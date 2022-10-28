Read full article on original website
Kim Kardashian's Halloween Costume Compared to Saweetie's Mystique Makeover
Kim Kardashian's Halloween costume has Twitter users comparing the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star's viral Mystique cosplay to Saweetie, who transformed into the blue-skinned shape-shifter in 2020. That year, the Grammy Award-nominated "Best Friend" rapper attended Kendall Jenner's Halloween birthday party dressed as the mutant from Fox's X-Men movies, joined by Migos rapper Quavo as fellow Marvel character Beast. After Kim K's Halloween costume channeled Rebecca Romijn's Mystique from 2000's X-Men — recreating the look with face paint, a blue latex bodysuit, yellow contact lenses, and red slicked back hair — Saweetie's Mystique makeover resurfaced in a viral tweet Sunday that got her name trending with more than 100,000 likes to date.
Keke Palmer Dons Rogue Halloween Costume After Marvel Fan Demand
Keke Palmer is well aware of the fan movement aiming to get her cast as Rogue within the Marvel Cinematic Universe. So much so, in fact, she dressed as the fan-favorite member of the X-Men for Halloween this year. Sunday, Palmer shared a series of stills dressed in the character's iconic green and gold suit. Not only that, but she even made a sizzle reel complete with visual effects and all, sharing them all to her Instagram account while thanking fans for their support in the movement.
Horror fans shower ironic appreciation on a sequel that may or may not be funny on purpose
One of horror’s staple franchises has almost as many films as days spent in the office by Liz Truss, with one of its most despised and ignored sequels being graced with light four decades on. The poster boy for slashers Friday the 13th has seen countless sequels, but its...
Janelle Monae Stuns in Epic Fifth Element Cosplay for Halloween
We've seen a lot of awesome celebrity Halloween costumes this weekend, and a couple of big names are reminding us it's not easy being... blue? Kim Kardashian took to social media to show off an impressive Mystique costume, and she's not the only one who went full blue this Halloween. Glass Onion star Janelle Monáe shared some epic photos of herself as Diva Plavalaguna, the alien singer from The Fifth Element.
Halloween Ends: Unmasked Michael Myers From New Sequel Revealed
Halloween Ends may still be a controversial entry in the long-running horror franchise but new details about the 13th film in the series continue to pop up online. Franchise special makeup effects designer Christopher Nelson has been posting behind-the-scenes photos from the the set of the film with his latest offering close-up looks at what Michael Myers looked like without his mask on in the new film. As viewers know, the character has spent the four year gap between the events of Halloween Kills and Halloween Ends...sitting in a sewer, and frankly he's seen better days.
Son of Famed Actor Dies at 25
The son of famed actor Tim Roth, has died at 25, according to Variety. The younger Roth’s cause of death was cancer. Cormac was a musician, and Variety notes that he was “talented guitarist, composer and producer.”
Horror fanatics relish in grimy and trashy forgotten monster flick
The 1980s were the battleground for countless B-horror movies which revelled in their own trashiness and absurdity, and some forty years later a surprisingly inspirational one is getting reminisced upon by the genre’s hardcore. 1984 saw the release of C.H.U.D., a film forgotten by mainstream audiences that has now...
Musician Cormac Roth, Son of Actor Tim Roth, Dies At Age 25
Cormac Roth, musician and son of Marvel actor Tim Roth, has died at age 25 after a battle with germ cell cancer. News of Cormac Roth's passing was announced by his family in an official statement, which said in part that the young guitarist, producer, and composer was "a wild and electric ball of energy and his spirit was filled with light and goodness... a gentle soul who brought so much happiness and hope to those around him... An irrepressible and joyful and wild and wonderful child. Only recently a man. We love him. We will carry him with us wherever we go."
Neil Patrick Harris' Family Debuts Epic Fast Food Halloween Costumes
How I Met Your Mother and Harold & Kumar Go to White Castle actor Neil Patrick Harris took to social media yesterday to share his annual family Halloween photo. The costumed pics are a tradition at this point, with Harris, his husband David Burtka, and their children Gideon and Harper posing for elaborate and usually hilarious photo shoots during spooky season. This time around, the family all posed as fast food mascots, with the parents dressed as the Burger King and Ronald McDonald, and the children dressed as Wendy Thomas and Colonel Harland Sanders. The latter two are real people, who served as the faces of Wendy's and Kentucky Fried Chicken, respectively.
Will Ferrell and Ryan Reynolds's Spirited Gets Second Trailer
Apple TV+ has released a second trailer for Spirited, and while the first leaned heavily on the personalities of stars Ryan Reynolds and Will Ferrell, this time around audiences can get a lot more of a sense for how the world of the movie functions. Here, we learn that the story of Charles Dickens's A Christmas Carol didn't just happen to Ebenezer Scrooge, but is something that happens to one person every year. This time around, Ferrell's Ghost has chosen Reynolds's character, over the objections of others who believe him to be un-fixable. But it also looks like there might be something more going on, as Ferrell's character seems to be preoccupied with a woman who works for Reynolds.
The CW's Latest Cuts Are Bad News For The Winchesters, Waker: Independence, and Gotham Knights
Things may not be looking so good for The CW's freshman original scripted series. According to Deadline, Nexstar has opted not to order more episodes of The Winchesters and Walker Independence, meaning that each of those series' first seasons will remain at 13 episodes. No decision has yet been made about future seasons of either series. The report indicates that the decision also applies to the rest of the network's freshman series, which would include Gotham Knights which has not yet premiered. That series does not yet have a premiere date but is expected to debut sometime in 2023. Both The Winchesters and Walker Independence, both of which are prequels spun out of successful network franchises, have been successful in the ratings by The CW standards.
Where to Watch Halloween Movies This Halloween
This Halloween, everyone's entitled to one good scare — or six. On Monday, October 31st, the AMC channel will air an all-day Halloween movies marathon featuring Laurie Strode (Jamie Lee Curtis), Dr. Loomis (Donald Pleasence), and Jamie Lloyd's (Danielle Harris) battles against the boogeyman: Michael Myers. As part of AMC's FearFest, the network's six-movie Halloween schedule includes John Carpenter's original Halloween (1978), Halloween 4: The Return of Michael Myers (1988), Halloween 5: The Revenge of Michael Myers (1989), Halloween: The Curse of Michael Myers (1995), Halloween H20: 20 Years Later (1998), and Halloween: Resurrection (2002).
The Von Erich Family Comment on Zac Efron's Jacked Physique in "The Iron Claw"
The Iron Claw, the A24 film about the famous Von Erich wrestling family, made headlines recently when a photo of Zac Efron from the film set made its way online. Efron will portray Kevin Von Erich in the film and looked absolutely jacked, prompting responses from various surviving members of the Von Erich family. Ross and Marshall Von Erich, the sons of Kevin and current stars in the Major League Wrestling promotion, posted a side-by-side image of Efron and their father and wrote on Instagram, "Excited about this new project on our family and it really looks like @zacefron is taking this role seriously. Very pumped to watch #TheIronClaw."
Chris Pratt Shows Off Yellowstone Costume for Halloween
While Chris Pratt spends most of his time dressing up as a raptor trainer or renegade space explorer, he opted to spend Halloween dressed as a character from a slightly more realistic world. The Guardians of the Galaxy star looked to Taylor Sheridan's hit drama series Yellowstone to find inspiration for his holiday attire this year, dressing up as one of the show's most popular characters: Rip Wheeler.
Watch Diddy Transform Into Heath Ledger's Joker for Halloween
Halloween weekend is in full swing, and we've seen some pretty epic looks from celebrities. Some folks are channeling comic book characters, including Chloe Bailey as Storm and Kim Kardashian as Mystique. Sean Combs AKA Diddy also had one of our favorite costumes of the season. The rapper took to Instagram to show off his Joker costume, which looks exactly like Heath Ledger's version in The Dark Knight.
Infamous Marvel Flop Coming to Peacock in November
The Marvel Cinematic Universe has ushered in an era of high-quality Marvel filmmaking over the last dozen years, with the majority of the films in the franchise enjoying both great reviews and box office success. That wasn't always the case. Marvel was hit-or-miss for a long time, with a variety of different studios trying their hand at adapting the comics, and to varying degrees of success. Over the years, one of the biggest Marvel misfires to ever hit theaters has gained a cult following.
Kim Kardashian's Mystique Joined by Olivia Pierson as Magik and Natalie Halcro as Selene for Halloween
Kim Kardashian said "To me, my X-Men," and her friends answered the call for Halloween. On Sunday, the celebrity socialite and businessperson her transformation into Mystique, which is being compared to Saweetie's transformation into the same Marvel character in 2020. Later that day, Kardashian posted new photos of her Mystique with fellow reality television stars Olivia Pierson and Natalie Halcro in thematically matched costumes. Pierson dressed as Magik, the mutant sorcerer. Halcro took the villainous route as Selene, an ancient mutant member of the Hellfire Club with telepathic, telekinetic, and necromantic powers. You can see the photos of Kardashian as Mystique, Pierson as Magik, and Halcro as Selene below.
Winnie-the-Pooh: Blood and Honey Director Reveals Peter Pan Horror Movie Title
After Winnie-the-Pooh: Blood and Honey gets its limited theatrical run, filmmaker Rhys Frake-Waterfield will get to work on his previously-teased Peter Pan adaptation, which we now know to be titled Peter Pan: Neverland Nightmare. While Frake-Waterfield likely had to work a little bit to make Winnie-the-Pooh and Piglet make sense as horror characters, it's fairly built in to Peter Pan -- a story where children are kidnapped off to an alternate dimension at night. No details are available yet on the film, which Frake-Waterfield teased a while back (he didn't yet announce a title then).
Kevin Hart's Game of Thrones Costume Slays Halloween
Kevin Hart and his wife, Eniko, took inspiration from Game of Thrones for their Halloween costumes this year. While many celebrities dressed as characters from popular comics, movies, and anime -- with Marvel's mutants from the X-Men proving especially popular this year -- the Harts dressed as characters from HBO's popular fantasy drama based on the novels written by George R.R. Martin. Kevin Hart dressed as the wise and knowledgeable Tyrion Lannister, while Eniko dressed as Ellaria Sand, a paramour to Oberyn Martell who sought revenge after the death of the "Red Viper." You can see both Kevin Hart and Eniko Hart's Game of Thrones costumes embedded below via Instagram.
‘Terrifier 2’ is Coming to Streaming Just in Time For Halloween
If you’re a fan of gory horror movies led by a murderous clown, then you’re in luck because the highly anticipated slasher sequel, Terrifier 2, is finally coming to streaming just in time for Halloween. The movie, which first hit theaters on Oct. 6, will exclusively join the horror-themed streaming platform Screambox on Monday, Oct. 31.
