New York State

mountainlake.org

Stephen Chilton | Candidate for New York’s 115th Assembly District | VOTE 2022

We profile the Republican and Conservative Party candidate running in the race for the 115th Assembly District. Stephen Chilton III is from Ellenburg Center, New York. Chilton, who is a political newcomer, is challenging incumbent Democrat Billy Jones for the North Country’s seat in the New York State Assembly. We sit down with him to talk about why he’s running for the Assembly, and the issues he’s focused on.
ELLENBURG CENTER, NY
Extended Interview: Stephen Chilton III | VOTE 2022

Watch our extended interview with 115th Assembly Republican & Conservative Party Candidate Stephen Chilton III. We discuss the tax burden on small business in New York, eliminating New York’s Income Tax, COVID/vaccine mandates, the proposed Environmental Bond Act on the November ballot, and hydrofracking in New York State.

