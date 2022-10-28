Read full article on original website
Ed Hill, 92, Lenox, Iowa
Visitation Location: Lenox United Methodist Church. Visitation Day and Date: Thursday, November 3, 2022. Visitation Start:9:30 a.m. Visitation End: 10:30 a.m. Memorials: in lieu of flowers to the Lenox Booster Club. Funeral Home:Ritchie Funeral Home of Lenox, Iowa. Cemetery: North Fairview Cemetery, Lenox, Iowa.
Myra Sue (Taylor) Vinton, 71 of Pacific Junction, Iowa formerly of Glenwood, Iowa
Visitation Location:Peterson Mortuary, Glenwood, Iowa. Visitation Day and Date:Thursday, November 3, 2022. Visitation Start:5:00 p.m.
Jerry L. Burroughs, 83, of Shenandoah, Iowa
Funeral Home:Nishna Valley Funeral and Cremation Service - Shenandoah, IA. Notes:Jerry passed away on Sunday, October 30, 2022, at Accura Healthcare in Shenandoah. Remembrances and condolences may be shared with the family at: swimemorial.com on the web.
Michael Carnes, 70, Glenwood, IA
Visitation Location: Loess Hills Funeral Home - Glenwood. Visitation Day and Date: Thursday, November 3, 2022. Visitation Start: 10:00 a.m. Visitation End: 11:00 a.m. (one hour prior to the service) Memorials: Directed to the family. Funeral Home:Loess Hills Funeral Home - Glenwood. Cemetery: Burial with military honors - Waubonsie Cemetery,...
Belva "Dee" Keller, 91, of Council Bluffs, Iowa
Location: Nelson-Boylan-LeRette Funeral Chapel-Red Oak, Iowa. Funeral Home: Nelson-Boylan-LeRette Funeral Chapel-Red Oak, Iowa. Notes:a complete obituary may be viewed at www.nblfuneralchapel.com.
Jason G. Hillman, 51, of Essex, Iowa
Nishna Valley Funeral and Cremation Service - Shenandoah, IA. Nishna Valley Funeral and Cremation Service - Shenandoah, IA. Memorials:Directed to the North Keokuk County Fire Department or to the Clarinda Lutheran School in Jason's name. Funeral Home:Nishna Valley Funeral and Cremation Service - Shenandoah, IA. Cemetery:Essex Cemetery. Notes: Jason unexpectedly...
Arlene Jane LaFollette, 72, previously from Coin
Visitation Day and Date:Saturday, November 5, 2022. Memorials:to Love Worth Finding LWF.org In Arlene’s name.
"Judy Hyams Is Alive, And She Lives In Omaha"
Judy Hyams(Unsolved Mysteries Wiki) This case followed twenty-two-year-old Judy Hyams. Judy was recently divorced and working as a medical technician at the University Miami Medical School at Jackson Memorial Hospital. In 1965, Judy’s life would face two significant developments in her life. Unfortunately, not all of them were positive. In August of that year, she found out that she was pregnant. However, she was a little wary of disclosing that — most likely due to not being married at the time of her pregnancy. She even used a fake name when she went to a medical professional for her pregnancy test. While that would be the more positive development, Judy would face tragedy just a month later. On September 14 of 1965, Judy was gone. She vanished without a trace. Earlier that day, she told a friend of hers that she was going to be leaving work early to do some shopping. It was learned that she withdrew $300 from her bank account. While it would stand to reason that she would use that to do her shopping, there is speculation that she was actually going to have her baby aborted.
Riverside, Missouri Valley, Treynor put 2 on All-WIC First Team
(KMAland) -- Treynor, Riverside and Missouri Valley each put two on the Western Iowa All-Conference Volleyball First Team. Nora Konz (Treynor), Veronica Andrusyshyn (Riverside), Ella Myler (Missouri Valley), Alizabeth Jacobsen (Underwood), Delaney Simpson (Treynor), Meya Wingert (Tri-Center), Maya Contreraz (Missouri Valley) and Madison Baldwin (Riverside) were the first-team nods. Second...
Omaha officer shoots driver at annual Halloween block party
A Halloween celebration in Omaha turned frantic after a man drove through a barricaded area and was shot by a police officer Monday night.
Accident near Shenandoah injures 1
(Shenandoah) -- At least one person was injured in a one-vehicle accident in Page County over the weekend. According to the Shenandoah Fire Department's Facebook page, the accident took place in the 1800 block of A Avenue Saturday afternoon. Firefighters were dispatched to the scene shortly after 3 p.m. Fire officials say one person was taken to a local hospital for further evaluation. Shenandoah EMS and the Page County Sheriff's Office assisted crews at the scene.
OWI arrest in Page County
(Clarinda) -- A Nebraska man faces OWI charges in Page County. Page County Sheriff Lyle Palmer says 39-year-old Bob. B Palmer Jr. of Omaha was arrested Sunday for OWI 2nd offense. The arrest took place in the 1300 block of 140th street. Palmer was released from the Page County Jail after posting $2,000 bond.
Weekend Mills County wreck injures 1
(Glenwood) -- At least one person was injured in a one-vehicle accident in Mills County over the weekend. The Mills County Sheriff's Office says the accident occurred in the 56000 block of 221st Street late Friday evening. Authorities say a 2016 Kia driven by 30-year-old Shea Downing of Pacific Junction was northbound in the right hand lane when it lost control while rounding a left hand curve. The vehicle then exited the east side of the highway, where it struck three mailboxes and posts, two Century Link internet boxes and one plastic yard box off of the roadway. Downing's vehicle came to a stop facing west in the east ditch.
Creston Police Report
(Creston) Creston Police report two arrests, one citation, and one theft. Creston Police arrested 37-year-old Colan Kelly Hanner of Creston at 307 N Maple Street for Disorderly Conduct-Abusive Epithets/Threatening Gestures. Officers transported Hanner to the Union County Jail and held him on a $300.00 cash bond. Police cited and released...
Mills County auditor updates absentee voting
(Glenwood) -- With a little more than a week before Election Day, absentee votes keep flowing into KMAland county auditor's offices. Mills County Auditor Carol Robertson tells KMA News her office recorded its 964th absentee vote Monday morning. Robertson says absentee voting has been brisk both at her office, and in the mail.
NW Missouri man arrested in Taylor County
(Bedford) – A Missouri man was arrested over the weekend on charges in Taylor County. The Taylor County Sheriff’s Office says deputies arrested 34-year-old David Harold Baca of Grant City Saturday. Baca was arrested on an outstanding Taylor County warrant for failure to appear. He was released after...
Two Arrested in Joint Operation
(Red Oak) The Red Oak Police and Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office conducted a joint operation in apprehension of two people wanted on warrants. Around 5:50 am on October 30th a search of a residence in the 1500 block of Forest Ave red Oak, IA led to the arrests of: Angel Nichole Knowles, age 27 of council Bluffs, IA (on 5 Pottawattamie County bench warrants for forgery and 4 counts of absence from custody. She is being held on no bond) and Johnathan Tyler Mcalpin, age 30 of Red Oak, IA (on a Pottawattamie County bench warrant for violation of parole, His is being held on no bond.)
Three Iowa Powerball Tickets Just Miss Huge Jackpot
(Undated) -- Three Powerball tickets sold in Iowa came close to winning it all this week. The Iowa Lottery says tickets sold in Davenport (QC Mart), Cedar Falls (Fareway), and Glenwood (Kwik Shop) matched four of five balls and the powerball, winning 50-thousand dollars Monday night. The jackpot for tonight's...
