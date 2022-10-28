Read full article on original website
Judy Ledbetter
4d ago
They're Really Nice People, They Helped Rescue A Mother Cat & Kittens. & Found Homes For Them All. God Bless 💗🙌🐾
iheart.com
Sacramento SPCA Pet Of The Week: Humphrey!
Humphrey is a 5 year old Heinz 57 mix who is looking for his forever home. Humphrey is a smart guy - he knows sit, down, and shake and will happily perform for treats! At 90lbs, he's a big fella, so we think older "sturdy" kids would be a good match for him. Humphrey also loves to play fetch! We don't have a history of him living with other animals, but our staff can chat with you about whether your animals at home would be a good fit! Come down to meet him today!
Fox40
Sacramento Wedding Faire
Come on a Thursday evening and enjoy the wedding fair at this newly renovated Natomas hotel by Sheraton. Meet wedding professionals in multiple categories. Win prizes and giveaways including a $10K Wedding Package & 10 Las Vegas winners announced during the Entertainment Segment that starts at 7:30 PM. Free Food & Beverage Tasting, Cash Bar, & Cafe open for meal purchase. Parking is FREE!
Huge crowds of tick-or-treaters flock to East Sacramento on Halloween
SACRAMENTO - East Sacramento might have been visited by a record number of trick-or-treaters Monday night, or at least it seemed that way to locals. In East Sacramento, the crowd started gathering well before sundown, and by 7 p.m., people filled the streets and traffic came to a near standstill. Longtime residents say it's the most trick-or-treaters they've ever seen -- or perhaps after two lackluster covid-era Halloweens, it just seems like it. "It is probably the biggest Halloween we have experienced since we moved here," said Jenny Simmons. "I'm wondering is, you know, covid is tailing off and maybe now people are just ready to get back into it.""The only thing that ever concerns me is the amount of traffic -- running through stop signs as we just saw," said Alina Cervantes. One East Sacramento homeowner tells CBS13 he bought 800 pieces of candy, which last just 90 minutes.
Want to help the unhoused in Sacramento? These are the items you can donate to shelters
(KTXL) — Shelters and aid organizations in Sacramento that help the unhoused population maintain lists of items that can be donated in order to help the needy. While there are staples like food, water and warm clothing, there are many other items that can be donated that are probably not so obvious. Loaves and Fishes: […]
Fox40
Honey and the trapcat
Honey and The Trapcat is a new twist to an old favorite. Front Street is home to Sacramento’s newest yet oldest hidden gem. Their goal is to create a comfortable and welcoming vibe through the downstairs entrance, which extends a half block underneath historic Sacramento to a huge courtyard patio.
Yuba City cat found playing with bat that later tested positive for rabies
YUBA CITY – A Yuba City resident's cat is under strict quarantine after the bat it was found playing with tested positive for rabies, officials say. Yuba City officials say, on Oct. 24, the cat was found playing with the live bat on the ground near the 1400 block of Inglewood Court. Animal Services staff came and collected the bat and tested it for rabies. The bat was found to be rabid, officials say. Due to the positive test, the cat will now be under a strict 30-day quarantine. Officials say the incident is an important reminder for residents to keep their pets' rabies vaccinations up to date.
Elk Grove animal services waive adoption fees over the weekend
ELK GROVE, Calif. (KTXL) — The City of Elk Grove Animal Services will waive all adoption fees for all pets through Sunday, Oct. 30. According to a Facebook post, Elk Grove Animal Services is running low on cat kennels, and space in their small animal room, as well as still having a number of dogs. […]
KCRA.com
Thousands celebrate Diwali in Rancho Cordova Saturday
RANCHO CORDOVA, Calif. — In Rancho Cordova Saturday, thousands of people celebrated Diwali at BAPS Sacramento. Organizers estimated more than 3,500 people came by the temple to celebrate. “We're celebrating Diwali,” said Niraj Dhanani, who is a community outreach coordinator at BAPS Sacramento. “We celebrating here today with the...
Fox40
Halloween decorations in Roseville neighborhood vandalized, destroyed
ROSEVILLE, Calif. (KTXL) — Five people were arrested Sunday night after several thousand dollars of Halloween lawn decorations were destroyed, the Roseville Police Department said. According to police, between 10 and 11 p.m. officers responded to reports of people vandalizing decorations in the area of Fiddyment Farms and Sun...
elkgrovetribune.com
City Euthanizes “Dangerous” German Shepherd
Elk Grove officials humanely euthanized a young German Shepherd despite a series of legal challenges to spare its life. The city labeled Zeus as a “dangerous animal” for biting two people, including a police officer. A media release on the city’s Animal Services Facebook page confirmed the dog’s death on October 28. The post called it a “difficult situation for all involved” and that they did not take the matter “lightly.”
Mountain Democrat
MORE beauty along Placerville Drive
Mural, garden plaza unveiled at Motherlode Rehabilitation Enterprises. Magic happens when great minds collaborate and it was a magical moment when the community mural was unveiled at Mother Lode Rehabilitation Enterprises on Placerville Drive in Placerville. The Oct. 25 event was the culmination of hours of work from idea, to...
Oak Park Halloween House's ode to neighborhood artists
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Bubbling bones and ghastly ghouls are just the way to ring in the season of giving for Aimee Phelps and Danell Eschaur. For the past 13 years, the couple has been behind the Oak Park Halloween house on 33rd Street and 4th Avenue, and for them, scaring is caring.
German shepherd known as ‘Zeus,’ who bit two people, was euthanized, officials say
ELK GROVE, Calif. (KTXL) — Zeus, a German shepherd who was scheduled to be euthanized in August for biting multiple people, was euthanized Friday, according to a Facebook post from the city of Elk Grove Animal Services. On May 16, officers from the Elk Grove Police Department arrived at a neighborhood after receiving a report […]
CBS News
Dangerous Elk Grove dog "Zeus" euthanized
The German shepherd named "Zeus" which was declared dangerous by the city of Elk Grove has been put down, despite desperate pleas from its owner. The owner had appealed several rulings to euthanize the German shepherd after it bit three people, including a police officer.
Only on 13: Halloween hatchet-attack victim speaks on recovery, forgiveness 1 year later
PLACERVILLE -- A woman who survived being attacked with a hatchet on Halloween night in 2021 is still recovering one year later, left blind in one eye. She tells CBS13 in an exclusive interview she has been able to find forgiveness for the two assailants who changed her life forever. Placerville's annual Halloween celebration that takes over downtown is a place for family fun, costumes, music and trick-or-treating. It ended in a nightmare for Kristine Hall last year.It was late at night, Hall was heading home after eating dinner downtown following the Halloween celebration. It was then that she was brutally...
Citrus Heights community comes together to save Halloween spirit
CITRUS HEIGHTS, Calif. — A Citrus Heights family spent 19 hours putting up a massive Halloween display only to have it ruined by vandals, but the community rallied together to help repair the decorations just in time for the holiday. Nick Edens says he and his family decorate their...
earnthenecklace.com
Melanie Hunter Leaving KCRA 3 News: Where Is the Sacramento Reporter Going?
Sacramento residents saw changes in the morning lineup at their local news station. Melanie Hunter said she is leaving KCRA 3 News in 2022. The announcement naturally led to some questions. Most want to know why the meteorologist and traffic reporter was absent and if she will return. They especially want to know if she will remain in California. This year has been a big one for Hunter’s personal life, and she is also moving up the career ladder. Fortunately, Melanie Hunter answered most questions about her departure from KCRA 3.
KCRA.com
Roseville homeowner speaks out after Halloween decorations destroyed, 5 teens arrested
ROSEVILLE, Calif. — Five teenagers accused of a vandalism spree in Roseville that targeted Halloween decorations have been arrested. One of the victims told KCRA 3 that within 30 seconds, the vandals had destroyed a display that was years in the making. "I’ve been working on it for four...
KCRA.com
Northern California forecast: Timeline for rain in the Valley, Sierra snow this week
On Halloween day we’ll see increasing clouds in the Sacramento area, but rain and snow are expected to make their way over Northern California on Tuesday and Wednesday. For Monday, we’ll have a mix of sunshine and clouds with a high temperature of around 72 degrees. This content...
Mountain Democrat
Book of Mormon spreads the Good Word in Sacramento
The New York Times calls it “the best musical of this century.” The Washington Post says, “It is the kind of evening that restores your faith in musicals.” And Entertainment Weekly says, “Grade A: the funniest musical of all time.”. It’s “The Book of Mormon,”...
