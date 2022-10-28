Read full article on original website
Related
fox26houston.com
Aggravated kidnapping investigation leads to chase in Harris, Montgomery counties
Authorities say an investigation into a report of an aggravated kidnapping led to a pursuit that ended in Montgomery County. The Harris County Sheriff’s Office says they initially responded to a call about an aggravated kidnapping earlier in the day on Sunday. The investigation then led them to another location.
KSAT 12
Woman extradited to Texas after handcuffed, malnourished kids escaped home, report says
A woman whose twin children were found handcuffed and malnourished after they escaped their Houston-area home has been extradited to Texas. Zaikiya Duncan, 40, appeared in a Harris County court on Sunday and was charged with two counts of assault on a family member and two counts of aggravated assault on a family member, authorities told KPRC, KSAT’s sister station in Houston.
Manhunt underway in Montgomery County following SWAT standoff, sheriff office says
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Texas — One man was arrested, while another remains on the run following a SWAT standoff in Magnolia Sunday night, according to the Harris County Sheriff's Office. This happened at 9:30 p.m. on Highway 149 and Jackson Road. According to the Harris County Sheriff’s Office, it all...
cw39.com
Roommate shoots suspect in home invasion in Spring, deputies say
SPRING, Texas (KIAH) — A woman was held at gunpoint in her own home in Spring on Monday night. It happened around 11 p.m. as the woman was walking back to her home on the 24000 block of Stratton Creek Drive when two armed men approached her. Harris County...
1 of 2 suspects wanted in active investigation arrested in chase that ended in crash, deputies say
After the suspects crashed, a DPS high-altitude surveillance plane got involved and tracked them into the woods, deputies said. Only one of them was detained and arrested.
KHOU
Pregnant woman robbed at gunpoint by men pretending to be CenterPoint Energy workers, court documents say
HUMBLE, Texas — An 18-year-old has been arrested after he pretended to be a CenterPoint Energy worker and allegedly robbed a pregnant woman at gunpoint. Court records claim Xavier Cuenca, 18, and one other person forced their way into her Humble area home in October. Police are still searching...
fox26houston.com
Mother accused of torturing teenage twins extradited back to Harris County
CYPRESS, Texas - The mother accused of torturing her 15-year-old twins and locking them in a laundry room has been extradited back to Harris County. Zaikiya Duncan, 40, is back in Harris County and behind bars, after being extradited from Baton Rouge, Louisiana over the weekend. BACKGROUND: 40-year-old mother of...
kwhi.com
WARRANT ARREST SUNDAY ON BRENHAM MAN
A Brenham man was arrested Sunday on a warrant. Brenham Police report that Sunday afternoon at 3:45, Cpl. Jose Perez observed a subject driving in the area of South Jackson Street at College Avenue that he knew had an active felony warrant for their arrest. Cpl. Perez effected a traffic stop on the vehicle and was able to take Edward Leon McCullough Jr, 25 of Brenham, into custody on warrant for Assault Family or Household Member by Impeding Breath or Circulation in connection to an assault report filed on Friday.
bluebonnetnews.com
Crime Stoppers names this week’s Featured Felons
The persons in the attached photo were named as this week’s Featured Felons by the Multi-County Crime Stoppers organization, which serves Montgomery, Liberty and San Jacinto counties. All persons had active warrants as of Oct. 28, 2022. If you see one of the persons pictured, do not attempt to...
mocomotive.com
ONE IN SUSPECT IN CUSTODY IN MONTGOMERY-
A manhunt is going on in the Magnolia area. Harris County Sheriff’s Office pursued a vehicle to Hall Drive. Dogs and a helicopter are now searching. the area between Hall Drive, Magnolia Hills Drive, and High Meadow Estates. No descriptio…. Original Article: https://montgomerycountypolicereporter.com/one-in-suspect-in-custody-in-montgomery/
Crews dig through landfill as search for missing toddler last seen in Pasadena continues
ALVIN, Texas — The search for a missing 2-year-old who was last seen in Pasadena has moved to a landfill on private property. Nadia Lee has been missing since Oct. 16 and the search continued Monday at a massive landfill in the Alvin area off Highway 6. Texas EquuSearch...
fox26houston.com
Search underway for 3 robbers accused of shooting man on Gulf Fwy
HOUSTON - Authorities are looking for 3 men who drove up to a man on Gulf Fwy Saturday night and robbed him at gunpoint before shooting him in the stomach. It happened around 10:45 p.m. in the 6100 block of Gulf Fwy in southeast Houston near Brays Bayou. Officials say...
'He decided to go ballistic on me' | Houston man says driver ripped apart, rammed his car after crash
HOUSTON, Texas — A Houston driver says he was involved in a road rage attack after his car was destroyed by another driver. It happened near the intersection of Richmond and Westheimer in west Houston. Emmanuel Escot says he was minding his own business, heading east on Westheimer when...
fox26houston.com
3 people arrested in northwest Houston, one jumped off bridge to avoid arrest
HARRIS COUNTY, Texas - Three people involved in two separate aggravated robberies have been arrested in Harris County. Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez reported that deputies responded to an aggravated robbery at the Walmart located at 13003 Tomball Parkway in northwest Houston. While in the area, Gonzalez says another aggravated robbery occurred and the person was arrested.
Gulf Freeway reopens following eight-vehicle crash
HOUSTON — UPDATE: The freeway has since reopened. An eight-vehicle crash has shut down the Gulf Freeway heading inbound Monday morning, according to the Houston Police Department. This happened around 6:15 a.m. heading north just past Telephone Road. You'll want to avoid this trouble if your commute takes you...
1 killed at Houston party attended by Migos, police say
HOUSTON (AP) — Houston police say one person was fatally shot and two others injured early Tuesday at a private party attended by members of the rap group Migos. Police would not identify the person killed, only describing him as a Black man in his late 20s. Houston Police Lt. Ronnie Willkens said the man appeared to have been shot in the head or neck.
mocomotive.com
Montgomery County Sheriff assists Harris County Sheriff’s Office in search for 2 suspects in Magnolia
On October 30, 2022, at approximately 9:30 p.m. Harris County Sheriff’s Office deputies were in pursuit of a vehicle occupied by two male suspects in connection with an active investigation. Harris County Deputies pursued the vehicle into Montgomery County. The suspects wrecked their vehicle in the area of State Highway 149 and Jackson Road in Magnolia and fled on foot.
Man killed after suspect fires into crowd of people watching women fight in SW Houston, HPD says
HPD said it started as a group of people watching two women fight before an unidentified person fired into the crowd, causing someone to shoot back.
Man shot and robbed by multiple suspects in southeast Houston, police say
HOUSTON — A man is expected to survive after he was robbed and shot in the stomach, according to Houston police. It happened just before 11 p.m. Saturday in a southeast Houston neighborhood near the Gulf Freeway and Wayside Drive. Police said a group of men were standing outside...
SH 19 closed in Crockett after traffic crash, helicopter on scene
CROCKETT, Texas (KETK) – Texas Department of Transportation said on Monday afternoon State Highway 19 south is closed off in Crockett as of 5 p.m. due to a traffic accident. A helicopter is also on the scene assisting, according to TxDOT. Officials said the accident is four miles from SL 304 in Crockett and that […]
Comments / 6