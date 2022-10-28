Read full article on original website
Coroner IDs 20-year-old killed in central Pa. crash
1 dead following three-vehicle crash
Pennsylvania State Police Trooper MedEvac'd After Being Struck By Passing Car At Crash Scene
"Please keep the trooper in your prayers" Pennsylvania state police said shortly after one of their own was hit by a car while on the job. The unnamed trooper out of Chambersburg had been investigating a car crash on Black Gap road at the intersection of Olde Scotland Road in Greene Township on Monday, Oct. 31 around 5:14 a.m., according to a release by the state police.
Pennsylvania State Trooper hit by vehicle while investigating Franklin County crash
FRANKLIN COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — A Pennsylvania State Police Trooper was struck by a passing vehicle while investigating a crash Monday morning in Franklin County, according to State Police. According to State Police, troopers from PSP Chambersburg were investigating a vehicle crash on Black Gap Road at its intersection with Olde Scotland Road in Greene […]
Dog Found Struck Dead In Enola: Police
A dog was killed in a hit and run in central Pennsylvania on Monday, Oct. 31, according to the police. The East Pennsboro Police were called to a report of a struck dog at the intersection of routes 11 and 15, and State Street in Enola, according to a release by area police the following morning.
Susquehanna Township crash sends three people to hospital
Burglars use crowbars to break into multiple buildings in Hanover, York County
HANOVER, Pa. — Police in York County are investigating a burglary at a cycle shop. West Manheim Township police said three people used crowbars to break into multiple buildings at the Motosports Cycle Shop on Baltimore Pike on Oct. 14. They arrived in a dark gray SUV, possibly a...
Lititz Man Dies Despite Witnesses Jumping Into Action, Giving CPR At Crash On RT 222: Police
Police arrived at the scene of a deadly crash on Route 222 to find two bystanders had jumped into action and were given CPR to a man, according to a release on Monday, Oct. 31. The crash happened in the northbound lanes near mile marker 33 in Manheim Township on...
Car crashes into tree after hit-and-run accident in Dauphin County
DUI man flees on foot after smashing into utility pole in Franklin Co.
FRANKLIN, Pa. (WHP) — Officials arrested a man who was allegedly involved in two separate hit and runs and attempted to flee from the second on foot, according to Chambersburg Police Department . Police say that 40-year-old Edgar Angel-Perez had been drunkenly driving his car when he lost control...
Fatal crash closed Route 283 for hours in Lancaster County
One dead after Route 283 crash in Lancaster County
Police: Pickup burned for insurance money in Fairfield
Two men are accused by state police of conspiring to set a pickup truck on fire in Fairfield in August so one of them could collect insurance money and purchase a new vehicle, according to court papers. Jerry A. Boring, 58, of Fairfield, got about $4,900 for his 1997 Dodge...
Dauphin County crash sends 3 to hospital
Blotter: Harassment, assault, disorderly conduct, thefts, vehicle accidents
Vehicle Accident, Stop Signs and Yield Signs – At 9:07 p.m. Oct. 22, a crash occurred at the intersecting roads of Mount Zion and Greble roads when a 2018 Harley-Davidson Road Glide driven by a 66-year-old Lebanon man was traveling south on Mount Zion and a 2006 Toyota Corolla driven by a 17-year-old Myerstown female proceeded through a stop sign without clearance. The Harley-Davidson hit the Toyota on its driver’s side as it pulled into the intersection. The juvenile was wearing her seatbelt at the time of the crash and sustained no injuries. The Lebanon man was not wearing his seatbelt and sustained minor injuries but refused transport. Police cited the juvenile with stop signs and yield signs.
Pedestrian hit, killed by truck on I-83 in Dauphin County: police
A box truck struck and killed a pedestrian on Interstate 83 Friday night in Lower Paxton. The truck was traveling southbound on I-83 at mile marker 49.9 at around 9 p.m. when it hit the pedestrian. Police did not release the age, gender, or name of the victim nor any...
Pequea Bridge reopens in Lancaster County
A bridge located in Lancaster County has officially reopened after several years. A bridge located in Lancaster County has officially reopened after several years. Candidates drumming up voter support ahead of Midterms. Candidates drumming up voter support ahead of Midterms. Sen. Bob Casey gets tour of school’s nurse’s pantry...
Man Wanted For Taking Young Boys, Mother Taken Into Custody
> Man Wanted For Taking Young Boys, Mother Taken Into Custody. (Harrisburg, PA) -- A man accused of kidnapping two children in Harrisburg is now in custody. A city spokesperson said Kenneth Smiley was arrested Friday afternoon near Kline Plaza. An Amber alert had been issued for the two small boys who were in a car with their mother that Smiley allegedly took from the woman's home Thursday morning. Police said the woman was able to escape but Smiley reportedly drove off with the children inside. It was found abandoned later and officials say the boys were inside, unharmed.
64-year-old motorcyclist killed in central Pa. crash
A 64-year-old man was killed Thursday when his motorcycle crashed into a tree and ejected him, the York County Coroner’s Office said. Coroner Pamela Gay said Richard Houck, of West Manchester, left a parking lot on the 300 block of North Main Street in New Salem around 5 p.m., entered a small wooded area and crashed into a tree.
Former Baseball Player, 20, ID'd As Victim Of Weekend LanCo Crash
