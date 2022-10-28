ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Harrisburg, PA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WBRE

Man charged with running away with 14-year-old

WEST MAHONY TOWNSHIP, SCHUYLKILL COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Police arrested a man after police say he knowingly ran away with a 14-year-old girl to Ohio. According to Pennsylvania State Police, on September 27 around 2:00 a.m. troopers received a report of a runaway girl. Troopers said through an investigation they discovered that a 14-year-old girl left […]
TOWER CITY, PA
Daily Voice

Dog Found Struck Dead In Enola: Police

A dog was killed in a hit and run in central Pennsylvania on Monday, Oct. 31, according to the police. The East Pennsboro Police were called to a report of a struck dog at the intersection of routes 11 and 15, and State Street in Enola, according to a release by area police the following morning.
ENOLA, PA
iheart.com

Man Wanted For Taking Young Boys, Mother Taken Into Custody

> Man Wanted For Taking Young Boys, Mother Taken Into Custody. (Harrisburg, PA) -- A man accused of kidnapping two children in Harrisburg is now in custody. A city spokesperson said Kenneth Smiley was arrested Friday afternoon near Kline Plaza. An Amber alert had been issued for the two small boys who were in a car with their mother that Smiley allegedly took from the woman's home Thursday morning. Police said the woman was able to escape but Smiley reportedly drove off with the children inside. It was found abandoned later and officials say the boys were inside, unharmed.
HARRISBURG, PA
local21news.com

Harrisburg bar owner sentenced to 20 years following drug trafficking conviction

HARRISBURG, Pa. — The United States Attorney's Office for the Middle District of PA announced that Saqueena Williams, "Queenie", has been sentenced to 20 years’ imprisonment for cocaine trafficking and weapons offenses. Back in November of 2021, Williams was convicted of drug trafficking and possessing guns in furtherance...
HARRISBURG, PA
abc27 News

York County man sentenced for firearms, drug trafficking charges

RED LION, Pa. (WHTM) — A Red Lion man was sentenced to one year in prison for drug trafficking and firearms offenses, according to a release from the United States Attorney’s Office for the Middle District of Pennsylvania. Waylon Hutcheson, 22, pleaded guilty on Oct. 26, 2021, to possession with intent to distribute marijuana and […]
YORK COUNTY, PA
abc27 News

Harrisburg bar owner sentenced for cocaine trafficking, weapons offenses

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — The operator of Queenies Cafe in Harrisburg was sentenced on Oct. 27 for cocaine trafficking and firearms offenses, according to a release from the United States Attorney’s Office for the Middle District of Pennsylvania. Saqueena “Queenie” Williams, 46, was sentenced to 20 years in prison after being convicted in November 2021 […]
HARRISBURG, PA
abc27 News

Man charged with vehicular homicide after 2020 fatal Lancaster County crash

COLUMBIA, Pa. (WHTM) — A man has been charged with one count of homicide by vehicle following a deadly November 2020 crash in Columbia, according to the Lancaster County District Attorney’s Office. The district attorney’s office and Columbia Borough Police filed and approved the charge, according to a Monday release, against 30-year-old Frederick Kilheffer of […]
LANCASTER COUNTY, PA
local21news.com

Two vehicles stolen at Messiah University, police investigating

CUMBERLAND COUNTY, Pa. (WHP) — Police are investigating after two vehicles were reported stolen at Messiah University. Police say several other vehicles were also broken into. According to authorities, their investigation determined that the vehicles had been stolen in the early morning hours of October 31. Police say one...
lebtown.com

Blotter: Harassment, assault, disorderly conduct, thefts, vehicle accidents

Vehicle Accident, Stop Signs and Yield Signs – At 9:07 p.m. Oct. 22, a crash occurred at the intersecting roads of Mount Zion and Greble roads when a 2018 Harley-Davidson Road Glide driven by a 66-year-old Lebanon man was traveling south on Mount Zion and a 2006 Toyota Corolla driven by a 17-year-old Myerstown female proceeded through a stop sign without clearance. The Harley-Davidson hit the Toyota on its driver’s side as it pulled into the intersection. The juvenile was wearing her seatbelt at the time of the crash and sustained no injuries. The Lebanon man was not wearing his seatbelt and sustained minor injuries but refused transport. Police cited the juvenile with stop signs and yield signs.
LEBANON, PA
NorthcentralPA.com

Selinsgrove Center employees charged for allegedly lying about resident's fall

Selinsgrove, Pa. — Following the injury of a resident at Selinsgrove Center, two former employees were charged for mishandling her care and falsifying records. Stacey Nerhood, 42, of Richfield, and Bradley Molyneaux, 39, of Northumberland, were recently charged with endangering the welfare of a dependent and tampering with records for the April 25 incident in which 89-year-old resident Ethel Krouse was injured. Police say the pair lied about Krouse's fall,...
RICHFIELD, PA

Comments / 0

Community Policy