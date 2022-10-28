Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Corn Cob Acres: An Endless Fun-Zone for KidsMelissa FrostMountville, PA
Studies back PA witness claiming alien abduction caused psychic abilitiesRoger MarshElizabethtown, PA
MAGA Lineup to Appear at Lancaster, PA EventMonica Leigh FrenchPennsylvania State
3 Fall Celebrations Coming up in Pennsylvania Dutch Country This MonthMelissa FrostLititz, PA
Goodwill Store, Closed For Two Years, ReopensJoel EisenbergElizabethtown, PA
Related
Man charged with running away with 14-year-old
WEST MAHONY TOWNSHIP, SCHUYLKILL COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Police arrested a man after police say he knowingly ran away with a 14-year-old girl to Ohio. According to Pennsylvania State Police, on September 27 around 2:00 a.m. troopers received a report of a runaway girl. Troopers said through an investigation they discovered that a 14-year-old girl left […]
Pennsylvania police searching for suspect in Franklin County bank robbery
CHAMBERSBURG, Pa. — Pennsylvania State Police are searching for a suspected bank robber. According to police, on Nov. 1 at 9:45 a.m. a woman walked into the Community State Bank at 350 N. Main Street in Mercersburg Borough. Police say the suspect approached the bank tellers and demanded they...
abc27.com
Franklin County bank robbed, State Police looking for suspect
MERCERSBURG BOROUGH, Pa. (WHTM) – Pennsylvania State Police are looking for a woman after a bank robbery in Franklin County on Tuesday. State Police say on Nov. 1 at 9:45 a.m. a woman walked into Community State Bank on N. Main Street and demanded cash be placed into a bag.
Multiple York County Burglaries Could Be Connected, Police Say
Several York County burglaries might be connected, authorities say. The West Manheim Township police are investigating a burglary that occurred at Motorsportsk Cycle Shop, located on Baltimore Pike in Hanover on Oct. 14 between 3:22 and 3:55 a.m., the department detailed in a release on Nov. 1. The three men...
Dog Found Struck Dead In Enola: Police
A dog was killed in a hit and run in central Pennsylvania on Monday, Oct. 31, according to the police. The East Pennsboro Police were called to a report of a struck dog at the intersection of routes 11 and 15, and State Street in Enola, according to a release by area police the following morning.
iheart.com
Man Wanted For Taking Young Boys, Mother Taken Into Custody
> Man Wanted For Taking Young Boys, Mother Taken Into Custody. (Harrisburg, PA) -- A man accused of kidnapping two children in Harrisburg is now in custody. A city spokesperson said Kenneth Smiley was arrested Friday afternoon near Kline Plaza. An Amber alert had been issued for the two small boys who were in a car with their mother that Smiley allegedly took from the woman's home Thursday morning. Police said the woman was able to escape but Smiley reportedly drove off with the children inside. It was found abandoned later and officials say the boys were inside, unharmed.
skooknews.com
Schuylkill County Man Faces Charges for Taking Runaway 14-Year-Old to Ohio
A Schuylkill County man is facing charges after he took a runaway 14-year-old girl to Ohio. According to the Pennsylvania State Police, on September 27th, 2022, Troopers from the Frackville barracks received a report of a runaway 14-year-old female from Mount Olive Boulevard in West Mahanoy Township near Shenandoah. An...
local21news.com
Harrisburg bar owner sentenced to 20 years following drug trafficking conviction
HARRISBURG, Pa. — The United States Attorney's Office for the Middle District of PA announced that Saqueena Williams, "Queenie", has been sentenced to 20 years’ imprisonment for cocaine trafficking and weapons offenses. Back in November of 2021, Williams was convicted of drug trafficking and possessing guns in furtherance...
York County man sentenced for firearms, drug trafficking charges
RED LION, Pa. (WHTM) — A Red Lion man was sentenced to one year in prison for drug trafficking and firearms offenses, according to a release from the United States Attorney’s Office for the Middle District of Pennsylvania. Waylon Hutcheson, 22, pleaded guilty on Oct. 26, 2021, to possession with intent to distribute marijuana and […]
Harrisburg restaurant owner gets decades in prison after drug trafficking conviction
The former owner of Queenie’s Cafe in Harrisburg, found guilty of trafficking cocaine with another city business owner, could serve up to two decades in prison, federal prosecutors said. Saqueena Williams, 46, of Harrisburg, was sentenced Thursday to up to 20 years in prison for cocaine trafficking and weapons...
Coroner IDs 20-year-old killed in central Pa. crash
A 20-year-old Dauphin County man killed over the weekend in a crash on Route 283 has been identified. The Lancaster County Coroner’s Office said Galvin Paniagua, of Hershey, was pronounced dead at the scene of a crash that took place just before 11 p.m. Saturday in Rapho Township. Paniagua...
Harrisburg kidnapper facing ‘substantial prison sentence’; Dauphin County DA
DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — Kenneth Smiley, a man facing charges including murder and kidnapping, is behind bars. “This involves everybody’s nightmare — you got someone who breaks into a home for the purpose of killing people including children, so this is a horrific offense and we’re taking it as seriously as we can,” said […]
Harrisburg bar owner sentenced for cocaine trafficking, weapons offenses
HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — The operator of Queenies Cafe in Harrisburg was sentenced on Oct. 27 for cocaine trafficking and firearms offenses, according to a release from the United States Attorney’s Office for the Middle District of Pennsylvania. Saqueena “Queenie” Williams, 46, was sentenced to 20 years in prison after being convicted in November 2021 […]
Man charged with vehicular homicide after 2020 fatal Lancaster County crash
COLUMBIA, Pa. (WHTM) — A man has been charged with one count of homicide by vehicle following a deadly November 2020 crash in Columbia, according to the Lancaster County District Attorney’s Office. The district attorney’s office and Columbia Borough Police filed and approved the charge, according to a Monday release, against 30-year-old Frederick Kilheffer of […]
local21news.com
Carlisle Police looking for person of interest regarding hit and run in late Sept.
CUMBERLAND COUNTY, Pa. — The Carlisle Police Department received a report of a hit and run in the area of S. Hanover Street and I-81 in Carlisle Borough. Police say they were informed the hit and run was around September 27, around 3:30 p.m. The person of interest was...
pahomepage.com
Pennsylvania State Trooper hit by vehicle while investigating Franklin County crash
A Pennsylvania State Police Trooper was struck by a passing vehicle while investigating a crash Monday morning in Franklin County, according to State Police. Pennsylvania State Trooper hit by vehicle while investigating …. A Pennsylvania State Police Trooper was struck by a passing vehicle while investigating a crash Monday morning...
local21news.com
Two vehicles stolen at Messiah University, police investigating
CUMBERLAND COUNTY, Pa. (WHP) — Police are investigating after two vehicles were reported stolen at Messiah University. Police say several other vehicles were also broken into. According to authorities, their investigation determined that the vehicles had been stolen in the early morning hours of October 31. Police say one...
lebtown.com
Blotter: Harassment, assault, disorderly conduct, thefts, vehicle accidents
Vehicle Accident, Stop Signs and Yield Signs – At 9:07 p.m. Oct. 22, a crash occurred at the intersecting roads of Mount Zion and Greble roads when a 2018 Harley-Davidson Road Glide driven by a 66-year-old Lebanon man was traveling south on Mount Zion and a 2006 Toyota Corolla driven by a 17-year-old Myerstown female proceeded through a stop sign without clearance. The Harley-Davidson hit the Toyota on its driver’s side as it pulled into the intersection. The juvenile was wearing her seatbelt at the time of the crash and sustained no injuries. The Lebanon man was not wearing his seatbelt and sustained minor injuries but refused transport. Police cited the juvenile with stop signs and yield signs.
Police: Thieves steal catalytic converters from vehicles in Lancaster County
LITITZ, Pa. — Police in Lancaster County are investigating a series of catalytic converter thefts that occurred earlier this month in Warwick Township. At least two such thefts occurred between Oct. 15 and Oct. 17 in the same general area, according to Northern Lancaster County Regional Police. The first...
Selinsgrove Center employees charged for allegedly lying about resident's fall
Selinsgrove, Pa. — Following the injury of a resident at Selinsgrove Center, two former employees were charged for mishandling her care and falsifying records. Stacey Nerhood, 42, of Richfield, and Bradley Molyneaux, 39, of Northumberland, were recently charged with endangering the welfare of a dependent and tampering with records for the April 25 incident in which 89-year-old resident Ethel Krouse was injured. Police say the pair lied about Krouse's fall,...
Comments / 0