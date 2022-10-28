Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Corn Cob Acres: An Endless Fun-Zone for KidsMelissa FrostMountville, PA
Dining at Root: An All-Vegan, Delicious Experience [Lancaster, PA]Melissa FrostLancaster, PA
Studies back PA witness claiming alien abduction caused psychic abilitiesRoger MarshElizabethtown, PA
These Pancakes Have Been Named the Best in PennsylvaniaTravel MavenLancaster, PA
Nate's Sandwich Shoppe: New-ish to Gallery Row and the Lancaster Food SceneMelissa FrostLancaster, PA
Related
WGAL
Burglars use crowbars to break into multiple buildings in Hanover, York County
HANOVER, Pa. — Police in York County are investigating a burglary at a cycle shop. West Manheim Township police said three people used crowbars to break into multiple buildings at the Motosports Cycle Shop on Baltimore Pike on Oct. 14. They arrived in a dark gray SUV, possibly a...
Coroner IDs 20-year-old killed in central Pa. crash
A 20-year-old Dauphin County man killed over the weekend in a crash on Route 283 has been identified. The Lancaster County Coroner’s Office said Galvin Paniagua, of Hershey, was pronounced dead at the scene of a crash that took place just before 11 p.m. Saturday in Rapho Township. Paniagua...
Police: Thieves steal catalytic converters from vehicles in Lancaster County
LITITZ, Pa. — Police in Lancaster County are investigating a series of catalytic converter thefts that occurred earlier this month in Warwick Township. At least two such thefts occurred between Oct. 15 and Oct. 17 in the same general area, according to Northern Lancaster County Regional Police. The first...
Dog found dead on Cumberland County highway; police looking for owners
East Pennsboro police are looking for the owners of a German Shepherd that was struck and killed Monday. The approximately 1-year-old dog was found around 8:15 a.m. on Route 11/15 (State Street) in Enola, police said. The dog was wearing an orange and gray collar. Anyone with information on this...
local21news.com
Carlisle Police looking for person of interest regarding hit and run in late Sept.
CUMBERLAND COUNTY, Pa. — The Carlisle Police Department received a report of a hit and run in the area of S. Hanover Street and I-81 in Carlisle Borough. Police say they were informed the hit and run was around September 27, around 3:30 p.m. The person of interest was...
Berks Walmart Employee Groped Coworker, Police Say
A Berks County Walmart employee was arrested after police said he groped a female coworker while on the job. Alexis Betancourt, 39, of Reading, was working a shift with a 20-year-old woman in the store's garden center when he "grabbed and touched her inappropriately multiple times," wrote Caernarvon Township police.
WGAL
Mechanicsburg police ask for help solving decades-old fatal hit-and-run
MECHANICSBURG, Pa. — Police in Cumberland County are asking for help solving a fatal hit-and-run that happened 23 years ago. On Halloween night in 1999, 30-year-old Rusty Aurand was struck and killed in Mechanicsburg. Aurand was headed home after a night out with his girlfriend. Officers said he was...
abc27.com
Pequea Bridge reopens in Lancaster County
LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — A bridge located in Lancaster County has officially reopened after several years. The Pequea #2 Bridge had closed for safety reasons. Crews worked to straighten the roadway and constructed a new bridge. The reopening of the bridge today is part of the county’s multi-year...
abc27.com
Lebanon gas station robbed, police looking for suspect
LEBANON, Pa. (WHTM) – Lebanon City Police are looking for the man who robbed a gas station on Sunday morning. Police say at 1:15 a.m. on Oct. 30 officers responded to the Gulf gas station on 1201 Cumberland Street. The clerk told police a man approached the checkout counter saying he had a gun and demanded money.
lebtown.com
Blotter: Harassment, assault, disorderly conduct, thefts, vehicle accidents
Vehicle Accident, Stop Signs and Yield Signs – At 9:07 p.m. Oct. 22, a crash occurred at the intersecting roads of Mount Zion and Greble roads when a 2018 Harley-Davidson Road Glide driven by a 66-year-old Lebanon man was traveling south on Mount Zion and a 2006 Toyota Corolla driven by a 17-year-old Myerstown female proceeded through a stop sign without clearance. The Harley-Davidson hit the Toyota on its driver’s side as it pulled into the intersection. The juvenile was wearing her seatbelt at the time of the crash and sustained no injuries. The Lebanon man was not wearing his seatbelt and sustained minor injuries but refused transport. Police cited the juvenile with stop signs and yield signs.
pahomepage.com
Pennsylvania State Trooper hit by vehicle while investigating Franklin County crash
A Pennsylvania State Police Trooper was struck by a passing vehicle while investigating a crash Monday morning in Franklin County, according to State Police. Pennsylvania State Trooper hit by vehicle while investigating …. A Pennsylvania State Police Trooper was struck by a passing vehicle while investigating a crash Monday morning...
8 charged in Berks County Jail drug smuggling investigation
The Berks County District Attorney’s Office announced Tuesday afternoon that they have charged eight people in a scheme to smuggle drugs into Berks County Jail following multi-month investigation. In mid-April of 2022, the Berks County Jail officials became aware of a scheme involving several inmates actively smuggling drugs into...
York County man sentenced for firearms, drug trafficking charges
RED LION, Pa. (WHTM) — A Red Lion man was sentenced to one year in prison for drug trafficking and firearms offenses, according to a release from the United States Attorney’s Office for the Middle District of Pennsylvania. Waylon Hutcheson, 22, pleaded guilty on Oct. 26, 2021, to possession with intent to distribute marijuana and […]
pahomepage.com
Deadly Sunbury fire under investigation
Wilkes-Barre turns Wilkes-Scary for kid-friendly …. Wilkes-Barre turns Wilkes-Scary for kid-friendly fun. 2 confirmed dead in plane crash in Hanover Twp. 2 confirmed dead in plane crash in Hanover Twp. Police investigating deadly morning crash. Police investigating deadly morning crash. Luzerne County Bureau of Elections debuts new ballot-sorting …. Luzerne...
pahomepage.com
Fatal crash closed Route 283 for hours in Lancaster County
Fatal crash closed Route 283 for hours in Lancaster …. Fatal crash closed Route 283 for hours in Lancaster County. Wilkes-Barre turns Wilkes-Scary for kid-friendly …. Wilkes-Barre turns Wilkes-Scary for kid-friendly fun. Investigation continues into plane crash. Investigation continues into plane crash. Dek hockey rink debuts in Wilkes-Barre. Dek hockey...
WGAL
Lancaster County woman loses $5,700 to scammer
A Lancaster County woman lost thousands of dollars to a scammer, according to police. Related video above: Here's how to spot a legal threat scam. Warwick Township police said the victim told them she received a call Thursday morning from a man claiming to be with U.S. Border Patrol. He told the victim that her name was associated with drug smuggling and about $90,000 of drug money.
lebtown.com
Suspect says he’s armed, flees with cash after robbing Gulf gas station in Lebanon
Police are seeking the public’s help in locating a suspect involved with an apparent armed robbery of a Lebanon gas station at 1:15 a.m. Sunday, Oct. 30. Lebanon police said they were dispatched at that time for a robbery that had just occurred at a Gulf gas station at 1201 Cumberland St.
pahomepage.com
Car crashes into tree after hit-and-run accident in Dauphin County
Car crashes into tree after hit-and-run accident in Dauphin County. Car crashes into tree after hit-and-run accident …. Car crashes into tree after hit-and-run accident in Dauphin County. Deutsch Institute brunch with Halloween fun. Deutsch Institute brunch with Halloween fun. Wilkes-Barre turns Wilkes-Scary for kid-friendly …. Wilkes-Barre turns Wilkes-Scary for...
lebtown.com
The latest food safety violations in Lebanon County
3 – 305.11 Food Storage, Preventing Contamination from the Premises. Observed meat in a pail beneath the handwash sink, where is it subject to splash from handwashing. Moved. 4 – 101.11 Characteristics – Materials for Construction and Repair. Plastic dish pans and plastic bus tubs that have...
Harrisburg restaurant owner gets decades in prison after drug trafficking conviction
The former owner of Queenie’s Cafe in Harrisburg, found guilty of trafficking cocaine with another city business owner, could serve up to two decades in prison, federal prosecutors said. Saqueena Williams, 46, of Harrisburg, was sentenced Thursday to up to 20 years in prison for cocaine trafficking and weapons...
Comments / 0