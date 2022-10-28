ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Middletown, PA

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

Daily Voice

Berks Walmart Employee Groped Coworker, Police Say

A Berks County Walmart employee was arrested after police said he groped a female coworker while on the job. Alexis Betancourt, 39, of Reading, was working a shift with a 20-year-old woman in the store's garden center when he "grabbed and touched her inappropriately multiple times," wrote Caernarvon Township police.
abc27.com

Pequea Bridge reopens in Lancaster County

LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — A bridge located in Lancaster County has officially reopened after several years. The Pequea #2 Bridge had closed for safety reasons. Crews worked to straighten the roadway and constructed a new bridge. The reopening of the bridge today is part of the county’s multi-year...
abc27.com

Lebanon gas station robbed, police looking for suspect

LEBANON, Pa. (WHTM) – Lebanon City Police are looking for the man who robbed a gas station on Sunday morning. Police say at 1:15 a.m. on Oct. 30 officers responded to the Gulf gas station on 1201 Cumberland Street. The clerk told police a man approached the checkout counter saying he had a gun and demanded money.
LEBANON, PA
lebtown.com

Blotter: Harassment, assault, disorderly conduct, thefts, vehicle accidents

Vehicle Accident, Stop Signs and Yield Signs – At 9:07 p.m. Oct. 22, a crash occurred at the intersecting roads of Mount Zion and Greble roads when a 2018 Harley-Davidson Road Glide driven by a 66-year-old Lebanon man was traveling south on Mount Zion and a 2006 Toyota Corolla driven by a 17-year-old Myerstown female proceeded through a stop sign without clearance. The Harley-Davidson hit the Toyota on its driver’s side as it pulled into the intersection. The juvenile was wearing her seatbelt at the time of the crash and sustained no injuries. The Lebanon man was not wearing his seatbelt and sustained minor injuries but refused transport. Police cited the juvenile with stop signs and yield signs.
LEBANON, PA
Berks Weekly

8 charged in Berks County Jail drug smuggling investigation

The Berks County District Attorney’s Office announced Tuesday afternoon that they have charged eight people in a scheme to smuggle drugs into Berks County Jail following multi-month investigation. In mid-April of 2022, the Berks County Jail officials became aware of a scheme involving several inmates actively smuggling drugs into...
BERKS COUNTY, PA
abc27 News

York County man sentenced for firearms, drug trafficking charges

RED LION, Pa. (WHTM) — A Red Lion man was sentenced to one year in prison for drug trafficking and firearms offenses, according to a release from the United States Attorney’s Office for the Middle District of Pennsylvania. Waylon Hutcheson, 22, pleaded guilty on Oct. 26, 2021, to possession with intent to distribute marijuana and […]
YORK COUNTY, PA
pahomepage.com

Deadly Sunbury fire under investigation

Deadly Sunbury fire under investigation
SUNBURY, PA
pahomepage.com

Fatal crash closed Route 283 for hours in Lancaster County

Fatal crash closed Route 283 for hours in Lancaster County
LANCASTER COUNTY, PA
WGAL

Lancaster County woman loses $5,700 to scammer

A Lancaster County woman lost thousands of dollars to a scammer, according to police. Related video above: Here's how to spot a legal threat scam. Warwick Township police said the victim told them she received a call Thursday morning from a man claiming to be with U.S. Border Patrol. He told the victim that her name was associated with drug smuggling and about $90,000 of drug money.
LANCASTER COUNTY, PA
pahomepage.com

Car crashes into tree after hit-and-run accident in Dauphin County

Car crashes into tree after hit-and-run accident in Dauphin County
DAUPHIN COUNTY, PA
lebtown.com

The latest food safety violations in Lebanon County

3 – 305.11 Food Storage, Preventing Contamination from the Premises. Observed meat in a pail beneath the handwash sink, where is it subject to splash from handwashing. Moved. 4 – 101.11 Characteristics – Materials for Construction and Repair. Plastic dish pans and plastic bus tubs that have...
LEBANON COUNTY, PA

