0