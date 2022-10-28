Read full article on original website
Pequea Bridge reopens in Lancaster County
A bridge located in Lancaster County has officially reopened after several years.
Burglars use crowbars to break into multiple buildings in Hanover, York County
HANOVER, Pa. — Police in York County are investigating a burglary at a cycle shop. West Manheim Township police said three people used crowbars to break into multiple buildings at the Motosports Cycle Shop on Baltimore Pike on Oct. 14. They arrived in a dark gray SUV, possibly a...
What’s New with the Colebrookdale Railroad
The redevelopment of the historic terminal area in Boyertown has fostered a significant tourist attraction. Between 20,000 and 30,000 annual visitors have taken the Colerookdale train. A 2020 study found that the Colebrookdale Railroad trains have resulted in an annual economic impact of over $8 million. The recent addition of...
Homes, businesses damaged, families displaced by Pa. fire
A fire in Schuylkill County over the weekend has left a total of six buildings damaged and over a dozen people without their homes. WNEP reports that the fire started on Saturday and spread to several building on West Broad Street in Tamaqua. Fire crews from Schuylkill and Carbon counties responded to the fire, which took hours to contain.
Pennsylvania’s Route 30 project awarded $3M grant to cover design, construction costs
The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation and the Department of Economic and Community Development recently awarded the East Whiteland Township a $3 million in Transportation Infrastructure Investment Funds grant to help cover design and construction costs for its Route 30 project. The project will undertake transportation infrastructure improvements along Route 30 in Chester County. Work will […] The post Pennsylvania’s Route 30 project awarded $3M grant to cover design, construction costs appeared first on Transportation Today.
Fatal crash closed Route 283 for hours in Lancaster County
Fatal crash closed Route 283 for hours in Lancaster County.
Commercial fire in York County
A fire was reported Monday afternoon at 3990 East Market Street in Springettsbury Township in York County. The call came in around 4:30 p.m. Dispatch has confirmed that the fire is a commercial fire. The fire is under control.
The latest food safety violations in Lebanon County
3 – 305.11 Food Storage, Preventing Contamination from the Premises. Observed meat in a pail beneath the handwash sink, where is it subject to splash from handwashing. Moved. 4 – 101.11 Characteristics – Materials for Construction and Repair. Plastic dish pans and plastic bus tubs that have...
Lebanon County first responder vehicle manufacturer’s expansion completed
ANNVILLE, Pa. (WHTM) — 911 Rapid Response officially unveiled its new facility on Oct. 29, giving the company its third building and bringing its total space to 58,000 square feet. 911 Rapid Response is an all-encompassing first response vehicle manufacturer that specializes in equipping, manufacturing, and decaling first responder...
Children’s Lake drained as $4.3 million rebuilding project underway in Boiling Springs
Children’s Lake, described as the community centerpiece of Boiling Springs in Cumberland County, has been closed to the public since the middle of September as a $4.3 million rebuilding project gets underway. The project includes building a new dam, spillway and retaining wall for the six-acre lake, upgrading the...
Harrisburg complex has thousands of code violations, and a rehab offer that’s $10M short
Chad and Jessica Horner’s Harrisburg house has twice been hit by stray bullets. In one of those incidents the bullet hit a second-floor window cracking the pane and leaving a hole as a reminder. That was nearly four years ago. The Horners taped the window pane to keep it from collapsing. They are still waiting for a new window.
Crews investigate machine fire at Apex Tool Group in York County
YORK COUNTY, Pa. (WHP) — Officials are investigating a fire that just happened in Springettsbury Township at around 6 p.m. Dispatch says that the blaze at the business on 3990 E. Market St. was a machine fire that is now thankfully under control. The scene was quickly cleared around...
Pennsylvania state and local officials celebrate new Lancaster County preschool classrooms
LANCASTER, Pa. (WHTM) — On Monday Pennsylvania state and county officials celebrated the added capacity of high-quality preschool slots at a Lancaster County school. Officials gathered to participate in a classroom visit, press conference, and ribbon-cutting ceremony to celebrate the added capacity of high-quality preschool slots at Manheim Township’s Brecht Elementary School.
Two men identified in deadly Hanover Twp. plane crash
HANOVER TOWNSHIP, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — The Luzerne County coroner released the names of the two victims who died in a plane crash over the weekend in Hanover Township. As a result of the crash two occupants, Michael Bowen, 59, of Jonestown, and Ronald Snyder 76, of Bernville, were pronounced dead at the scene. According […]
Dog Found Struck Dead In Enola: Police
A dog was killed in a hit and run in central Pennsylvania on Monday, Oct. 31, according to the police. The East Pennsboro Police were called to a report of a struck dog at the intersection of routes 11 and 15, and State Street in Enola, according to a release by area police the following morning.
Pennsylvania State Police Trooper MedEvac'd After Being Struck By Passing Car At Crash Scene
"Please keep the trooper in your prayers" Pennsylvania state police said shortly after one of their own was hit by a car while on the job. The unnamed trooper out of Chambersburg had been investigating a car crash on Black Gap road at the intersection of Olde Scotland Road in Greene Township on Monday, Oct. 31 around 5:14 a.m., according to a release by the state police.
Lebanon County reaches landmark: 20,000 acres preserved in perpetuity
Justin Bollinger remembers stories about how difficult it was for his grandfather to lose the family farm through eminent domain proceedings to build Middle Creek Wildlife Preserve in 1970. “It was really tough for my grandfather because he was born and raised in the farm home and he worked on...
20-year-old killed in weekend central Pa. crash
A 20-year-old man was pronounced dead Saturday night after a three-vehicle crash on Route 283 in Lancaster County, police said. Manheim Borough police said the 20-year-old Hershey man was driving east and trying to pass another eastbound vehicle that was in the left lane when the crash happened just before 11 p.m., near mile marker 22.2 in Rapho Township.
Pedestrian Hit By Truck Dies On I-83 In Central PA: PennDOT
A pedestrian was struck on Interstate 83 in central Pennsylvania on Friday, Oct. 28, authorities say. The deadly crash happened near Exit 70 I-83 S/US322 East in Harrisburg around 9:30 p.m., according to PennDOT. The crash has closed the northbound and southbound ramps for I-81 and I-83. The crash involved...
Franklin County bank robbed, State Police looking for suspect
MERCERSBURG BOROUGH, Pa. (WHTM) – Pennsylvania State Police are looking for a woman after a bank robbery in Franklin County on Tuesday. State Police say on Nov. 1 at 9:45 a.m. a woman walked into Community State Bank on N. Main Street and demanded cash be placed into a bag.
