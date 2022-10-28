Vehicle Accident, Stop Signs and Yield Signs – At 9:07 p.m. Oct. 22, a crash occurred at the intersecting roads of Mount Zion and Greble roads when a 2018 Harley-Davidson Road Glide driven by a 66-year-old Lebanon man was traveling south on Mount Zion and a 2006 Toyota Corolla driven by a 17-year-old Myerstown female proceeded through a stop sign without clearance. The Harley-Davidson hit the Toyota on its driver’s side as it pulled into the intersection. The juvenile was wearing her seatbelt at the time of the crash and sustained no injuries. The Lebanon man was not wearing his seatbelt and sustained minor injuries but refused transport. Police cited the juvenile with stop signs and yield signs.

LEBANON, PA ・ 1 DAY AGO