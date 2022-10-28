Read full article on original website
Shawn Michaels Reflects On Being Beaten Up By Six Marines
Shawn Michaels will be the first to admit that he wasn't always the most mature person back in the day. The two-time WWE Hall of Famer may have come out the other side with a remarkable career, but he didn't take the easiest road to get there. Struggles with drug addiction took their toll, and on one October night in 1995, "The Heartbreak Kid" wound up on the receiving end of a real-life beatdown, purportedly by six Marines.
Seth Rollins Introduces A New Look On WWE Raw
WWE United States Champion Seth Rollins brought back an old character trait on this week's "WWE Raw" in Dallas, TX, sporting blonde hair for the first time since his days as a member of The Authority in 2015. Rollins stepped out looking noticeably different during his match against Austin Theory,...
Sheamus Ties The Knot In 'Fairytale Wedding'
Over his decade-plus career in WWE, four time World Champion Sheamus has reached the top of the pinnacle, and now, he has found success outside of the ring in marriage. On October 28th, 2022, Sheamus married Isabella Revilla. WWE's official website posted, "Irish eyes are smiling! Sheamus and his beautiful...
WWE Finally Explains Why Dexter Lumis Has Been Targeting The Miz
After three months of Dexter Lumis tormenting The Miz on WWE TV, we finally have some answers as to why Lumis has been targeting the A-Lister since his WWE comeback. On the 10/31 episode of "WWE Raw," Johnny Gargano accused The Miz of paying Lumis to "stage a series of attacks" on him, just so he could draw the attention of the paparazzi. Introduced as "a whistle-blower with an inside scoop" by Byron Saxton in a 60-minute style interview titled "The True Story of Dexter Lumis & The Miz," Gargano would provide the backstory to the ongoing WWE storyline.
Jimmy Uso Is All For NXT Superstar Potentially Joining The Bloodline
The Bloodline is currently riding high in WWE, but Jimmy Uso is open to adding one more family member to the dominant stable. During a recent interview with TMZ Sports, the WWE Superstar revealed that he wants Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson's daughter, Ava Raine, to join the family-centric faction following her impressive on-screen debut during the October 25 episode of "NXT."
Kevin Von Erich Is Blown Away By Actor's Pro Wrestling Physique
Hollywood has no shortage of actors playing real-life professional wrestlers, but while fans wait for Chris Hemsworth's depiction of Hulk Hogan, there's another on-screen wrestling story that's likely to arrive sometime in 2023. "The Iron Claw" is currently filming, and will follow the story of the legendary Von Erich family, with Zac Efron playing the part of Kevin Von Erich. In a recent conversation with TMZ, it turns out the former World Class Championship Wrestling champion has nothing but praise for how Efron is approaching the role.
How A Chance Meeting With A Former Child Star Led To Paul Wight's Wrestling Career
Standing 7 feet tall and weighing over 400 pounds, Paul "The Big Show" Wight has always been a larger-than-life individual. Wight has had a historic wrestling career, winning seven world championships and being a major figure in all of the major promotions of his era — WWE, WCW, and ECW. He currently is signed to All Elite Wrestling, stepping into the next era of his profession as a commentator. Despite 28 years in the wrestling business, Wight didn't grow up with dreams of being a wrestler.
World Series Rainout Causes Change To WWE SmackDown Broadcast
With Game 3 of the ongoing World Series between the Philadelphia Phillies and Houston Astros getting rained out Monday, it is now confirmed that Friday's "WWE SmackDown" broadcast will air on FOX instead of FS1. According to Dave Meltzer of The Wrestling Observer, WWE "got the word" late Monday that...
WWE's Braun Strowman Says Upcoming Match Will Be 'Monumental'
Braun Strowman will be competing in his first premium live event match since returning to WWE next weekend in Saudi Arabia when he goes one on one against Omos at WWE's Crown Jewel. The match is being billed as a clash of the giants between two of the biggest members of the roster, with the two men having worked to one-up each other in recent times, and Strowman has taken to Instagram to claim it is, "A fight fit for literal kings."
Plans For Top WWE Star Reportedly Paused Due To Sami Zayn's Popularity
For the last several weeks, Sami Zayn has suddenly become one of WWE's most popular stars, due to his involvement in The Bloodline. The story of Zayn working his way into the good graces of Undisputed WWE Universal Champion and "Tribal Chief" Roman Reigns, much to the dismay of Reigns' cousin, Jey Uso, has been well-received by fans and critics alike, and audience reactions to Zayn are seemingly growing louder and louder. And while this is probably the most prominent Zayn has been in WWE since arriving on the main roster, it's also reportedly come at the temporary expense of his longtime friend, Kevin Owens.
Halloween And Football Lead To Scary Viewership Numbers For WWE Raw
"WWE Raw" not only had the NFL to deal with on Monday night, but Halloween as well, and viewership saw the effects of both. Wrestlenomics shared viewership information for Halloween night and "Raw" for October 31 received a total average viewership of 1,501,000, down eight percent from last week's number of 1,640,000.
AJ Lee Reacts To WWE NXT Star's Tribute
"WWE NXT" star Cora Jade has made her fandom of former WWE Diva's Champion AJ Lee very clear. During a recent live event in Melbourne, Florida, Jade competed in a special Halloween battle royal to decide the number one contender for the "NXT" Women's Championship while cosplaying as Lee. Though Jade came up short in that match, she posted a picture of her costume on social media after the event, calling Lee her "mother," and later received a response from Lee — real name AJ Mendez — on Twitter.
Kevin Owens Declares This WWE Star The Most Painful To Wrestle
The professional wrestling business is a dangerous one that is filled with hard-hitting people who create high-risk moves for the entertainment of fans. Of course, stepping into the ring with anyone will leave a wrestler with bumps and bruises from the ring, but there are certain talents who are much more physical inside the ring. When speaking to "The Happy Hour," Kevin Owens made it clear there is one person that is the most painful to wrestle – "Bobby Lashley."
Kevin Owens Has Never Had Singles Match Against This Top WWE Star
Kevin Owens has had a plethora of high-profile matches since joining WWE in 2014, most notably facing Hall of Famer "Stone Cold" Steve Austin at this year's WrestleMania. That said, Owens has battled a large majority of the active roster, in addition to legends. However, there is one performer he has never faced one-on-one, even though both Superstars have been in the same company for a while.
New WWE Women's Tag Team Champions Crowned On Raw
Alexa Bliss & Asuka are your new WWE Women's Tag Team Champions. The veteran Superstars, who returned to "WWE Raw" this week from a month-long hiatus, defeated Damage CTRL's IYO SKY and Dakota Kai in the main event of the show to begin their first reign as champions. Towards the...
Shawn Michaels Says It Was Never A Secret WWE Star Would Ascend To Power
The wrestling landscape made an emphatic shift in the year 2022, with several shocking returns and moments that will last a lifetime in the eyes of fans. But none was more seismic than the announcement of Vince McMahon retiring from his lifelong role as WWE Chairman and CEO. With Stephanie McMahon taking over the CEO side of things along with Nick Khan, Triple H was appointed Chief Content Officer for the WWE, overseeing the company's entire creative landscape. This role allowed the former WWE Champion to bring back several fan favorites who were released by Vince and create compelling storylines and moments for fans to marvel over.
GCW Owner Jokes That Stephanie McMahon Is 'Gang Affiliated'
Stephanie McMahon may be the co-CEO and Chairwoman of WWE, but GCW owner Brett Lauderdale says she's down with Nick Gage and MDK. Lauderdale has referred to McMahon as a close personal friend, and there have been rumblings of a possible business relationship between GCW and WWE, which Lauderdale addressed during a recent interview with Wrestling Inc.'s Nick Hausman.
Brutus Beefcake Weighs In On The Acclaimed's Scissoring Craze
Max Caster and Anthony Bowens make up The Acclaimed, and represent AEW as their current World Tag Team Champions. And in recent weeks, "Scissor me, Daddy Ass," has taken on a life of its own alongside their buddy Billy Gunn. So much so that even Brutus "The Barber" Beefcake is weighing in. On the latest episode of "Good Karma Wrestling," the WWE Hall of Famer had something to say on the craze that's been sweeping through AEW.
Shawn Michaels Recalls WWE Firing Him After His First Match
Shawn Michaels has long been considered wrestling royalty, but his career aspirations were nearly dashed at the age of 22. Michaels and Marty Jannetty had been gaining momentum as The Midnight Rockers under the American Wrestling Association banner. The two signed with WWE in 1987, only to be fired after their first match with the promotion. Michaels recalled what happened during an appearance on Logan Paul's "IMPAULSIVE" podcast.
Rey Mysterio's Three-Year Break From The WWE Was For An Important Reason
Rey Mysterio's pro wrestling career has largely been synonymous with WWE. After signing with the company in 2002, Mysterio went on to achieve many milestones and win numerous championships in the process. However, in 2015, the former WWE Champion decided to step away once his contract expired. Soon afterward, Mysterio returned to Lucha Libre AAA Worldwide for the first time in 20 years. The high-flyer also took his talents to "Lucha Underground" and the independent scene for a few years.
