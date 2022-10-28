We profile the Republican and Conservative Party candidate running in the race for the 115th Assembly District. Stephen Chilton III is from Ellenburg Center, New York. Chilton, who is a political newcomer, is challenging incumbent Democrat Billy Jones for the North Country’s seat in the New York State Assembly. We sit down with him to talk about why he’s running for the Assembly, and the issues he’s focused on.

ELLENBURG CENTER, NY ・ 14 HOURS AGO