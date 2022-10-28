ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
York County, PA

FOX 43

1 dead following three-vehicle crash

MANHEIM, Pa. — The Manheim Borough Police Department is investigating a three-vehicle crash that left one dead on Saturday night. Two cars travelling eastbound on Route 283 collided when one attempted to pass the other, causing the passing car to lose control and spin into opposing traffic. The car...
MANHEIM, PA
Daily Voice

Pennsylvania State Police Trooper MedEvac'd After Being Struck By Passing Car At Crash Scene

"Please keep the trooper in your prayers" Pennsylvania state police said shortly after one of their own was hit by a car while on the job. The unnamed trooper out of Chambersburg had been investigating a car crash on Black Gap road at the intersection of Olde Scotland Road in Greene Township on Monday, Oct. 31 around 5:14 a.m., according to a release by the state police.
CHAMBERSBURG, PA
Daily Voice

Dog Found Struck Dead In Enola: Police

A dog was killed in a hit and run in central Pennsylvania on Monday, Oct. 31, according to the police. The East Pennsboro Police were called to a report of a struck dog at the intersection of routes 11 and 15, and State Street in Enola, according to a release by area police the following morning.
ENOLA, PA
WGAL

Susquehanna Township crash sends three people to hospital

pahomepage.com

Car crashes into tree after hit-and-run accident in Dauphin County

DAUPHIN COUNTY, PA
pahomepage.com

Fatal crash closed Route 283 for hours in Lancaster County

LANCASTER COUNTY, PA
abc27.com

One dead after Route 283 crash in Lancaster County

LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — The Manheim Borough Police Department says one person has died after a crash closed a portion of Route 283 in both directions late Saturday evening. The Lancaster County Coroner was called to the crash just before 11 p.m. on Saturday night, according to the...
LANCASTER COUNTY, PA
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Police: Pickup burned for insurance money in Fairfield

Two men are accused by state police of conspiring to set a pickup truck on fire in Fairfield in August so one of them could collect insurance money and purchase a new vehicle, according to court papers. Jerry A. Boring, 58, of Fairfield, got about $4,900 for his 1997 Dodge...
FAIRFIELD, PA
WGAL

Dauphin County crash sends 3 to hospital

Police in Dauphin County are investigating a crash that sent three people to the hospital. According to Lt. Jesse Foltz of The Penbrook Police Department, it appears the vehicle was first involved in a non-injury hit-and-run, at Canby and Walnut in Penbrook Borough around 2 a.m. Shortly after that, the...
DAUPHIN COUNTY, PA
lebtown.com

Blotter: Harassment, assault, disorderly conduct, thefts, vehicle accidents

Vehicle Accident, Stop Signs and Yield Signs – At 9:07 p.m. Oct. 22, a crash occurred at the intersecting roads of Mount Zion and Greble roads when a 2018 Harley-Davidson Road Glide driven by a 66-year-old Lebanon man was traveling south on Mount Zion and a 2006 Toyota Corolla driven by a 17-year-old Myerstown female proceeded through a stop sign without clearance. The Harley-Davidson hit the Toyota on its driver’s side as it pulled into the intersection. The juvenile was wearing her seatbelt at the time of the crash and sustained no injuries. The Lebanon man was not wearing his seatbelt and sustained minor injuries but refused transport. Police cited the juvenile with stop signs and yield signs.
LEBANON, PA
pahomepage.com

Pequea Bridge reopens in Lancaster County

LANCASTER COUNTY, PA
iheart.com

Man Wanted For Taking Young Boys, Mother Taken Into Custody

> Man Wanted For Taking Young Boys, Mother Taken Into Custody. (Harrisburg, PA) -- A man accused of kidnapping two children in Harrisburg is now in custody. A city spokesperson said Kenneth Smiley was arrested Friday afternoon near Kline Plaza. An Amber alert had been issued for the two small boys who were in a car with their mother that Smiley allegedly took from the woman's home Thursday morning. Police said the woman was able to escape but Smiley reportedly drove off with the children inside. It was found abandoned later and officials say the boys were inside, unharmed.
HARRISBURG, PA
PennLive.com

64-year-old motorcyclist killed in central Pa. crash

A 64-year-old man was killed Thursday when his motorcycle crashed into a tree and ejected him, the York County Coroner’s Office said. Coroner Pamela Gay said Richard Houck, of West Manchester, left a parking lot on the 300 block of North Main Street in New Salem around 5 p.m., entered a small wooded area and crashed into a tree.
NEW SALEM BOROUGH, PA

